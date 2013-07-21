Editor's Choice
Tracy Martin (2nd R), father of Trayvon Martin, is surrounded by members of the crowd before a group photo during a rally for his son in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. Trayvon Martin's parents were due to lead demonstrations in New York and Miami on...more
Tracy Martin (2nd R), father of Trayvon Martin, is surrounded by members of the crowd before a group photo during a rally for his son in Miami, Florida July 20, 2013. Trayvon Martin's parents were due to lead demonstrations in New York and Miami on Saturday, as protesters across the country rallied to express anger over the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed the unarmed black teenager. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A helicopter flies over Juan Pablo II square where thousands of supporters of the Sandinista National Liberation Front are celebrating the 34th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution in Managua July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A helicopter flies over Juan Pablo II square where thousands of supporters of the Sandinista National Liberation Front are celebrating the 34th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution in Managua July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Presidential candidate Soumaila Cisse stands in a studio before making a televised address in Bamako, July 20, 2013. Mali is due to hold its presidential elections on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Presidential candidate Soumaila Cisse stands in a studio before making a televised address in Bamako, July 20, 2013. Mali is due to hold its presidential elections on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A worshipper hangs Tibetan prayer flags on a grassland in Tianjun county, Qinghai province July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worshipper hangs Tibetan prayer flags on a grassland in Tianjun county, Qinghai province July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
China's Sun Zhiyi slips and falls during his dive at the men's 1m springboard preliminary during the World Swimming Championships at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
China's Sun Zhiyi slips and falls during his dive at the men's 1m springboard preliminary during the World Swimming Championships at the Montjuic municipal pool in Barcelona July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Residents stand on road blocks to escape from floodwater at a street after heavy rainfalls hit Kunming, Yunnan province July 19, 2013. Record downpours for this year have pounded Kunming since Thursday, crippling the transportation in many parts of...more
Residents stand on road blocks to escape from floodwater at a street after heavy rainfalls hit Kunming, Yunnan province July 19, 2013. Record downpours for this year have pounded Kunming since Thursday, crippling the transportation in many parts of the city, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R), and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks to voters atop a van during a campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. The dollar slipped against the yen in late...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R), and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks to voters atop a van during a campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. The dollar slipped against the yen in late trade on Friday ahead of elections for Japan's upper house Sunday which could add momentum to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive push for monetary easing to lift growth and fight deflation. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
(L-R) Belgium's Queen Paola, King Albert II, Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde dance during the national ball in the Marolles district celebrating King Albert II of Belgium 20th anniversary of reign on the eve of Belgian National Day,...more
(L-R) Belgium's Queen Paola, King Albert II, Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde dance during the national ball in the Marolles district celebrating King Albert II of Belgium 20th anniversary of reign on the eve of Belgian National Day, King Albert II abdication and the inauguration of his successor King Philippe, in Brussels July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain pushes a spectator out of the way as he cycles behind Movistar team rider Nairo Alexander Quintana of Colombia during the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France...more
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain pushes a spectator out of the way as he cycles behind Movistar team rider Nairo Alexander Quintana of Colombia during the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Annecy to Annecy-Semnoz July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A policeman stands amid smoke at the arrival gate B after an explosion at the Terminal 3 of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, July 20, 2013. A man in a wheelchair detonated a home-made explosive in Beijing airport on Saturday evening,...more
A policeman stands amid smoke at the arrival gate B after an explosion at the Terminal 3 of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, July 20, 2013. A man in a wheelchair detonated a home-made explosive in Beijing airport on Saturday evening, injuring himself and sending smoke billowing through the exit area of the international arrivals section of Terminal 3. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (2nd R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov (2nd L), standing near their wives and surrounded by supporters and journalists, gesture after arriving from Kirov at a railway station in Moscow, July 20, 2013....more
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (2nd R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov (2nd L), standing near their wives and surrounded by supporters and journalists, gesture after arriving from Kirov at a railway station in Moscow, July 20, 2013. Russia unexpectedly freed opposition leader Alexei Navalny on bail on Friday, bending to the will of thousands of protesters who denounced his five-year jail sentence as a crude attempt by President Vladimir Putin to silence him. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A man with tattoos on his body and his eyes is pictured during the third International Tattoo Festival in Sao Paulo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man with tattoos on his body and his eyes is pictured during the third International Tattoo Festival in Sao Paulo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Indonesian Liverpool supporters hold scarves during a friendly soccer match between Liverpool FC and the Indonesian national team at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta July 20, 2013. Liverpool is on a four day visit in Indonesia during their LFC...more
Indonesian Liverpool supporters hold scarves during a friendly soccer match between Liverpool FC and the Indonesian national team at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta July 20, 2013. Liverpool is on a four day visit in Indonesia during their LFC Tour 2013, before visiting Australia and Thailand. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rain clouds approach buildings in Midtown Manhattan, New York July 20, 2013. The temperature in New York City, the biggest metropolitan area in the United States, is expected to reach 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) on Saturday before...more
Rain clouds approach buildings in Midtown Manhattan, New York July 20, 2013. The temperature in New York City, the biggest metropolitan area in the United States, is expected to reach 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius) on Saturday before thunderstorms break the heat wave, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Sam Rainsy (C), president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), greets his supporters in Kampong Speu province July 20, 2013. Cambodian opposition leader Rainsy returned home from exile on Friday after a royal pardon removed the threat of a...more
Sam Rainsy (C), president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), greets his supporters in Kampong Speu province July 20, 2013. Cambodian opposition leader Rainsy returned home from exile on Friday after a royal pardon removed the threat of a jail term and he immediately joined the campaign to unseat long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen in this month's election. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Competitors are covered in mud during a lawnmower race at a country fair in Aldergrove, British Columbia July 20, 2013. Competitors race small modified tractor lawnmowers around a dirt track that has been sprayed with water creating the mud....more
Competitors are covered in mud during a lawnmower race at a country fair in Aldergrove, British Columbia July 20, 2013. Competitors race small modified tractor lawnmowers around a dirt track that has been sprayed with water creating the mud. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Lightning strikes a fence near the Fiesta hotel-casino in Henderson, Nevada as a thunderstorm makes its way through the Las Vegas Valley July 19, 2013. The white spots on the image are due to raindrops on the lens. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus more
Lightning strikes a fence near the Fiesta hotel-casino in Henderson, Nevada as a thunderstorm makes its way through the Las Vegas Valley July 19, 2013. The white spots on the image are due to raindrops on the lens. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Posters announcing the "Million Youth March" in support of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager killed by George Zimmerman, are spread on the ground in New York July 20, 2013. Across the nation, hundreds marched in the heat of a summer Saturday...more
Posters announcing the "Million Youth March" in support of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager killed by George Zimmerman, are spread on the ground in New York July 20, 2013. Across the nation, hundreds marched in the heat of a summer Saturday to rally at federal courthouses in Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities, demanding "Justice for Trayvon." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fans watch play as they stand on the 14th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans watch play as they stand on the 14th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains turned average last week and may pick up over areas that grow cane, oilseed and cotton in northern and western regions next week, weather...more
A vendor sells fruits during a heavy monsoon rain shower in New Delhi July 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains turned average last week and may pick up over areas that grow cane, oilseed and cotton in northern and western regions next week, weather department officials said, helping most summer crops into their last leg of planting. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask squats on top of a barricade during a protest at Taksim in central Istanbul July 20, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon on Saturday to disperse hundreds of protesters who gathered to march...more
An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask squats on top of a barricade during a protest at Taksim in central Istanbul July 20, 2013. Turkish police fired water cannon on Saturday to disperse hundreds of protesters who gathered to march to Gezi Park in central Istanbul, which has been at the heart of fierce demonstrations against Prime Minister Erdogan's rule. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
England's Joe Root plays a sweep shot during the third day of the second Ashes test match against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
England's Joe Root plays a sweep shot during the third day of the second Ashes test match against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A supporter of the right-wing and anti-Islamist English Defence League (EDL) is moved by a police officer during a protest in Birmingham July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A supporter of the right-wing and anti-Islamist English Defence League (EDL) is moved by a police officer during a protest in Birmingham July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man painted in the colors of presidential candidate Soumaila Cisse's party watches Cisse speak at a campaign rally in Bamako, Mali, July 20, 2013. Mali is due to hold its presidential elections on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man painted in the colors of presidential candidate Soumaila Cisse's party watches Cisse speak at a campaign rally in Bamako, Mali, July 20, 2013. Mali is due to hold its presidential elections on July 28. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.