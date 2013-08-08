Editor's Choice

Children play near gers, traditional Mongolian tents, in an area known as a ger district in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. Approximately 60 percent of the population of Ulan Bator live in settlements known as ger districts and in many cases residents have limited access to basic services such as water and sanitation. According to a 2010 National Population Center census, every year between thirty and forty thousand people migrate from the countryside to the capital Ulan Bator. Ger districts in the city have been expanding rapidly in recent years. Mongolia is the world's least densely populated country, with 2.8 million people spread across an area around three times the size of France. Picture taken June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria