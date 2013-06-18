Editor's choice
President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A hotel guest swims in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark overlooking the haze covered skyline of Singapore, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel price in Makassar, in the South Sulawesi province. Indonesia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a home-made rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, Syria, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in central Istanbul, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An injured demonstrator sits in a police van after he was arrested during a protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Nepalese farmer cover themselves from the rain while planting rice saplings in the rice paddy field in Khokana, Lalitpur, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Campaigners wearing giant heads resembling the G8 nations leaders, wave as they arrive on a replica Viking longboat, during a protest near the G8 Summit media centre in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Show co-host Giuliana Rancic holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar, Bangladesh, June 4, 2013. Akhter used to work in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza....more
A woman gestures at police officers blocking a street during a protest in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 17, 2013. The residents of Boeung Kak Lake have been embroiled in a long-running land dispute with a real estate development firm in the capital, and...more
A woman washes dishes in the fading winter sunlight near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, South Africa, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Riot policemen try to help a protester who was injured during clashes in Kennedy street in central Ankara, Turkey, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman enters a radio studio inside the state broadcaster ERT headquarters in Athens, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Nigeria's Brown Ideye celebrates after an own goal by Tahiti's Jonathan Tehau during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and students on a school project about the G8 summit during a visit to the Enniskillen Integrated Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern...more
Toronto Blue Jays Melky Cabrera is out at second base as Colorado Rockies' D.J. LeMahieu turns a double play in the first inning of their MLB interleague game in Toronto, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker
Men ride on a motorbike as a Free Syrian Army fighter walks near damaged buildings in Kefr Hamra, Aleppo, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sits with children during his visit at a machine factory run by Huh Chul-yong in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Tahiti's goalkeeper Xavier Samin (bottom) stops Nigeria's Anthony Ujah from scoring during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the graduation ceremony for The Order of Rio Branco at the Rio Branco Institute, in Itamaraty Palace, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan celebrates as he catches Australia's Clint McKay and his team qualify for the semi final in the ICC Champions Trophy group A match at The Oval cricket ground, London, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Pope Francis attends the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
