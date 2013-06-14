A boy covered in reef-mud reacts as he stands with other boys in the village of Ambo on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati, May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. REUTERS/David Gray