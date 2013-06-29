Editors Choice
Protesters gather as they chant anti-President Mohamed Mursi slogans during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
American security officers scan the airport from a rooftop below Senegalese and American flags before the departure of U.S. President Barack Obama in Dakar, Senegal, June 28, 2013. Obama and his wife Michelle left Senegal for South Africa on Friday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Wellwishers hold candles as they gather in support of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela in at the Cape Town Cathedral, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Graduates set next to the Chinese flag during a graduation ceremony at Fudan University in Shanghai June 28, 2013. A record high of 6.99 million students are expected to graduate from college this year which severely pressures on graduates' job hunting, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Aly Song
After picking up his first major league victory, Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Kevin Gausman is given a shaving cream pie and a bucket of ice by teammates following his win over the New York Yankees during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a ladder as he holds his weapon in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man walks inside a factory at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo June 28, 2013. Industrial output rose 2.0 percent in May from April and the outlook is for slight net growth in coming months, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Fisherman Danilo Latin (L) and his worker sort through fish on the deck of his ship in Savudrija June 26, 2013. Most of the 3,700 fishermen who ply their trade in Croatia's eastern Adriatic fear that the country's accession to the European Union on July 1, and strict new laws and regulations that come with it, may drive the last nail into their coffin. Croatia's Adriatic is small and relatively shallow and fishermen use traditional nets that are not compliant with the Common Fishing Policy, modeled mostly on fishing in the Atlantic. Picture taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A worker fixes a giant portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at the top of the Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Andy Murray of Britain (TOP) serves to Tommy Robredo of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A member of the Free Syrian Army stands near debris in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Russian same-sex couple Yury Gavrikov and Maxim Lysak arrive at a registry office to apply for marriage licences in St. Petersburg June 28, 2013. Five gay couples applied for the marriage licences on Friday, but their applications were not accepted by the authorities. Same-sex couples are not recognised under Russian law. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
R.J. Hernandez, 8, from El Campo, Texas, is buried in sand as he cools off near the Pacific ocean during a heat wave in Santa Monica, California, June 28, 2013. The mercury is predicted to soar well past 110 degrees Fahrenheit and perhaps top 120F (40s and 50s degrees Celsius) starting on Friday in the deserts of southeast California and southern Arizona, Weather.com and the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the Austrian Air force performs during the AirPower 13 air show at the Hinterstoisser air base in Zeltweg June 28, 2013. Over 200,000 spectators are expected to attend the air show which takes place June 28 to 29. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
New York Mets runner Marlon Byrd scores at home plate as Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki (L) comes down with the high throw in the fifth inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A boy hides under a cardboard display that is part of an installation of the one.org pressure group in Berlin, June 28, 2013. One.org have set up on Friday 140 pictures with pairs of eyes trained at the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament, to draw attention to the plight of the world's poor and symbolise the close attention people pay to the government's international development policies, the group said in a statement. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man sleeps next to a closed stall at Galle Face green in Colombo June 28, 2013. Lack of supply of fish and sea food due to bad weather contributed to the rise in inflation, the government data showed. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to a record low of 4.3 percent in June from 5.7 percent a month ago, according to the new consumer price index, introduced in mid-2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A U.S. Navy serviceman (L) prepares to launch an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with Philippine Navy servicemen aboard a patrol boat during a joint annual military exercise called "Carat" at former U.S. military base Sangley Point in Cavite city, west of Manila June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl plays inside a water ball next to a replica of London's Tower Bridge at Parque Europa (Europe Park) in Torrejon de Ardoz, in the outskirts of Madrid April 21, 2013. Parque Europa is a public area containing 17 replicas of the main European monuments as well as an original piece of the Berlin Wall, which is displayed next to the replica of the Brandenburg Gate. The park, which opened in 2010, was built on an area that had been occupied by abandoned warehouses, dumps and sub-standard housing for the past 40 years. European leaders agreed on new steps to fight youth unemployment and promote lending to credit-starved small business on Thursday after deals on banking resolution and the long-term EU budget gave their summit a much needed lift. The 27 leaders resolved to spend 6 billion euros over the next two years to support job creation, training and apprenticeships for young people, and to raid unspent EU budget funds to keep the effort going thereafter. Picture taken with a lensbaby on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares falls as he catches a single by Washington Nationals Roger Bernadina in the eighth inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Visitors sit under a wall hung with cycling jerseys inside the Notre-Dame des Cyclistes (Our Lady of Cyclists) chapel near the village of Labastide-d'Armagnac in Landes, southwestern France, June 27, 2013. Priest Joseph Massie, a cycling enthusiast, founded a pilgrimage site for cyclists in this chapel which, on May 18, 1959, was made a National Sanctuary of Cycling and Cyclists under the protection of the Virgin by Pope John XXIII. The chapel is a popular stop for pilgrims who cycle through France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, as well as for amateur cyclists and tourists. The chapel is now a museum housing some 800 jerseys donated by participants of past cycling races along with trophies and memorabilia attracting 15, 000 visitors a year. A stage of the Tour de France cycling race started here in July 1989. Picture taken June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Islamists, members of the brotherhood, and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans holding the Egyptian flag during a protest around the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in the suburb of Nasr City, Cairo, June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil war" on Friday and called for calm after a member of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was killed ahead of mass rallies aimed at forcing the president to quit. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Wellwishers hold candles as they gather in support of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Aerial view of smoke rising from burnt trees during haze in Indonesia's Riau province June 28, 2013. Indonesian investigators are building criminal cases against eight Southeast Asian companies they suspect of being responsible for raging fires that have blanketed neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia with hazardous smog. REUTERS/Beawiharta
