Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 8, 2013 | 12:45pm BST

Editor's Choice

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Monday, July 08, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
1 / 24
<p>Muslim cleric Abu Qatada (L) prepares to board a small aircraft bound for Jordan during his deportation, at Royal Air Force base Northolt in London July 7, 2013 in a picture provided by Britain's Ministry of Defence. Britain deported Qatada to Jordan on Sunday, ending eight years of government efforts to send him home for trial on charges of alleged terrorism. REUTERS/Sgt Ralph Merry/Royal Air Force/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via Reuters</p>

Muslim cleric Abu Qatada (L) prepares to board a small aircraft bound for Jordan during his deportation, at Royal Air Force base Northolt in London July 7, 2013 in a picture provided by Britain's Ministry of Defence. Britain deported Qatada to Jordan...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Muslim cleric Abu Qatada (L) prepares to board a small aircraft bound for Jordan during his deportation, at Royal Air Force base Northolt in London July 7, 2013 in a picture provided by Britain's Ministry of Defence. Britain deported Qatada to Jordan on Sunday, ending eight years of government efforts to send him home for trial on charges of alleged terrorism. REUTERS/Sgt Ralph Merry/Royal Air Force/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout via Reuters

Close
2 / 24
<p>The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed at San Francisco's airport on Saturday was traveling "significantly below" its intended speed and its crew tried to abort the landing just seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the runway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout</p>

The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. The Asiana...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed at San Francisco's airport on Saturday was traveling "significantly below" its intended speed and its crew tried to abort the landing just seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the runway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Close
3 / 24
<p>The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. A driverless freight train carrying tankers of petroleum products derailed at high speed and exploded into a giant fireball in the middle of the small Canadian town of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday, destroying dozens of buildings and leaving an unknown number of people feared missing. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. A driverless freight train carrying tankers of petroleum products derailed at high speed and exploded into...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

The remains of a home lie in rubble as firefighters continue working on the scene of a train derailment in Lac Megantic, Quebec, July 7, 2013. A driverless freight train carrying tankers of petroleum products derailed at high speed and exploded into a giant fireball in the middle of the small Canadian town of Lac-Megantic early on Saturday, destroying dozens of buildings and leaving an unknown number of people feared missing. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
4 / 24
<p>Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 08, 2013

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
<p>Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The wide availability of heroin in northern Myanmar is fueling the HIV epidemic, experts say. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The wide availability of heroin in northern Myanmar is fueling the HIV epidemic, experts say. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Men lounge in an inflatable dinghy near a gentrified warehouse on Regent's Canal on a hot summer day in London July 7, 2013. Britain's Met Office weather forecasters have predicted temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit) in Britain's capital, the hottest day of the year so far. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Men lounge in an inflatable dinghy near a gentrified warehouse on Regent's Canal on a hot summer day in London July 7, 2013. Britain's Met Office weather forecasters have predicted temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit) in Britain's...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Men lounge in an inflatable dinghy near a gentrified warehouse on Regent's Canal on a hot summer day in London July 7, 2013. Britain's Met Office weather forecasters have predicted temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius (84 Fahrenheit) in Britain's capital, the hottest day of the year so far. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
7 / 24
<p>Clint Maier of Merrit, BC gets bucked off the horse Upbeat Jester in the novice saddle bronc event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Clint Maier of Merrit, BC gets bucked off the horse Upbeat Jester in the novice saddle bronc event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, July 08, 2013

Clint Maier of Merrit, BC gets bucked off the horse Upbeat Jester in the novice saddle bronc event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
8 / 24
<p>A building is decorated with a giant Turkish flag and a poster of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (R) during an anti-government protest at Kadikoy square in Istanbul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A building is decorated with a giant Turkish flag and a poster of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (R) during an anti-government protest at Kadikoy square in Istanbul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, July 08, 2013

A building is decorated with a giant Turkish flag and a poster of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (R) during an anti-government protest at Kadikoy square in Istanbul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
9 / 24
<p>A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Mittenwald, some 100 km (62 miles) south from Munich July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Mittenwald, some 100 km (62 miles) south from Munich July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during the traditional Bavarian finger-pulling championships, called "Fingerhakeln", in the Bavarian village of Mittenwald, some 100 km (62 miles) south from Munich July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
10 / 24
<p>A woman jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Kiev July 6, 2013. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked in Ukraine with grand overnight festivities. During the Ivana Kupala, people jump over burning campfires and bathe in a lake or a river, as they believe it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Kiev July 6, 2013. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked in Ukraine with grand overnight festivities....more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A woman jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Kiev July 6, 2013. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked in Ukraine with grand overnight festivities. During the Ivana Kupala, people jump over burning campfires and bathe in a lake or a river, as they believe it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 24
<p>Singers in traditional costumes perform during the gala show of the Latvian Nationwide Song and Dance Celebration in Riga July 7, 2013. The Song and Dance Celebration is a cultural heritage phenomenon that has taken place in Latvia since 1873 every five years, and in 2003 was included into UNESCO "List of Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage". About 12,000 singers from 388 amateur choirs and 15,000 dancers from 603 amateur traditional folk dance groups from all over the country are taking part in this year's event, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Singers in traditional costumes perform during the gala show of the Latvian Nationwide Song and Dance Celebration in Riga July 7, 2013. The Song and Dance Celebration is a cultural heritage phenomenon that has taken place in Latvia since 1873 every...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Singers in traditional costumes perform during the gala show of the Latvian Nationwide Song and Dance Celebration in Riga July 7, 2013. The Song and Dance Celebration is a cultural heritage phenomenon that has taken place in Latvia since 1873 every five years, and in 2003 was included into UNESCO "List of Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage". About 12,000 singers from 388 amateur choirs and 15,000 dancers from 603 amateur traditional folk dance groups from all over the country are taking part in this year's event, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
12 / 24
<p>A fighting cow leaps over revellers upon entering the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted four minutes and six seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

A fighting cow leaps over revellers upon entering the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted four minutes and six seconds,...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A fighting cow leaps over revellers upon entering the bullring following the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted four minutes and six seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Close
13 / 24
<p>Jockey Jesse Campbell rides Midnight Aria (C) to win first place ahead of Eurico Rosa da Silva on Up With the Birds (R) during the 154th running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sue Steedman</p>

Jockey Jesse Campbell rides Midnight Aria (C) to win first place ahead of Eurico Rosa da Silva on Up With the Birds (R) during the 154th running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sue Steedman

Monday, July 08, 2013

Jockey Jesse Campbell rides Midnight Aria (C) to win first place ahead of Eurico Rosa da Silva on Up With the Birds (R) during the 154th running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sue Steedman

Close
14 / 24
<p>An unidentified FIA official runs over to the pits as a lost rear tyre of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia bounces through the pit lane during the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit July 7, 2013. REUTERS/POOL</p>

An unidentified FIA official runs over to the pits as a lost rear tyre of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia bounces through the pit lane during the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit July 7, 2013. REUTERS/POOL

Monday, July 08, 2013

An unidentified FIA official runs over to the pits as a lost rear tyre of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia bounces through the pit lane during the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit July 7, 2013. REUTERS/POOL

Close
15 / 24
<p>Boston Red Sox shortstop Jose Iglesias (L) falls over Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar after tagging him out at second base on a steal attempt during the 10th inning of an MLB American League game in Anaheim, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Boston Red Sox shortstop Jose Iglesias (L) falls over Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar after tagging him out at second base on a steal attempt during the 10th inning of an MLB American League game in Anaheim, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Boston Red Sox shortstop Jose Iglesias (L) falls over Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar after tagging him out at second base on a steal attempt during the 10th inning of an MLB American League game in Anaheim, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 24
<p>A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg officials are expecting 250,000 visitors to visit the small south-central Pennsylvania borough of about 7,700 residents for the anniversary. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7,...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg officials are expecting 250,000 visitors to visit the small south-central Pennsylvania borough of about 7,700 residents for the anniversary. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
17 / 24
<p>Debris from an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane litters the runway after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. The plane, with 307 people on board, crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday after a flight from Seoul, killing two people and sending more than 180 to local hospitals. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Debris from an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane litters the runway after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. The plane, with 307 people on board, crashed and burst into flames as it landed at...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Debris from an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane litters the runway after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. The plane, with 307 people on board, crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday after a flight from Seoul, killing two people and sending more than 180 to local hospitals. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

Close
18 / 24
<p>Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, July 08, 2013

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 24
<p>Men pray during Sunday mass at an apostolic church near Qunu, where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela lives, in Eastern Cape, South Africa July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men pray during Sunday mass at an apostolic church near Qunu, where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela lives, in Eastern Cape, South Africa July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, July 08, 2013

Men pray during Sunday mass at an apostolic church near Qunu, where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela lives, in Eastern Cape, South Africa July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 24
<p>Fireworks explode over protesters who are against deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holding Egypt flags and shouting slogans at Tahrir square in Cairo July 7, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gathered in Cairo and Alexandria on Sunday, two days after similar gatherings led to nationwide clashes that claimed more than 30 lives. The huge crowds, likely to stay out on the streets until the early hours, raised the risk of further violence while a military-driven plan to resolve the political crisis remained mired in mistrust and confusion, dashing hopes of a quick fix. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Fireworks explode over protesters who are against deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holding Egypt flags and shouting slogans at Tahrir square in Cairo July 7, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Fireworks explode over protesters who are against deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holding Egypt flags and shouting slogans at Tahrir square in Cairo July 7, 2013. Hundreds of thousands of supporters and opponents of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gathered in Cairo and Alexandria on Sunday, two days after similar gatherings led to nationwide clashes that claimed more than 30 lives. The huge crowds, likely to stay out on the streets until the early hours, raised the risk of further violence while a military-driven plan to resolve the political crisis remained mired in mistrust and confusion, dashing hopes of a quick fix. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
21 / 24
<p>Mourners cry during the funeral of Abedrahman Sabir, a supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was killed in the recent clashes, in Cairo July 7, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi protested outside his place of detention in Cairo on Sunday while a military-driven plan to resolve the political crisis remained mired in mistrust and confusion. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Mourners cry during the funeral of Abedrahman Sabir, a supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was killed in the recent clashes, in Cairo July 7, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi protested...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Mourners cry during the funeral of Abedrahman Sabir, a supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi who was killed in the recent clashes, in Cairo July 7, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi protested outside his place of detention in Cairo on Sunday while a military-driven plan to resolve the political crisis remained mired in mistrust and confusion. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
22 / 24
<p>The snow-covered Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of steam high into the air in Puebla July 7, 2013. Mexican authorities raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano on Saturday after an increased level of explosive activity belched ash over Mexico City and pushed international airlines to suspend flights.The alert level for the towering Popocatepetl volcano, located some 50 miles (80 km) to the southeast of the capital, was raised to yellow phase three from yellow phase two, Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention said in a statement. REUTERS/Imelda Medina (MEXICO - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

The snow-covered Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of steam high into the air in Puebla July 7, 2013. Mexican authorities raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano on Saturday after an increased level of explosive activity belched ash over...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

The snow-covered Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of steam high into the air in Puebla July 7, 2013. Mexican authorities raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano on Saturday after an increased level of explosive activity belched ash over Mexico City and pushed international airlines to suspend flights.The alert level for the towering Popocatepetl volcano, located some 50 miles (80 km) to the southeast of the capital, was raised to yellow phase three from yellow phase two, Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention said in a statement. REUTERS/Imelda Medina (MEXICO - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
23 / 24
<p>A cowboy watches a freestyle motocrosser fly through the air before the start of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

A cowboy watches a freestyle motocrosser fly through the air before the start of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, July 08, 2013

A cowboy watches a freestyle motocrosser fly through the air before the start of the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Jul 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Jul 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Jul 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos