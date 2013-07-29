Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2013 | 1:25pm BST

Editor's Choice

<p>Riot policemen protect a man, that was accused of trying to hit a Buddhist monk, as a monk tries to punch him after an incident at a polling station, in which voters protested against alleged election irregularities, in Phnom Penh July 28, 2013. Cambodians voted on Sunday in an election likely to hand another five years in power to Asia's longest-serving prime minister, Hun Sen, but an energised opposition says there have been irregularities and it will continue to fight for true democracy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Riot policemen protect a man, that was accused of trying to hit a Buddhist monk, as a monk tries to punch him after an incident at a polling station, in which voters protested against alleged election irregularities, in Phnom Penh July 28, 2013....more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Riot policemen protect a man, that was accused of trying to hit a Buddhist monk, as a monk tries to punch him after an incident at a polling station, in which voters protested against alleged election irregularities, in Phnom Penh July 28, 2013. Cambodians voted on Sunday in an election likely to hand another five years in power to Asia's longest-serving prime minister, Hun Sen, but an energised opposition says there have been irregularities and it will continue to fight for true democracy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 24
<p>Netherlands's team perform in the synchronised swimming team free combination final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Netherlands's team perform in the synchronised swimming team free combination final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, July 29, 2013

Netherlands's team perform in the synchronised swimming team free combination final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
2 / 24
<p>Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar July 28, 2013. Diving competitions have been traditionally held here every year since the bridge was built 447 years ago. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuild and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar July 28, 2013. Diving competitions have been traditionally held here every year since the bridge was built 447 years ago. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995,...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

A man jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar July 28, 2013. Diving competitions have been traditionally held here every year since the bridge was built 447 years ago. The 16th-century bridge was destroyed during the war in Bosnia between 1992-1995, rebuild and opened again in 2004. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 24
<p>Poll workers count ballots after the end of voting in Mali's presidential elections in Timbuktu July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count ballots after the end of voting in Mali's presidential elections in Timbuktu July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, July 29, 2013

Poll workers count ballots after the end of voting in Mali's presidential elections in Timbuktu July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 24
<p>Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. Pope Francis told Catholic clergy on Saturday to leave their comfort zones and smug surroundings and reach out to serve the poor and needy. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. Pope Francis told Catholic clergy on Saturday to leave their comfort zones and smug...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Catholic faithful crowd the streets and Copacabana Beach as Pope Francis gives mass to those attending the World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2013. Pope Francis told Catholic clergy on Saturday to leave their comfort zones and smug surroundings and reach out to serve the poor and needy. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
6 / 24
<p>Raindrops are seen on the window of a bus in front of the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. North Korea is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Raindrops are seen on the window of a bus in front of the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. North Korea is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Raindrops are seen on the window of a bus in front of the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. North Korea is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 24
<p>A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. The frontrunner to become Australia&rsquo;s next prime minister, Tony Abbott, holds ambitious plans to develop the country's sparse and inhospitable north by 2030 to attract a new wave of mining investment and boost agricultural exports to Asia. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. The frontrunner to become Australia’s next prime minister, Tony Abbott, holds ambitious plans to develop the country's...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. The frontrunner to become Australia’s next prime minister, Tony Abbott, holds ambitious plans to develop the country's sparse and inhospitable north by 2030 to attract a new wave of mining investment and boost agricultural exports to Asia. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 24
<p>A riot police officer orders a news photographer to move away during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A riot police officer orders a news photographer to move away during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Monday, July 29, 2013

A riot police officer orders a news photographer to move away during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
9 / 24
<p>Participants get ready to apply facial masks in Taipei July 28. 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time on Sunday, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Participants get ready to apply facial masks in Taipei July 28. 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time on Sunday, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Participants get ready to apply facial masks in Taipei July 28. 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time on Sunday, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
10 / 24
<p>A woman speaks on the phone in the Rastro market, a second hand market in central Madrid, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

A woman speaks on the phone in the Rastro market, a second hand market in central Madrid, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Monday, July 29, 2013

A woman speaks on the phone in the Rastro market, a second hand market in central Madrid, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
11 / 24
<p>Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes prepare to take part in a 5km (3 miles) charity run at Battersea Park in London July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes prepare to take part in a 5km (3 miles) charity run at Battersea Park in London July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, July 29, 2013

Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes prepare to take part in a 5km (3 miles) charity run at Battersea Park in London July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 24
<p>A demonstrator holds a lighted flare during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

A demonstrator holds a lighted flare during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Monday, July 29, 2013

A demonstrator holds a lighted flare during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters in Tunis July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
13 / 24
<p>People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, July 27, 2013. No casualty was reported in the accident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, July 27, 2013. No casualty was reported in the accident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 29, 2013

People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, July 27, 2013. No casualty was reported in the accident, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 24
<p>Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen reacts after losing their women's Euro 2013 final soccer match against Germany at Friend's Arena in Stockholm July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen reacts after losing their women's Euro 2013 final soccer match against Germany at Friend's Arena in Stockholm July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/Scanpix Sweden

Monday, July 29, 2013

Norway's Solveig Gulbrandsen reacts after losing their women's Euro 2013 final soccer match against Germany at Friend's Arena in Stockholm July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/Scanpix Sweden

Close
15 / 24
<p>A child plays in front of riot policemen along a street during a protest against President Ollanta Humala's government on Peru's Independence Day in Lima July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A child plays in front of riot policemen along a street during a protest against President Ollanta Humala's government on Peru's Independence Day in Lima July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Monday, July 29, 2013

A child plays in front of riot policemen along a street during a protest against President Ollanta Humala's government on Peru's Independence Day in Lima July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
16 / 24
<p>Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, July 29, 2013

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
17 / 24
<p>Tourists drive their Mini Hot Rod cars, produced by small carmaker Wenckstern, during a tour in Berlin July 27, 2013. A Berlin company offers city tours with the cars to landmarks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Tourists drive their Mini Hot Rod cars, produced by small carmaker Wenckstern, during a tour in Berlin July 27, 2013. A Berlin company offers city tours with the cars to landmarks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, July 29, 2013

Tourists drive their Mini Hot Rod cars, produced by small carmaker Wenckstern, during a tour in Berlin July 27, 2013. A Berlin company offers city tours with the cars to landmarks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
18 / 24
<p>Great Britain's Richard Whitehead gestures while crossing the finish line to win the men's 200m T42 event during the London 'Anniversary Games' International Para Challenge athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium, in east London July 28, 2013. The venue is where the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games were held one year ago. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Great Britain's Richard Whitehead gestures while crossing the finish line to win the men's 200m T42 event during the London 'Anniversary Games' International Para Challenge athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium, in east London July 28, 2013. The...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Great Britain's Richard Whitehead gestures while crossing the finish line to win the men's 200m T42 event during the London 'Anniversary Games' International Para Challenge athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium, in east London July 28, 2013. The venue is where the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games were held one year ago. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
19 / 24
<p>Crew members of ship "Georg Stage" of Denmark stay on the yards as they leave port during the Tall Ships Races event in Riga July 28, 2013. According to organizers, more than 100 different-sized sail ships visited Riga and about 1.5 million spectators attended this four-day event. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Crew members of ship "Georg Stage" of Denmark stay on the yards as they leave port during the Tall Ships Races event in Riga July 28, 2013. According to organizers, more than 100 different-sized sail ships visited Riga and about 1.5 million...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Crew members of ship "Georg Stage" of Denmark stay on the yards as they leave port during the Tall Ships Races event in Riga July 28, 2013. According to organizers, more than 100 different-sized sail ships visited Riga and about 1.5 million spectators attended this four-day event. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
20 / 24
<p>Palestinians chant slogans during a protest against resuming peace talks with Israel, in Gaza City July 28, 2013. Israel was expected on Sunday to approve releasing more than 100 Arab prisoners as a step to renew stalled peace talks with the Palestinians ahead of plans to convene negotiators in Washington later this week. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians chant slogans during a protest against resuming peace talks with Israel, in Gaza City July 28, 2013. Israel was expected on Sunday to approve releasing more than 100 Arab prisoners as a step to renew stalled peace talks with the...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Palestinians chant slogans during a protest against resuming peace talks with Israel, in Gaza City July 28, 2013. Israel was expected on Sunday to approve releasing more than 100 Arab prisoners as a step to renew stalled peace talks with the Palestinians ahead of plans to convene negotiators in Washington later this week. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 24
<p>Clergy gather for Pope Francis' final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. Pope Francis, in a stunningly candid assessment of the state of the Catholic Church, said on Saturday it should look in the mirror and ask why so many people are leaving the faith of their fathers. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Clergy gather for Pope Francis' final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. Pope Francis, in a stunningly candid assessment of the state of the Catholic Church, said on Saturday it should look in the mirror and ask why so many...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Clergy gather for Pope Francis' final mass on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2013. Pope Francis, in a stunningly candid assessment of the state of the Catholic Church, said on Saturday it should look in the mirror and ask why so many people are leaving the faith of their fathers. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
22 / 24
<p>Bodies of victims are lined up after a coach crash near the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. At least 36 people died after the bus plunged more than 15 metres (49 feet) off a viaduct in southern Italy on Sunday, a spokesman for the fire service said. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca</p>

Bodies of victims are lined up after a coach crash near the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. At least 36 people died after the bus plunged more than 15 metres (49 feet) off a viaduct in southern Italy on Sunday, a spokesman for the fire...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Bodies of victims are lined up after a coach crash near the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. At least 36 people died after the bus plunged more than 15 metres (49 feet) off a viaduct in southern Italy on Sunday, a spokesman for the fire service said. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Close
23 / 24
<p>The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. The United States urged Egypt to pull "back from the brink" after security forces killed dozens of supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and opened a dangerous new phase in the army's confrontation with his Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of Brotherhood activists were hunkered down in a vigil at a Cairo mosque on Sunday, promising to stand their ground despite Saturday's bloodshed when at least 65 pro-Mursi supporters were shot dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. The United States urged Egypt to pull "back from the brink" after security forces killed dozens of supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi and opened a dangerous new phase in the army's confrontation with his Muslim Brotherhood. Thousands of Brotherhood activists were hunkered down in a vigil at a Cairo mosque on Sunday, promising to stand their ground despite Saturday's bloodshed when at least 65 pro-Mursi supporters were shot dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Jul 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Jul 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

26 Jul 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

25 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos