Editor's Choice

Tue Jul 9, 2013

<p>A firefighter stands close to the remains of a train wreckage in Lac Megantic July 8, 2013. A driverless, runaway fuel train that exploded in a deadly ball of flames in the center of a small Quebec town started rumbling down an empty track just minutes after a fire crew had extinguished a blaze in one of its parked locomotives, an eyewitness said on Monday. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

A firefighter stands close to the remains of a train wreckage in Lac Megantic July 8, 2013. A driverless, runaway fuel train that exploded in a deadly ball of flames in the center of a small Quebec town started rumbling down an empty track just minutes after a fire crew had extinguished a blaze in one of its parked locomotives, an eyewitness said on Monday. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>A double-decker tourism bus is seen on fire in from of the Oriental Pearl Tower in the Pudong financial district of Shanghai July 8, 2013. Passengers were seen walking away from the bus which burst into flames during rush hour at one of the busiest intersections in the city. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A double-decker tourism bus is seen on fire in from of the Oriental Pearl Tower in the Pudong financial district of Shanghai July 8, 2013. Passengers were seen walking away from the bus which burst into flames during rush hour at one of the busiest intersections in the city. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A pro-democracy protester holds a photo of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi while riding a motorcycle during a demonstration against what they said was a military coup against Mursi, in Sanaa July 8, 2013. The sign reads "We support the legitimate." REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi</p>

A pro-democracy protester holds a photo of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi while riding a motorcycle during a demonstration against what they said was a military coup against Mursi, in Sanaa July 8, 2013. The sign reads "We support the legitimate." REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>A boy, whose family fled military operations in the western tribal area, jumps into a stream in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A boy, whose family fled military operations in the western tribal area, jumps into a stream in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy, whose family fled military operations in the western tribal area, jumps into a stream in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Joe and Anna Woyjeck (rear), parents of fallen firefighter Kevin Woyjeck, hug as firefighters pray in front of a memorial dedicated to the 19 firefighters killed in the nearby wildfire in Prescott, Arizona, July 8, 2013. The fallen firefighters were from the Prescott Fire Department's Granite Mountain Hotshots team and became trapped when their position was overrun by flames from the Yarnell Hill fire, southwest of Prescott, on June 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Joe and Anna Woyjeck (rear), parents of fallen firefighter Kevin Woyjeck, hug as firefighters pray in front of a memorial dedicated to the 19 firefighters killed in the nearby wildfire in Prescott, Arizona, July 8, 2013. The fallen firefighters were from the Prescott Fire Department's Granite Mountain Hotshots team and became trapped when their position was overrun by flames from the Yarnell Hill fire, southwest of Prescott, on June 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A plainclothes police officer fires plastic paintball gun pellets to disperse protesters in central Istanbul July 8, 2013. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Monday at protesters who tried to defy a closure order and enter an Istanbul park at the centre of protests against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government. Gezi Park was only open for a few hours after Istanbul's governor allowed people back in, following often violent protests last month against plans to redevelop the area, when riot police ordered it shut ahead of a planned rally. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A plainclothes police officer fires plastic paintball gun pellets to disperse protesters in central Istanbul July 8, 2013. Turkish police fired teargas and water cannon on Monday at protesters who tried to defy a closure order and enter an Istanbul park at the centre of protests against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government. Gezi Park was only open for a few hours after Istanbul's governor allowed people back in, following often violent protests last month against plans to redevelop the area, when riot police ordered it shut ahead of a planned rally. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A municipal worker shouts slogans in front of riot police outside the Interior Ministry during a rally against public sector reforms in Athens July 8, 2013. The government has promised its international lenders to put 12,500 state workers into a "mobility scheme" by September, meaning they will be transferred or fired within a year. Around 3,500 of those will be municipal workers. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A municipal worker shouts slogans in front of riot police outside the Interior Ministry during a rally against public sector reforms in Athens July 8, 2013. The government has promised its international lenders to put 12,500 state workers into a "mobility scheme" by September, meaning they will be transferred or fired within a year. Around 3,500 of those will be municipal workers. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) boards a taxi, surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. The pilot of the crashed Asiana plane at San Francisco airport was still "in training" for the Boeing 777 when he attempted to land the aircraft under supervision on Saturday, the South Korean airline said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) boards a taxi, surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. The pilot of the crashed Asiana plane at San Francisco airport was still "in training" for the Boeing 777 when he attempted to land the aircraft under supervision on Saturday, the South Korean airline said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, July 6, 2013. At least five people died and 40 were missing on Sunday after the runaway train carrying crude oil exploded and destroyed the center of a small Canadian town in a disaster that raises fresh questions about shipping oil by rail. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, July 6, 2013. At least five people died and 40 were missing on Sunday after the runaway train carrying crude oil exploded and destroyed the center of a small Canadian town in a disaster that raises fresh questions about shipping oil by rail. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi reacts in front of army soldiers at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. At least 51 people were killed on Monday when demonstrators enraged by the military overthrow of Egypt's elected Islamist president said the army opened fire during morning prayers outside the Cairo barracks where Mursi is believed to be held. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Tennis player Andy Murray of Britain yawns as he is interviewed for a television program after admitting to an hour's sleep, at Wimbledon in southwest London July 8, 2013. Murray wiped out 77 years of pain when he became the first British man since 1936 to win the men's title at Wimbledon with a stunning 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Tennis player Andy Murray of Britain yawns as he is interviewed for a television program after admitting to an hour's sleep, at Wimbledon in southwest London July 8, 2013. Murray wiped out 77 years of pain when he became the first British man since 1936 to win the men's title at Wimbledon with a stunning 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, French UMP political party head Jean-Francois Cope (bottom,L) and party member Nadine Morano (R) leave the UMP political party headquarters in Paris July 8, 2013. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy made his first political appearance since losing power on Monday, staging an appeal to hundreds of conservative lawmakers to help save the UMP party from financial ruin. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, French UMP political party head Jean-Francois Cope (bottom,L) and party member Nadine Morano (R) leave the UMP political party headquarters in Paris July 8, 2013. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy made his first political appearance since losing power on Monday, staging an appeal to hundreds of conservative lawmakers to help save the UMP party from financial ruin. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>George Zimmerman is greeted by defense counsel Don West at the start of his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool</p>

George Zimmerman is greeted by defense counsel Don West at the start of his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

George Zimmerman is greeted by defense counsel Don West at the start of his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb up a ladder to walk through a hole in a wall during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters climb up a ladder to walk through a hole in a wall during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Free Syrian Army fighters climb up a ladder to walk through a hole in a wall during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attends night prayers during a protest outside the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attends night prayers during a protest outside the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attends night prayers during a protest outside the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men (C) shout at a Jewish female activist (R), a member of the Women of the Wall group, during a monthly prayer session at a spot a short distance from Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem's Old City July 8, 2013. Several thousand ultra-Orthodox protesters effectively blocked the activists campaigning for equal worship rights at the Western Wall from holding a monthly prayer session on Monday at the holy site. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men (C) shout at a Jewish female activist (R), a member of the Women of the Wall group, during a monthly prayer session at a spot a short distance from Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem's Old City July 8, 2013. Several thousand ultra-Orthodox protesters effectively blocked the activists campaigning for equal worship rights at the Western Wall from holding a monthly prayer session on Monday at the holy site. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. The pilot of the crashed Asiana plane at San Francisco airport was still "in training" for the Boeing 777 when he attempted to land the aircraft under supervision on Saturday, the South Korean airline said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. The pilot of the crashed Asiana plane at San Francisco airport was still "in training" for the Boeing 777 when he attempted to land the aircraft under supervision on Saturday, the South Korean airline said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A cow chasing revellers jumps into the sea during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 8, 2013. During this festival, revellers emerging from protective barriers provoke bulls to chase them until they both fall into sea. The bulls are then rescued by small boats which will tow them to safety. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A cow chasing revellers jumps into the sea during the "Bous a la Mar" festival in the eastern Spanish coastal town of Denia July 8, 2013. During this festival, revellers emerging from protective barriers provoke bulls to chase them until they both fall into sea. The bulls are then rescued by small boats which will tow them to safety. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

<p>A woman is reflected in the mirror of a hair salon at a small village of farmers and gold diggers north of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A woman is reflected in the mirror of a hair salon at a small village of farmers and gold diggers north of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman is reflected in the mirror of a hair salon at a small village of farmers and gold diggers north of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A North Korean soldier holds an umbrella as she stands guard along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A North Korean soldier holds an umbrella as she stands guard along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean soldier holds an umbrella as she stands guard along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>Children look at mementos at a memorial dedicated to the 19 firefighters killed in the nearby wildfire in Prescott, Arizona, July 8, 2013. The fallen firefighters were from the Prescott Fire Department's Granite Mountain Hotshots team and became trapped when their position was overrun by flames from the Yarnell Hill fire, southwest of Prescott, on June 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Children look at mementos at a memorial dedicated to the 19 firefighters killed in the nearby wildfire in Prescott, Arizona, July 8, 2013. The fallen firefighters were from the Prescott Fire Department's Granite Mountain Hotshots team and became trapped when their position was overrun by flames from the Yarnell Hill fire, southwest of Prescott, on June 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A combo picture shows a gust of wind blowing Pope Francis' skull cap as he celebrates a mass during his visit at Lampedusa Island, southern Italy, July 8, 2013. Pope Francis makes his first official trip outside Rome on Monday with a visit to Lampedusa, the tiny island off Sicily that has been the first port of safety for untold thousands of migrants crossing by sea from North Africa to Europe. The choice of Lampedusa is a highly symbolic one for Francis, who has placed the poor at the centre of his papacy and called on the Church to return to its mission of serving them. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A combo picture shows a gust of wind blowing Pope Francis' skull cap as he celebrates a mass during his visit at Lampedusa Island, southern Italy, July 8, 2013. Pope Francis makes his first official trip outside Rome on Monday with a visit to Lampedusa, the tiny island off Sicily that has been the first port of safety for untold thousands of migrants crossing by sea from North Africa to Europe. The choice of Lampedusa is a highly symbolic one for Francis, who has placed the poor at the centre of his papacy and called on the Church to return to its mission of serving them. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Two men jog during a dust storm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Two men jog during a dust storm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Two men jog during a dust storm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

