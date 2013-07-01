Editor's Choice
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. ...more
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. REUTERS/Parwiz
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman takes pictures of demonstrators during a protest on the streets near the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an...more
A woman takes pictures of demonstrators during a protest on the streets near the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A barber (R) holds a portable emergency light in his mouth while shaving a customer during a power outage at a low income neighborhood in Karachi June 29, 2013. Since Pakistan's biggest electricity company was privatised, its headquarters have been...more
A barber (R) holds a portable emergency light in his mouth while shaving a customer during a power outage at a low income neighborhood in Karachi June 29, 2013. Since Pakistan's biggest electricity company was privatised, its headquarters have been looted, its employees kidnapped and the government tried to arrest its boss. It's been a roaring success. Power cuts lasting 12 hours a day or more have devastated Pakistan's economy. The only city bucking the trend is the violent megacity of Karachi, Pakistan's financial heart - thanks to Tabish Gauhar and his team at the Karachi Electricity Supply Company (KESC). REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by...more
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by evening and persuade Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to resign. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Bosnian Muslim man wearing traditional clothes sleeps during the anniversary of Ajvatovica in the woods near the central Bosnian village of Prusac June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Muslims climb the mountain to pray at a site where, according to...more
A Bosnian Muslim man wearing traditional clothes sleeps during the anniversary of Ajvatovica in the woods near the central Bosnian village of Prusac June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Muslims climb the mountain to pray at a site where, according to tradition, a miracle happened when a huge rock divided in half after a Muslim man prayed in front of it. The pilgrimage, the biggest for Muslims in Europe, is a 503-year-old tradition. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man stands on a beach before the rain during the monsoon season in Colombo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man stands on a beach before the rain during the monsoon season in Colombo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Worshippers attend a service where prayers were said for ailing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, at the Meadowland Methodist Church in Soweto June 30, 2013. Former South African president Nelson Mandela's condition remains "critical but stable"...more
Worshippers attend a service where prayers were said for ailing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, at the Meadowland Methodist Church in Soweto June 30, 2013. Former South African president Nelson Mandela's condition remains "critical but stable" but the government hopes the 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero will be out of hospital soon, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Pink Ladies pose for photographs at Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Pink Ladies pose for photographs at Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force soldier prepares a snooker game during an open day at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong June 30, 2013. Shek Kong Barracks was open to the public on Saturday in celebration of the 16th anniversary of the...more
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force soldier prepares a snooker game during an open day at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong June 30, 2013. Shek Kong Barracks was open to the public on Saturday in celebration of the 16th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Win Zaw Oo, 36, has his height measured while posing for a photo during a medical check-up at a clinic in Yangon June 30, 2013. Win Zaw Oo, who stands at 7 feet 5 inches tall, is Myanmar's tallest man, according to his medical team. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more
Win Zaw Oo, 36, has his height measured while posing for a photo during a medical check-up at a clinic in Yangon June 30, 2013. Win Zaw Oo, who stands at 7 feet 5 inches tall, is Myanmar's tallest man, according to his medical team. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging...more
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Belarusian women take part in the Rusalle festival (the holiday of mermaids) in the village of Sosny, about 200 km (124 miles) south of Minsk, June 30, 2013. The festival is an ancient tradition originating from pagan times, which women sing and...more
Belarusian women take part in the Rusalle festival (the holiday of mermaids) in the village of Sosny, about 200 km (124 miles) south of Minsk, June 30, 2013. The festival is an ancient tradition originating from pagan times, which women sing and dance around a campfire, throw their wreaths into a river and choose a leader of the mermaids, in a belief that the leader will protect the harvest. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
As actors playing cavalry patrol the front line, federal artillery fires upon the confederate lines during Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg,...more
As actors playing cavalry patrol the front line, federal artillery fires upon the confederate lines during Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Syrian refugees hold a large Syrian opposition flag, with a length of 300 meters, to show their support for the Syrian opposition against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near...more
Syrian refugees hold a large Syrian opposition flag, with a length of 300 meters, to show their support for the Syrian opposition against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An elderly woman and a man stand next to a reveller at the end of the annual Gay Pride Parade in Panama City June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An elderly woman and a man stand next to a reveller at the end of the annual Gay Pride Parade in Panama City June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
President Barack Obama writes in a guest book as he tours Robben Island with first lady Michelle Obama, near Cape Town, June 30, 2013. Under apartheid, Nelson Mandela spent several decades as a political prisoner on Robben Island. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
President Barack Obama writes in a guest book as he tours Robben Island with first lady Michelle Obama, near Cape Town, June 30, 2013. Under apartheid, Nelson Mandela spent several decades as a political prisoner on Robben Island. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Armed paramilitary policemen run in formation during a gathering to mobilize security operations in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2013. More than a hundred people, riding motorobikes and wielding knives, attacked a police...more
Armed paramilitary policemen run in formation during a gathering to mobilize security operations in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2013. More than a hundred people, riding motorobikes and wielding knives, attacked a police station in China's ethnically divided western region of Xinjiang, state media said on Saturday, in the latest unrest to hit the restive region in the past week. Picture taken June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Broken antenna covers of Former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin, June 30, 2013. The United States taps half a billion phone calls, emails and text messages in...more
Broken antenna covers of Former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin, June 30, 2013. The United States taps half a billion phone calls, emails and text messages in Germany in a typical month and has classed its biggest European ally as a target similar to China, according to secret U.S. documents quoted by a German newsmagazine. The revelations of alleged U.S. surveillance program based on documents taken by fugitive former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden have raised a political furore in the United States and abroad over the balance between privacy rights and national security. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Roberto, a man dressed as a traditional Zapotec also known as "Muxe", walks inside a women's bathroom during a traditional party in Mexico City, June 29, 2013. Anthropologists say the tradition of blurring genders among Mexico's indigenous population...more
Roberto, a man dressed as a traditional Zapotec also known as "Muxe", walks inside a women's bathroom during a traditional party in Mexico City, June 29, 2013. Anthropologists say the tradition of blurring genders among Mexico's indigenous population is centuries old but has been revived in recent decades due to the gay pride movement. The muxes, mostly of ethnic Zapotec descent, are widely respected in southern Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Revelers take part in a tomato fight at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Revelers take part in a tomato fight at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against him and Brotherhood members during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope...more
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against him and Brotherhood members during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by evening and persuade Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to resign. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Texas Rangers Engel Beltre reacts after a scoring on a collision at home with Cincinnati Reds Devin Mesoraco in the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Arlington, Texas June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Texas Rangers Engel Beltre reacts after a scoring on a collision at home with Cincinnati Reds Devin Mesoraco in the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Arlington, Texas June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (17) and David Luiz embrace after winning their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Spain at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (17) and David Luiz embrace after winning their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Spain at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.