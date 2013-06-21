Editor's choice
A demonstrator tries to stop the riot police during one of many protests around Brazil's major cities in Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A man looks at the hazy skyline of the Singapore business district, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Miami Heat's LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Miami, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A demonstrator chases vandals (unseen) during a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife City, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Children dance at the quay of the Black Sea in the Crimean village of Beregove, Ukraine, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Maria del Carmen reacts after learning that her eviction has been postponed, in Gijon, northern Spain, June 20, 2013. Maria del Carmen is unemployed and lives with her son on the 400 euros ($528) per month which she gets from the state. In 2010, she...more
An armed Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units walks past Kurdish graffiti in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a fireworks factory at Coteau du Lac, west of Montreal, Quebec, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in a picture released by North Korea's Korean Central...more
A protester wearing a gas mask participates in a demonstration in central Sofia, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Employees and customers congregate at the bar of Satin Dolls, which stood in as the Bada Bing Club filmed in the TV show "The Sopranos", in Lodi, New Jersey, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa reacts after a challenge by Uruguay's Diego Lugano during their Confederations Cup Group B match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A "Ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, is seen near Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 20, 2013. Mongolia will hold its presidential election on June 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children cover their noses near burnt land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province, Indonesia, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar
A dismissed worker from a local steel manufacturing company with used motor oil lubricant on his face looks on after a clash with anti-riot police during a picket rally to demand for his job back, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 20,...more
A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador, Brazil, June 20,...more
Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts with members of her family and her racing team as she watches her horse Estimate win The Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. The Queen's...more
Demonstrators kneel in front of the police during a protest in Salvador, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators clash during a protest against the Confederations Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Recife, Brazil, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display, during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A young man supporting the National Union for the Elderly is detained during clashes with police officers during the fourth day of protests in front of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute in Managua, Nicaragua, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo...more
Students, one wearing a face mask and the other covering her mouth with her headscarf, leave for home after an early dismissal from school due to the haze in Muar, in Malaysia's southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, June 20, 2013....more
