Editor's choice
Houses and a golf course are surrounded by flood water in High River, Alberta, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Houses and a golf course are surrounded by flood water in High River, Alberta, south of Calgary, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Tourists look at the rising "super moon" from the elevated skywalk of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Tourists look at the rising "super moon" from the elevated skywalk of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Sunni Muslim gunmen roam the streets and block roads with burning tires, expressing their solidarity with Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Sunni Muslim gunmen roam the streets and block roads with burning tires, expressing their solidarity with Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Supporters of N. Udval, Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party's (MPRP) candidate for Mongolian president, attend a rally at an industrial complex in Baganuur, 130km (81 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. N. Udval, 59, is the country's first...more
Supporters of N. Udval, Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party's (MPRP) candidate for Mongolian president, attend a rally at an industrial complex in Baganuur, 130km (81 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. N. Udval, 59, is the country's first female presidential candidate Mongolia's political history. Udval, a doctor who currently serves as health minister, is running against her boss, Ts.Elbegdorj, the current president and a member of the Democratic Party. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Long-tailed mayflies (Palingenia longicauda) mate on the surface of the Tisza river near Tiszainoka, southeast of Budapest, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Palestinian boy plays soccer as a mural depicts the Dome of the Rock and a map of British Mandate Palestine, on the gate of al-Sadaka club in Gaza City, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy plays soccer as a mural depicts the Dome of the Rock and a map of British Mandate Palestine, on the gate of al-Sadaka club in Gaza City, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A healthcare worker throws papers into the air at Madrid's Puerta del Sol during a protest against the regional government's plans to privatise part of the public healthcare in Madrid, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A healthcare worker throws papers into the air at Madrid's Puerta del Sol during a protest against the regional government's plans to privatise part of the public healthcare in Madrid, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A waitress drops her tray as she approaches the finishing line during the National Waiters Day race in central London, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A waitress drops her tray as she approaches the finishing line during the National Waiters Day race in central London, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spain's goalkeeper Victor Valdes (top) makes a save on a shot by Nigeria's Joseph Akpala during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's goalkeeper Victor Valdes (top) makes a save on a shot by Nigeria's Joseph Akpala during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Activists sit on a street during a gay rights protest at Tunel Square in Istanbul, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Activists sit on a street during a gay rights protest at Tunel Square in Istanbul, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Uruguay's Nicolas Lodeiro (R) crashes into Tahiti's goalkeeper Gilbert Meriel and Jonathan Tehau during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Uruguay's Nicolas Lodeiro (R) crashes into Tahiti's goalkeeper Gilbert Meriel and Jonathan Tehau during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A man on a bike looks at a Canadian Armed Forces armored personal carrier on patrol in Medicine Hat, Alberta, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A man on a bike looks at a Canadian Armed Forces armored personal carrier on patrol in Medicine Hat, Alberta, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
People make their way past Nathan's Hot Dog Stand following the Mermaid Parade on Coney Island, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People make their way past Nathan's Hot Dog Stand following the Mermaid Parade on Coney Island, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fireworks light up the sky over the Neva River and the Peter and Pawel Fortress during the annual school leavers night show in St. Petersburg, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Fireworks light up the sky over the Neva River and the Peter and Pawel Fortress during the annual school leavers night show in St. Petersburg, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A supermoon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A supermoon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Toronto Blue Jays Rajai Davis gets hit by a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning of their MLB game in Toronto, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Blue Jays Rajai Davis gets hit by a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning of their MLB game in Toronto, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Hindu devotee performs with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee performs with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman carries an old woman on his back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman carries an old woman on his back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A participant warms-up backstage before the start of 'Mr. Srinagar' bodybuilding competition in Srinagar, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A participant warms-up backstage before the start of 'Mr. Srinagar' bodybuilding competition in Srinagar, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A horseman rests along the corridor of stables during the 25th Lusitano Horse Festival in Cascais, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A horseman rests along the corridor of stables during the 25th Lusitano Horse Festival in Cascais, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.