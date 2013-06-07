Editor's Choice
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. Erdogan called on Turks on Friday to distance themselves from lawless protests and said accusations of the excessive...more
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. Erdogan called on Turks on Friday to distance themselves from lawless protests and said accusations of the excessive use of police force during days of unrest were being investigated. Addressing thousands of supporters at Istanbul airport after returning from a trip to North Africa, Erdogan said the protesters had looted shops and damaged businesses and urged his supporters not to be drawn into the violence. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Smoke rises as a fire burns near the Kuneitra border crossing, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 6, 2013. Syrian rebels seized a U.N.-manned crossing between Syria and...more
Smoke rises as a fire burns near the Kuneitra border crossing, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 6, 2013. Syrian rebels seized a U.N.-manned crossing between Syria and Israeli-occupied territory on Thursday, opposition sources said, but Israeli security sources reported Syrian troops later retook it after heavy fighting. The rarely used crossing, in a U.N.-patrolled demilitarised zone on the Golan Heights, is the only transit point between Syrian and Israeli disengagement lines set in 1974. Battles for its control seemed likely to heighten Israeli security concerns stoked by Syria's civil war. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Kashmiri women mourn during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. Two militants including Mohammed Abbas were killed in an encounter between militants and...more
Kashmiri women mourn during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. Two militants including Mohammed Abbas were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces that started on Wednesday in South Kashmir. A residential house, where the militants were holed in after security forces cordoned the area around a village, was also damaged in the gun battle, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15,...more
Marialena, a 42-year-old homeless AIDS sufferer and former drug addict who is on a methadone rehabilitation program, pushes away her boyfriend Dimitrios who is trying to clean up her self-inflicted wounds, under a bridge in central Athens May 15, 2013. Dimitrios, 51, was a dancer for a famous Greek folk dancing troupe until he lost his job three years ago and became homeless. Since the debt crisis erupted in 2009, hundreds of thousands of Greeks have lost their jobs and the unemployment rate in the country reached 26.8 percent in March, new figures show. According to Praxis, a non-governmental organisation, the number of homeless in Greece has nearly doubled to over 20,000 from 11,000 in 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stable hand rakes hay as a horse stands under a heating lamp before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2013. The 145th Belmont Stakes, the final leg of racing's Triple Crown, will be held at Belmont Park on June 8....more
A stable hand rakes hay as a horse stands under a heating lamp before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 6, 2013. The 145th Belmont Stakes, the final leg of racing's Triple Crown, will be held at Belmont Park on June 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sonyanga Olengais (L), captain of the Maasai Cricket Warriors talks to his teammate Mamai Simon Papai during their T20 cricket match against the Ambassadors of Cricket from India in Ol Pejeta conservency in Laikipia national park, June 6, 2013. The...more
Sonyanga Olengais (L), captain of the Maasai Cricket Warriors talks to his teammate Mamai Simon Papai during their T20 cricket match against the Ambassadors of Cricket from India in Ol Pejeta conservency in Laikipia national park, June 6, 2013. The Maasai Cricket Warriors are role models in their communities where they actively campaign against retrogressive and harmful cultural practices, such as female genital mutilation and early childhood marriages, while fighting to eradicate discrimination against women in Maasailand. Through cricket, they hope to promote healthier lifestyles and to also spread awareness about HIV/AIDS amongst youth. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents a carried on the front loader of a tractor to their home in the eastern Bavarian village of Niederalteich, June 6, 2013. Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as soldiers raced to...more
Residents a carried on the front loader of a tractor to their home in the eastern Bavarian village of Niederalteich, June 6, 2013. Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as soldiers raced to pile up sandbags to hold back rising waters in the region's worst floods in a decade. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An Israeli soldier stands atop a tank in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the Quneitra border crossing, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 6, 2013. Israel said on Thursday it regrets Austria's decision to withdraw its...more
An Israeli soldier stands atop a tank in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the Quneitra border crossing, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 6, 2013. Israel said on Thursday it regrets Austria's decision to withdraw its peacekeepers from a U.N. force in the Golan Heights and hopes the move will not lead to further escalation of conflict along the Syrian frontier. Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad fought off an attempt by rebels to seize the sole crossing between Syria and Israel on Thursday, while army troops sought to ram home strategic gains further to the north. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Tens of thousands of public sector workers, employees and trade union members protest against austerity measures during a march through central Brussels June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Tens of thousands of public sector workers, employees and trade union members protest against austerity measures during a march through central Brussels June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts at the end of the 100m event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome June 6, 2013. Justin Gatlin of the U.S. won the race with Bolt coming in second. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts at the end of the 100m event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome June 6, 2013. Justin Gatlin of the U.S. won the race with Bolt coming in second. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A dog lies on the ground in front of a scaled replica of the rubber duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, in Tianjin municipality, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog lies on the ground in front of a scaled replica of the rubber duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman, in Tianjin municipality, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Brazilian Munduruku Indian boy looks at pigeons during a protest where the Indians try to enter the Planalto Palace in Brasilia June 6, 2013. They are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the...more
A Brazilian Munduruku Indian boy looks at pigeons during a protest where the Indians try to enter the Planalto Palace in Brasilia June 6, 2013. They are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu river, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of the Free Syrian Army interacts with children in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army interacts with children in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
People throw mud onto each other at a crop field during Hucang Festival at Zhangjiajie, Hunan province June 5, 2013. Hucang Festival is a traditional celebration among local ethnic Tujia people, who believe the muddier a person is after the...more
People throw mud onto each other at a crop field during Hucang Festival at Zhangjiajie, Hunan province June 5, 2013. Hucang Festival is a traditional celebration among local ethnic Tujia people, who believe the muddier a person is after the celebration, the better the harvest he or she will enjoy. REUTERS/China Daily
Serena Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her women's singles semi-final match against Sara Errani of Italy at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Williams defeated Errani 6-0 6-1. REUTERS/Stephane...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her women's singles semi-final match against Sara Errani of Italy at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Williams defeated Errani 6-0 6-1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Oliver Mall, 12, a member of the Junior Jazz band from the Danilo Perez Foundation, practices his saxophone at his house in a low-income neighbourhood in San Felipe in Panama City April 26, 2013. The foundation, an outreach music project, teaches...more
Oliver Mall, 12, a member of the Junior Jazz band from the Danilo Perez Foundation, practices his saxophone at his house in a low-income neighbourhood in San Felipe in Panama City April 26, 2013. The foundation, an outreach music project, teaches music to children and adolescents living in poverty and high risk neighbourhoods such as El Chorrillo, San Miguelito and Santana. It aims to provide opportunities for youths who have been abandoned by their families, affected or at risk of being involved in drugs, gangs and violence. The Junior Jazz band, formed over three years ago, is made up of six musicians from 12 to 14 years old. The band has performed at the Panama Jazz festival and was the opening band for international jazz musicians such as Ruben Blades and Herbie Hancock. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Protesters from Free Belarus Now, a group demanding the return of political prisoners in the eastern European country, pose for photographs wearing bodybags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, June 6, 2013. Human rights groups call Belarus...more
Protesters from Free Belarus Now, a group demanding the return of political prisoners in the eastern European country, pose for photographs wearing bodybags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, June 6, 2013. Human rights groups call Belarus the last dictatorship in Europe. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Deputies from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom R) clash with opposition deputies, led by Arseny Yatsenyuk (C, wearing glasses), who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich to...more
Deputies from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom R) clash with opposition deputies, led by Arseny Yatsenyuk (C, wearing glasses), who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich to deliver his address in person, in Kiev, June 6, 2013. Yanukovich pressed the European Union on Thursday to conclude a milestone political and trade deal with Ukraine this year but he gave no ground on a key EU demand that he free jailed opponent Yulia Tymoshenko. Yanukovich made his call in a state-of-the-nation address issued in text form only, stirring the anger of pro-Tymoshenko lawmakers who demanded he appear in person to deliver it. REUTERS/Stringer
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa's A B de Villiers dives in an attempted run out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
South Africa's A B de Villiers dives in an attempted run out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against India at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff, Wales June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Protesters sleep near tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. Turkish police clashed with demonstrators overnight ahead of the return of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to a nation rattled by a week of protest against his...more
Protesters sleep near tents at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. Turkish police clashed with demonstrators overnight ahead of the return of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to a nation rattled by a week of protest against his leadership. Erdogan returns from a visit to North Africa to face demands he apologise over a fierce police crackdown and sack those who ordered it, following six days of protests that have left two dead and more than 4,000 injured in a dozen cities. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A homeless scrap collector sleeps outside in central Athens May 26, 2013. Since the debt crisis erupted in 2009, hundreds of thousands of Greeks have lost their jobs and the unemployment rate in the country reached 26.8 percent in March, new figures...more
A homeless scrap collector sleeps outside in central Athens May 26, 2013. Since the debt crisis erupted in 2009, hundreds of thousands of Greeks have lost their jobs and the unemployment rate in the country reached 26.8 percent in March, new figures show. According to Praxis, a non-governmental organisation, the number of homeless in Greece has nearly doubled to over 20,000 from 11,000 in 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A boy lies down on top of 'Test Pattern', the last installation by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda, during its opening exhibition as part of Vivid Festival in Sydney June 7, 2013. Vivid Sydney, a creative festival of light, music and ideas, runs until...more
A boy lies down on top of 'Test Pattern', the last installation by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda, during its opening exhibition as part of Vivid Festival in Sydney June 7, 2013. Vivid Sydney, a creative festival of light, music and ideas, runs until June 10. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.