Mon Jun 17, 2013

<p>A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman is attacked by water cannon during protests in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask speaks on a megaphone as others march past the police headquarters in Bangkok's shopping district June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask speaks on a megaphone as others march past the police headquarters in Bangkok's shopping district June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask speaks on a megaphone as others march past the police headquarters in Bangkok's shopping district June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Children play at the beach of the Black Sea as it rains near the Crimean village of Beregove June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in their traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in their traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in their traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Italian supporters celebrate a goal by Italy's national soccer team player Andrea Pirlo against Mexico, as they watch a broadcast of the Confederations Cup Group A soccer match on a screen at a beach in Cesenatico, on the Adriatic seaside June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Italian supporters celebrate a goal by Italy's national soccer team player Andrea Pirlo against Mexico, as they watch a broadcast of the Confederations Cup Group A soccer match on a screen at a beach in Cesenatico, on the Adriatic seaside June 16,...more

Italian supporters celebrate a goal by Italy's national soccer team player Andrea Pirlo against Mexico, as they watch a broadcast of the Confederations Cup Group A soccer match on a screen at a beach in Cesenatico, on the Adriatic seaside June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Spain's Andres Iniesta (top) falls after being tackled by Uruguay's Maximiliano Pereira during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Spain's Andres Iniesta (top) falls after being tackled by Uruguay's Maximiliano Pereira during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Spain's Andres Iniesta (top) falls after being tackled by Uruguay's Maximiliano Pereira during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>A man rows a boat on a river during a hazy morning in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man rows a boat on a river during a hazy morning in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rows a boat on a river during a hazy morning in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An injured protester is carried to an ambulance in central Istanbul, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured protester is carried to an ambulance in central Istanbul, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured protester is carried to an ambulance in central Istanbul, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) makes a save in front of his teammates Sergio Busquets (16) and Jordi Alba (18) and Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) makes a save in front of his teammates Sergio Busquets (16) and Jordi Alba (18) and Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June...more

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) makes a save in front of his teammates Sergio Busquets (16) and Jordi Alba (18) and Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin take part in a ceremony to award the Russian Ushakov medal to Arctic convoy veterans in 10 Downing Street, central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin take part in a ceremony to award the Russian Ushakov medal to Arctic convoy veterans in 10 Downing Street, central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin take part in a ceremony to award the Russian Ushakov medal to Arctic convoy veterans in 10 Downing Street, central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

<p>Youth spray water on each other on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. Some 250 people participated in a social media flash mob called "Water Battle". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Youth spray water on each other on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. Some 250 people participated in a social media flash mob called "Water Battle". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Youth spray water on each other on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev, Ukraine, June 16, 2013. Some 250 people participated in a social media flash mob called "Water Battle". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

<p>MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Riot police detain a demonstrator near the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. The soccer match between Mexico and Italy for the Confederations Cup was played against the backdrop of teargas and rubber bullets as riot police confronted outside Maracana Stadium protesters angry over the amount of public money being spent on staging the event and next year's World Cup. REUTERS/Luciana Whitaker</p>

Riot police detain a demonstrator near the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. The soccer match between Mexico and Italy for the Confederations Cup was played against the backdrop of teargas and rubber bullets as riot police confronted...more

Riot police detain a demonstrator near the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. The soccer match between Mexico and Italy for the Confederations Cup was played against the backdrop of teargas and rubber bullets as riot police confronted outside Maracana Stadium protesters angry over the amount of public money being spent on staging the event and next year's World Cup. REUTERS/Luciana Whitaker

<p>Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after missing an eagle putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after missing an eagle putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts after missing an eagle putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

<p>Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (L) and Mexico's Javier Aquino fight for the ball during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (L) and Mexico's Javier Aquino fight for the ball during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Italy's Riccardo Montolivo (L) and Mexico's Javier Aquino fight for the ball during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) fights for the ball with Spain's Sergio Busquets during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) fights for the ball with Spain's Sergio Busquets during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (L) fights for the ball with Spain's Sergio Busquets during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London, June 16, 2013. Assange sought asylum in the embassy on June 19, 2012, in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London, June 16, 2013. Assange sought asylum in the embassy on June 19, 2012, in an attempt to avoid...more

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London, June 16, 2013. Assange sought asylum in the embassy on June 19, 2012, in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar tags out Toronto Blue Jays J.P. Arencibia as he was sliding to third on a fielder's choice by teammate Maicer Izturis during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp</p>

Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar tags out Toronto Blue Jays J.P. Arencibia as he was sliding to third on a fielder's choice by teammate Maicer Izturis during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington,...more

Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar tags out Toronto Blue Jays J.P. Arencibia as he was sliding to third on a fielder's choice by teammate Maicer Izturis during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

<p>China's Bao Yixin (R) and Cheng Shu compete against China's Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli during their women's doubles final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open 2013 badminton tournament in Jakarta, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

China's Bao Yixin (R) and Cheng Shu compete against China's Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli during their women's doubles final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open 2013 badminton tournament in Jakarta, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

China's Bao Yixin (R) and Cheng Shu compete against China's Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli during their women's doubles final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open 2013 badminton tournament in Jakarta, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Members of the Methodist Church pray during a service dedicated to Nelson Mandela in Mqhekezweni, South Africa, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Members of the Methodist Church pray during a service dedicated to Nelson Mandela in Mqhekezweni, South Africa, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Members of the Methodist Church pray during a service dedicated to Nelson Mandela in Mqhekezweni, South Africa, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>A riot policeman fires teargas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk</p>

A riot policeman fires teargas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk

A riot policeman fires teargas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk

<p>A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire at a lard factory in Monterrey, Mexico, June 16, 2013. According to local media, the cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties were reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire at a lard factory in Monterrey, Mexico, June 16, 2013. According to local media, the cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties were reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire at a lard factory in Monterrey, Mexico, June 16, 2013. According to local media, the cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties were reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>England's Justin Rose raises the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

England's Justin Rose raises the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

England's Justin Rose raises the U.S. Open Trophy after winning the 2013 U.S. Open golf championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

