Editor's Choice
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on...more
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as soldiers raced to pile up sandbags to hold back rising waters in the region's worst floods in a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013. During the dry season, fishermen...more
Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013. During the dry season, fishermen earn $2-7 (70-300 pesos) per day. Men's beauty treatments are popular in the Philippines, part of a thriving market for male cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region. Some Filipino men go to great lengths to preserve their faces, from those who visit clinics to receive skin treatments, to fishermen who wear fabric masks while working to protect their skin from the sun. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul June 10, 2013. Explosions were heard by Reuters witnesses and there were reports of gunfire near Afghanistan's main international airport in the capital, Kabul, early on Monday, and a police...more
Afghan police arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul June 10, 2013. Explosions were heard by Reuters witnesses and there were reports of gunfire near Afghanistan's main international airport in the capital, Kabul, early on Monday, and a police spokesman said insurgents had launched the attack. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Palestinian militant from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) adjusts the headband of her comrade as they get ready ahead of a training session, in the central Gaza Strip June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian militant from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) adjusts the headband of her comrade as they get ready ahead of a training session, in the central Gaza Strip June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft mission (from L-R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang sit in front of a Chinese national flag as they meet the media at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province...more
Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft mission (from L-R) Wang Yaping, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang sit in front of a Chinese national flag as they meet the media at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 10, 2013. China will launch its next manned space flight on Tuesday, carrying three astronauts on a 15-day mission to an experimental space lab, the National Space Administration said, in the latest step towards the development of a space station. REUTERS/Stringer
A pair of slippers is seen at an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A pair of slippers is seen at an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Two miners walk through a open copper pit in the Serbian town of Bor, some 238 km (148 miles) south-east from Belgrade June 8, 2013. In Serbia, foreign companies are picking up a long tradition of prospecting for gold and copper and discovering...more
Two miners walk through a open copper pit in the Serbian town of Bor, some 238 km (148 miles) south-east from Belgrade June 8, 2013. In Serbia, foreign companies are picking up a long tradition of prospecting for gold and copper and discovering deposits that could mark a revival of the country's mining sector. Pressured by cautious investors, international mining companies are putting riskier exploration projects in places like Africa on ice and turning to developments where infrastructure and political risk are lower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Employees try to push a scaled replica of the rubber duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman away from lakeside at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 9, 2013. The 13-metre-tall and 15-metre-long replica was set up on Sunday...more
Employees try to push a scaled replica of the rubber duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman away from lakeside at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 9, 2013. The 13-metre-tall and 15-metre-long replica was set up on Sunday for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters of Houthi shout slogans during a march to demand the government to dissolve foreign intelligence service in Sanaa June 10, 2013. The march came in the wake of clashes between the supporters and the National Security on Sunday that killed...more
Supporters of Houthi shout slogans during a march to demand the government to dissolve foreign intelligence service in Sanaa June 10, 2013. The march came in the wake of clashes between the supporters and the National Security on Sunday that killed seven and wounded dozens, according to the official Yemeni news agency (SABA). REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (L) departs the courtroom after day four of his court martial at Fort Meade, Maryland June 10, 2013. Computer forensic experts testified on Monday that they traced a break-in to a secret U.S. government...more
U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (L) departs the courtroom after day four of his court martial at Fort Meade, Maryland June 10, 2013. Computer forensic experts testified on Monday that they traced a break-in to a secret U.S. government website to Manning, the U.S. soldier charged with the biggest leak of classified files in the nation's history. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A competitor performs at the Moto Mega Ramp competition during the 2013 X-Games at Jiangwan Stadium in Shanghai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A competitor performs at the Moto Mega Ramp competition during the 2013 X-Games at Jiangwan Stadium in Shanghai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Britain's James Ward collides into the net during his tennis match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's James Ward collides into the net during his tennis match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People visit the Luminarium, an inflatable sculpture of British artist Alan Parkinson, before its opening on the ground of the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 10, 2013. Until June 14, 2013, diplomats, U.N. officials, school...more
People visit the Luminarium, an inflatable sculpture of British artist Alan Parkinson, before its opening on the ground of the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 10, 2013. Until June 14, 2013, diplomats, U.N. officials, school children and communities will be offered inside the 1000 square metre (10764 square feet) structure, financed by the United Kingdom Mission to the U.N., to think more creatively about how to make the work of the Human Rights Councils better understood through discussions and art performances. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An anti-government protester with a Guy Fawkes mask behind his head smokes a cigarette as he cleans his eyes after being hit with tear gas while riot police return to their position after chasing protesters in central Ankara June 11, 2013....more
An anti-government protester with a Guy Fawkes mask behind his head smokes a cigarette as he cleans his eyes after being hit with tear gas while riot police return to their position after chasing protesters in central Ankara June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights...more
Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A man sleeps on a sofa at a bicycle repairing shop along a road in central Beijing, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man sleeps on a sofa at a bicycle repairing shop along a road in central Beijing, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Afghan security personnel investigate the site of an attack in Kabul June 10, 2013. Seven Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers attacked the main airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, early on Monday, with explosions and gunfire heard near an...more
Afghan security personnel investigate the site of an attack in Kabul June 10, 2013. Seven Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers attacked the main airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, early on Monday, with explosions and gunfire heard near an area that also houses major foreign military bases. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A partially submerged billboard on a tramstop is seen on the flooded embankments of the Danube River in Budapest June 10, 2013. The Hungarian capital escaped damage from the swollen river Danube, which peaked at record high levels in Budapest...more
A partially submerged billboard on a tramstop is seen on the flooded embankments of the Danube River in Budapest June 10, 2013. The Hungarian capital escaped damage from the swollen river Danube, which peaked at record high levels in Budapest overnight and started receding slowly on Monday morning. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Senegalese wrestler Dieylani Pouye (R) holds an opponent during a fight at a qualification tournament in Romont May 26, 2013. Pouye will attempt to qualify for the wrestling event of this year's Swiss Federal Alpine Festival, Switzerland's oldest...more
Senegalese wrestler Dieylani Pouye (R) holds an opponent during a fight at a qualification tournament in Romont May 26, 2013. Pouye will attempt to qualify for the wrestling event of this year's Swiss Federal Alpine Festival, Switzerland's oldest sport, to be held August 31 to September 1, 2013 in Burgdorf. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Farmers collect dead fish from their fishponds in Xinjin county of Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, June 9, 2013. More than 400 tonnes of fish were found dead on Saturday morning in 55 fishponds in Xinjin. Local environmental protection...more
Farmers collect dead fish from their fishponds in Xinjin county of Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, June 9, 2013. More than 400 tonnes of fish were found dead on Saturday morning in 55 fishponds in Xinjin. Local environmental protection administration said no industrial pollution was found, and the fish were killed by insufficient of oxygen in the river, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Miami Heat's Chris Andersen (11) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 2 of their NBA Finals playoff in Miami, Florida June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool
Miami Heat's Chris Andersen (11) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 2 of their NBA Finals playoff in Miami, Florida June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool
Garment workers from textile company Envoy Group demonstrate climbing a makeshift ladder, which serves as a fire exit to the building, during a protest in Dhaka June 10, 2013. The workers demanded increase in pay, money paid for work done, and a...more
Garment workers from textile company Envoy Group demonstrate climbing a makeshift ladder, which serves as a fire exit to the building, during a protest in Dhaka June 10, 2013. The workers demanded increase in pay, money paid for work done, and a larger lunch allowance, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man is seen passing by an old dumper truck in the Serbian town of Bor, some 238 km (148 miles) south-east from Belgrade June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man is seen passing by an old dumper truck in the Serbian town of Bor, some 238 km (148 miles) south-east from Belgrade June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best images from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting outside UK parliament
Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.