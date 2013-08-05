Editor's Choice

Li Jianxin, a blogger and online whistleblower, lies on a bed waiting for a fourth operation at a hospital in the southern Chinese city of Huizhou, Guangdong province July 23, 2013. Two unidentified men stabbed Li in the face and splashed acid on his back on July 8. Li, now blind in his right eye, began posting accusations of official misconduct, illegal land grabs and nepotism in Huizhou just over a year ago. Li does not know who attacked him last month and police have not made any arrests. The postings contain few documents to support his accusations and none of Li's dozens of exposes have led to investigations. Much of his information comes from informants, Li said, adding he had never been sued for slander. Huizhou officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu