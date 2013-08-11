Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Aug 11, 2013 | 7:35am BST

Editors Choice

<p>Fire blazes at the Jaragua Hills ecological reserve park under the night sky in Goias State, central west Brazil, August 10, 2013. According to a captain of the fire brigade, they have been battling the blaze in the park for the last five days. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Fire blazes at the Jaragua Hills ecological reserve park under the night sky in Goias State, central west Brazil, August 10, 2013. According to a captain of the fire brigade, they have been battling the blaze in the park for the last five days....more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Fire blazes at the Jaragua Hills ecological reserve park under the night sky in Goias State, central west Brazil, August 10, 2013. According to a captain of the fire brigade, they have been battling the blaze in the park for the last five days. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 24
<p>Participants attend the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central business district to Bondi Beach, and supports several charities around the country. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Participants attend the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central business district to Bondi Beach, and...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Participants attend the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central business district to Bondi Beach, and supports several charities around the country. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
2 / 24
<p>A girl cries upon seeing the damage after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

A girl cries upon seeing the damage after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A girl cries upon seeing the damage after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Close
3 / 24
<p>Olympique Lyon's Fares Bahlouli (R) challenges Gregoire Puel of Nice during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Olympique Lyon's Fares Bahlouli (R) challenges Gregoire Puel of Nice during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Olympique Lyon's Fares Bahlouli (R) challenges Gregoire Puel of Nice during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
4 / 24
<p>Business owners along Fountain Creek look on a day after they were evacuated when a flash flood from the Waldo Canyon Fire burn scar swept through Manitou Springs, August 10, 2013. One man was killed and three people were missing in Colorado after floodwaters and a mudslide triggered by torrential rains roared down mountainsides stripped of vegetation by a wildfire, authorities said on Saturday. REUTERS/Evan Semon</p>

Business owners along Fountain Creek look on a day after they were evacuated when a flash flood from the Waldo Canyon Fire burn scar swept through Manitou Springs, August 10, 2013. One man was killed and three people were missing in Colorado after...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Business owners along Fountain Creek look on a day after they were evacuated when a flash flood from the Waldo Canyon Fire burn scar swept through Manitou Springs, August 10, 2013. One man was killed and three people were missing in Colorado after floodwaters and a mudslide triggered by torrential rains roared down mountainsides stripped of vegetation by a wildfire, authorities said on Saturday. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
5 / 24
<p>A pole vaulter stands next to his tools as he competes in the men's pole vault qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A pole vaulter stands next to his tools as he competes in the men's pole vault qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A pole vaulter stands next to his tools as he competes in the men's pole vault qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 24
<p>Jacqueline Llach (center L), the mother of graffiti artist Israel Hernandez-Llach, who died after being shocked by a police officer's Taser, holds on to her daughter Offir Hernandez (center R), during Israel's vigil in Miami Beach, Florida August 10, 2013. The vigil was held in front of a former McDonald's restaurant building, where police officers reportedly caught Hernandez-Llach spray-painting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed in an interview on Friday that it would conduct an independent review of the death of 18-year-old Hernandez-Llach, who died early Tuesday morning after being electroshocked by a Taser during a police chase in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

Jacqueline Llach (center L), the mother of graffiti artist Israel Hernandez-Llach, who died after being shocked by a police officer's Taser, holds on to her daughter Offir Hernandez (center R), during Israel's vigil in Miami Beach, Florida August 10,...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Jacqueline Llach (center L), the mother of graffiti artist Israel Hernandez-Llach, who died after being shocked by a police officer's Taser, holds on to her daughter Offir Hernandez (center R), during Israel's vigil in Miami Beach, Florida August 10, 2013. The vigil was held in front of a former McDonald's restaurant building, where police officers reportedly caught Hernandez-Llach spray-painting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed in an interview on Friday that it would conduct an independent review of the death of 18-year-old Hernandez-Llach, who died early Tuesday morning after being electroshocked by a Taser during a police chase in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Close
7 / 24
<p>White House press members line up after flying in a U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey which was used for the first time by the HMX-1 squadron in support of U.S. President Barack Obama in Edgartown, Massachusetts, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

White House press members line up after flying in a U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey which was used for the first time by the HMX-1 squadron in support of U.S. President Barack Obama in Edgartown, Massachusetts, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Sunday, August 11, 2013

White House press members line up after flying in a U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey which was used for the first time by the HMX-1 squadron in support of U.S. President Barack Obama in Edgartown, Massachusetts, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 24
<p>Mo Farah of Britian (R) sprints to the finish line to win the men's 10,000 metres final ahead of Ibrahim Jeilan of Ethiopia (L) and Timothy Toroitich of Uganda during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Mo Farah of Britian (R) sprints to the finish line to win the men's 10,000 metres final ahead of Ibrahim Jeilan of Ethiopia (L) and Timothy Toroitich of Uganda during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10,...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Mo Farah of Britian (R) sprints to the finish line to win the men's 10,000 metres final ahead of Ibrahim Jeilan of Ethiopia (L) and Timothy Toroitich of Uganda during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Palestinian woman stands in the shallow water of the Mediterranean at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 10, 2013. The Israeli Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) responsible for implementing Israel's civilian policy in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, eased permit restrictions for thousands of Palestinians wanting to enter Israel following a security assessment, allowing many to enjoy the beaches along Israel's Mediterranean shoreline during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

A Palestinian woman stands in the shallow water of the Mediterranean at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 10, 2013. The Israeli Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories'...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A Palestinian woman stands in the shallow water of the Mediterranean at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 10, 2013. The Israeli Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) responsible for implementing Israel's civilian policy in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, eased permit restrictions for thousands of Palestinians wanting to enter Israel following a security assessment, allowing many to enjoy the beaches along Israel's Mediterranean shoreline during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
10 / 24
<p>Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria competes in the women's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria competes in the women's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria competes in the women's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 24
<p>Volunteers gather flamingo chicks before tagging them at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain August 10, 2013. Around 500 flamingos are tagged and measured before being placed in the lagoon, one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the natural reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Volunteers gather flamingo chicks before tagging them at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain August 10, 2013. Around 500 flamingos are tagged and measured before being placed in the lagoon, one of the largest colonies of...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Volunteers gather flamingo chicks before tagging them at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain August 10, 2013. Around 500 flamingos are tagged and measured before being placed in the lagoon, one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the natural reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
12 / 24
<p>Spectators wave Swedish flags in support of Artemis as the team finishes a Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final in San Francisco, California August 10, 2013. Italy's Luna Rossa sailed into the final of the America's Cup challenger series on Saturday, completing a 4-0 sweep over the grief-stricken Swedish syndicate Artemis. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

Spectators wave Swedish flags in support of Artemis as the team finishes a Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final in San Francisco, California August 10, 2013. Italy's Luna Rossa sailed into the final of the America's Cup challenger series on Saturday,...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Spectators wave Swedish flags in support of Artemis as the team finishes a Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final in San Francisco, California August 10, 2013. Italy's Luna Rossa sailed into the final of the America's Cup challenger series on Saturday, completing a 4-0 sweep over the grief-stricken Swedish syndicate Artemis. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
13 / 24
<p>Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas waves next to his wife U.S. actress Melanie Griffith after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas waves next to his wife U.S. actress Melanie Griffith after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas waves next to his wife U.S. actress Melanie Griffith after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
14 / 24
<p>A couple embraces as they enjoy sunset on the Pont des Arts with its fence covered with padlocks clipped by lovers over the River Seine in Paris, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A couple embraces as they enjoy sunset on the Pont des Arts with its fence covered with padlocks clipped by lovers over the River Seine in Paris, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A couple embraces as they enjoy sunset on the Pont des Arts with its fence covered with padlocks clipped by lovers over the River Seine in Paris, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
15 / 24
<p>A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central business district to Bondi Beach, and supports several charities around the country. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central business district to Bondi Beach, and supports several charities around the country. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
16 / 24
<p>A boy holds an electoral campaign poster for Malian presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (known as IBK) in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. Mali will hold a second round run-off presidential election between IBK and Soumaila Cisse on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy holds an electoral campaign poster for Malian presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (known as IBK) in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. Mali will hold a second round run-off presidential election between IBK and Soumaila Cisse on Sunday....more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A boy holds an electoral campaign poster for Malian presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (known as IBK) in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. Mali will hold a second round run-off presidential election between IBK and Soumaila Cisse on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 24
<p>Men fish in the Xolotlan lake, or Lake Managua, in Momotombo town August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Men fish in the Xolotlan lake, or Lake Managua, in Momotombo town August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Men fish in the Xolotlan lake, or Lake Managua, in Momotombo town August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
18 / 24
<p>Athletes compete in the men's 100 metre heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Athletes compete in the men's 100 metre heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Athletes compete in the men's 100 metre heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
19 / 24
<p>A man passes a traditional sweetshop in central London August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A man passes a traditional sweetshop in central London August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A man passes a traditional sweetshop in central London August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 24
<p>Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, newly-signed player for French Ligue 1 soccer club AS Monaco fights for the ball with Girondins Bordeaux's Cedric Carrasso (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, newly-signed player for French Ligue 1 soccer club AS Monaco fights for the ball with Girondins Bordeaux's Cedric Carrasso (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux,...more

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, newly-signed player for French Ligue 1 soccer club AS Monaco fights for the ball with Girondins Bordeaux's Cedric Carrasso (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
21 / 24
<p>People pray on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Sale, northwest Morocco August 9, 2013. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People pray on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Sale, northwest Morocco August 9, 2013. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, August 11, 2013

People pray on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Sale, northwest Morocco August 9, 2013. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 24
<p>A competitor crawls through mud water during a Fighters' Run competition in Zanka, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A competitor crawls through mud water during a Fighters' Run competition in Zanka, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Sunday, August 11, 2013

A competitor crawls through mud water during a Fighters' Run competition in Zanka, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
23 / 24
<p>Men search for survivors amid debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

Men search for survivors amid debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Sunday, August 11, 2013

Men search for survivors amid debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Aug 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Aug 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Aug 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures