Munduruku Indians from the Amazon Basin demonstrate in front of the Ministry of Mines and Energy by lying on the street to symbolize the dead, in Brasilia, June 11, 2013. The Indians are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and are calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho