Editor's Choice

A diver adjusts his mask on a small boat on Yangon river as he prepares to search for coal and iron from sunken ships, July 10, 2013. Every morning and evening during high tide, up to 40 boats of different shapes and sizes with crews of between four and eight people leave the former capital for the dangerous job of salvaging items from Yangon River's muddy waters. Wearing flimsy-looking gas masks attached to rubber water pipe, the divers jump into the water in search of coal and iron from sunken ships to be sold later. Some divers have lost their lives on the job when their ropes break or when they get caught in fishing nets and hooks. Divers say each boat earns about $1000 a month in this tiring and lethal job. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj