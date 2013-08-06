Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Greek firefighters run to safer ground while their colleague calls for help on a radio as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged near Athens on Monday, damaging homes and sending residents fleeing, fire brigade officials said. Reuters witnesses said the blaze had damaged at least three homes at a hamlet by the town of Marathon - the site of the historic 490 BC battle between Athenians and Persians about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of the Greek capital. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Protesters run after a prison van as an unidentified defendant sticks his fist out as he's driven to a courthouse in Silivri, where a hearing for people charged with attempting to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government is due to take place, August 5, 2013. A Turkish court on Monday began sentencing nearly 300 defendants accused of plotting to overthrow the government, handing prison sentences of up to 20 years to some and acquitting 21 others. The court was announcing the verdicts individually. Verdicts on high-profile defendants including former armed forces commander Ilker Basbug were yet to be announced. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Greek firefighters prepare to move as a firefighting aircraft flies overhead as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged near Athens on Monday, damaging homes and sending residents fleeing, fire brigade officials said. Reuters witnesses said the blaze had damaged at least three homes at a hamlet by the town of Marathon - the site of the historic 490 BC battle between Athenians and Persians about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of the Greek capital. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A child sleeps near stoves used to dry fish in Vridi-Zimbabwe, a poor area in Abidjan August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon</p>

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi climbs up the main door of the Attorney General's office to spray a graffiti, which reads "Interior thugs", above posters of Mursi during a protest at the courthouse in downtown Cairo August 5, 2013. Several thousand Islamist supporters of Mursi marched through downtown Cairo on Monday calling for his reinstatement and denouncing the army general who led his overthrow. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester stands against Turkish soldiers during clashes near Silivri, where a hearing on people charged with attempting to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government is due to take place August 5, 2013. A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a former military commander to life in prison and dozens of others including opposition members of parliament to long terms for plotting against the government, in a case that has exposed deep divisions in the country. Retired military chief of staff General Ilker Basbug was sentenced to life for his role in the "Ergenekon" conspiracy to overthrow the government of Erdogan. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Graffiti depicting the angel of death, with the word "Portugal", is seen at a closed factory in Lisbon August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

<p>Professor Mark Post shows the world's first lab-grown beef burger during a launch event in west London August 5, 2013. The in-vitro burger, cultured from cattle stem cells, the first example of what its creator says could provide an answer to global food shortages and help combat climate change, was fried in a pan and tasted by two volunteers. The burger is the result of years of research by Post, a vascular biologist at the University of Maastricht, who is working to show how meat grown in petri dishes might one day be a true alternative to meat from livestock.The meat in the burger has been made by knitting together around 20,000 strands of protein that has been cultured from cattle stem cells in Post's lab. REUTERS/David Parry/pool</p>

<p>Riva Lemanski, 6 poses on a giant two-storey rocking horse outside Christie's auction house in London August 5, 2013. The Rocking Horse is expected to sell for &pound;25,000-40,000 (US $38,000-61,000) when it is auctioned at the Christie's Out of the Ordinary sale on September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Turkish riot police take security measures around a courthouse in Silivri, where a hearing on people charged with attempting to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government is due to take place, August 5, 2013. A Turkish court on Monday began sentencing nearly 300 defendants accused of plotting to overthrow the government, handing prison sentences of up to 20 years to some and acquitting 21 others in a case that has exposed deep divisions in the country. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

<p>Men sit as they have Iftar, the evening meal to break their fast during Ramadan, at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad August 5, 2013. Pakistani police scoured hills surrounding the capital Islamabad and sent additional units to protect key installations on Monday amid tightened security ahead of a major Muslim holiday and after a bomb wounded 14 people on a train. Police and soldiers go on alert every year in the closing days of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. "We have beefed up security in Islamabad, particularly at the Faisal Mosque since there is a security threat," Mohammad Rizwan, a senior police officer, told Reuters. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

<p>New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez speaks during a news conference in Chicago, August 5, 2013. Rodriguez, baseball's highest-paid player and one of the sport's greatest hitters, was suspended for a record 211 games on Monday for his involvement in one of American sport's biggest doping scandals. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Sam Rainsy (C), president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), greets supporters during a visit to the Boeung Kak lake area in Phnom Penh August 5, 2013. Visiting communities affected by land disputes in Phnom Penh, Sam Rainsy called for a massive protest against the government on August 6, appealing that the UN be involved in the investigation on alleged irregularities in the election. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

<p>Thai security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack on a roadside in Yala province, south of Bangkok, August 5, 2013. Five field army soldiers were injured after the explosion by suspected Muslim militants, as they were making their way to provide escort to teachers travelling to school, police said. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom</p>

<p>A journalist films a Gibraltarian driver with his mobile phone as other drivers wait in line to enter to the British territory of Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 5, 2013. Tensions over Gibraltar escalated on Monday when the British territory's chief minister accused Spain of "sabre-rattling" and behaving like North Korea after Madrid floated the idea of a new border crossing fee and airspace controls. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>A man sleeps inside an unused auto-rickshaw at a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A man belonging to the fringe ultra-Orthodox Jewish group Neturei Karta covers his face at the Jerusalem District Court August 5, 2013. The man, an Israeli citizen, was charged last week with trying to spy for Iran. The Neturei Karta faction, a movement within the anti-Zionist bloc, believes a Jewish state should exist only after the Messiah comes. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>An infant is driven in a remote-controlled miniature car as people stroll at a park in Caracas, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>A child looks from inside a train which will take her back to her hometown, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta August 5, 2013. Millions of Indonesians were making their way to their home towns from the capital Jakarta, to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The Transport Ministry predicted up to 29 million of the 250 million population would make the trip home for the holiday which falls on August 8 and 9. Indonesia has the world's largest Muslim population. Up to 85 percent of its population are Muslims. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>Winnipeg Bombers' Jovon Johnson tackles Marco Iannuzzi (L) of the B.C Lions during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>Roberta Vinci of Italy returns a shot to Julia Goerges of Germany during their first round match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (R) pitches to Atlanta Braves batter Justin Upton (L) during the first inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Washington August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

