Editor's Choice

Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner leaves a campaign stop at the Nan Shan Senior Center to meet the press, in the Queens borough of New York July 29, 2013. The campaign manager who helped to guide Anthony Weiner's bid for New York City mayor resigned over the weekend, a spokeswoman said on Sunday, as the Democratic former Congressman grapples with slumping poll numbers and fresh revelations of his sexually charged Internet activity. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shuafat refugee camp is seen behind a section of the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank near Jerusalem July 27, 2013. Israeli and Palestinian officials put forward clashing formats for peace talks due to resume in Washington on Monday for the first time in nearly three years after intense U.S. mediation. It is unclear how the United States hopes to bridge the core issues in the dispute, including borders, the future of Jewish settlements on the West Bank, the fate of Palestinian refugees and the status of Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman carrying her baby and wrapped with a shawl walks through a sandstorm in Timbuktu July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mustafizur (L) tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. The April 24 collapse of the Rana Plaza complex, built on swampy ground outside Dhaka with several illegal floors, killed 1,132 workers and focused international attention on sometimes lax safety standards in Bangladesh's booming garment industry. At least five different Bangladesh agencies have dispatched teams to start inspecting the country's thousands of garment factories, but there has been little coordination between them. More than four million people, mostly women, work in Bangladesh's clothing sector, which is the country's largest employment generator, with annual exports worth $21 billion. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pope Francis listens to a journalist's question as he flies back to Rome following his visit to Brazil July 29, 2013. Pope Francis, in some of the most conciliatory words from any pontiff on gays, said they should not be judged or marginalised and should be integrated into society, but he reaffirmed Church teaching that homosexual acts are a sin. In a broad-ranging 80-minute conversation with journalists on the plane bringing him back from a week-long visit to Brazil, Francis also said the Roman Catholic Church's ban on women priests was definitive, although he would like them to have more leadership roles in administration and pastoral activities. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his partner Angelina Jolie pose at the Japan premiere of his movie "World War Z" in Tokyo July 29, 2013. The movie will be screened in Japan on August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped into the Hanjiang river to escape the summer heat, as other swimmers look on under a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province July 28, 2013. The highest temperature in Wuhan reached 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman uses a magnifying glass to send a message on her mobile phone in downtown Belgrade July 29, 2013. Temperatures in Serbia have risen up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), according to official meteorological data. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Cast member Tilda Swinton takes a photograph with her fan during the red carpet event of the world premiere of movie "Snowpiercer" in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Thai soldier in white biohazard suit takes part in a clean-up operation at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong July 29, 2013. Crude oil that leaked from a pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand over the weekend has reached a Thai tourist resort, pipeline operator PTT Global Chemical Pcl said on Monday. Around 50,000 litres of crude oil poured into the sea on Saturday around 20 km (12 miles) off the coast of Rayong, southeast of the capital Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Shi'ite people place copies of the Koran on their heads during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Imam Ali at his shrine in the holy city of Najaf, about 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, July 30, 2013. Imam Ali, the son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, was wounded in the head during a battle and died after two days in 661 AD in Najaf. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Law enforcement officers make an arrest in this still image taken from video in New Jersey, provided by the FBI July 29, 2013. The federal agency arrested 150 people across the United States in 76 cities, for holding children against their will for prostitution, during a three-day weekend sweep that officials on Monday called the largest-ever of its kind. FBI agents and local police recovered 105 children during the operation at truck stops, motels, casinos and other places were they were held against their will for prostitution. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
A tour bus swept away by flood waters near Dolan Springs, Arizona is pictured in this July 28, 2013 handout photo. Flash floods swept the Las Vegas-bound bus and its 33 passengers 300 yards down the roadway before flipping the bus on its side. All 33 passengers escaped through the bus windows. REUTERS/Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District/Handout via Reuters
Protesters react against a relative (L) of convicted former Nazi SS captain Erich Priebke during a protest in front of his residence in Rome July 29, 2013. Priebke, who is serving a life sentence under house arrest, celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man looks out of the window from inside a train in Yangon July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Buddhist monk pours water on the head of a believer during a ritual for good luck at a pagoda in Phnom Penh July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A foreign visitor looks out from a curtain at the entrance of a shop near a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang July 29, 2013. North Korea's economy is believed to be virtually lifeless after decades of mismanagement, isolation and sanctions aimed at foiling its nuclear ambitions but its showcase capital, Pyongyang, shows no hint of calamity. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Women sit on a bench as they pray at the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Crowned in the British colony of Gibraltar July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom celebrates after winning the women's 100m butterfly final during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Tourist on the beach look at the sea as local authorities have forbidden swimming during water safety test following a heavy storm in Nice July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Swiss rescue workers wheel a wounded person on a stretcher after two regional trains crashed head on near Granges-Pres-Marnand near Payerne in western Switzerland July 29, 2013. The two trains collided in the Swiss canton of Vaud on Monday evening, injuring about 40 people, four seriously, Swiss news agency ATS reported. There was no immediate report of any deaths in the crash. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. Picture taken July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small bidi (cigarette) factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh July 11, 2013. According to a 2012 study by US-based NGO, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, over 45,000 people in Bangladesh are employed in manufacturing inexpensive cigarettes known as bidis and this number includes “many women and children working in household based establishments where they make low wages and live in poverty.” A 2011 research paper about bidi workers in Bangladesh, published in the journal Tobacco Control, says that working conditions can involve poor ventilation and exposure to tobacco dust, which can cause a range of health problems including respiratory and skin diseases. International attention has been focused on workers’ safety in Bangladesh since the disaster at Rana Plaza, a garment factory complex which collapsed in April, killing 1,132 workers. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A hat stuck on a fence is seen at the site where a coach crashed after plunging off a viaduct near the southern town of Avellino July 29, 2013. Thirty-nine people were killed and around 10 injured when a bus plunged off a viaduct in southern Italy in what Prime Minister Enrico Letta described on Monday as a huge tragedy. Initial reports suggested that the coach was travelling at speed and had hit four or five cars before crashing over the roadside barriers on a stretch of road near Monteforte Irpino, east of Naples, on Sunday night. There were around 50 people on board, including many children. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
