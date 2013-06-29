Editors Choice

A girl plays inside a water ball next to a replica of London's Tower Bridge at Parque Europa (Europe Park) in Torrejon de Ardoz, in the outskirts of Madrid April 21, 2013. Parque Europa is a public area containing 17 replicas of the main European monuments as well as an original piece of the Berlin Wall, which is displayed next to the replica of the Brandenburg Gate. The park, which opened in 2010, was built on an area that had been occupied by abandoned warehouses, dumps and sub-standard housing for the past 40 years. European leaders agreed on new steps to fight youth unemployment and promote lending to credit-starved small business on Thursday after deals on banking resolution and the long-term EU budget gave their summit a much needed lift. The 27 leaders resolved to spend 6 billion euros over the next two years to support job creation, training and apprenticeships for young people, and to raid unspent EU budget funds to keep the effort going thereafter. Picture taken with a lensbaby on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera