Editors Choice
Fire blazes at the Jaragua Hills ecological reserve park under the night sky in Goias State, central west Brazil, August 10, 2013. According to a captain of the fire brigade, they have been battling the blaze in the park for the last five days. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Participants attend the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central business district to Bondi Beach, and supports several charities around the country. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A girl cries upon seeing the damage after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Olympique Lyon's Fares Bahlouli (R) challenges Gregoire Puel of Nice during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Business owners along Fountain Creek look on a day after they were evacuated when a flash flood from the Waldo Canyon Fire burn scar swept through Manitou Springs, August 10, 2013. One man was killed and three people were missing in Colorado after floodwaters and a mudslide triggered by torrential rains roared down mountainsides stripped of vegetation by a wildfire, authorities said on Saturday. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A pole vaulter stands next to his tools as he competes in the men's pole vault qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jacqueline Llach (center L), the mother of graffiti artist Israel Hernandez-Llach, who died after being shocked by a police officer's Taser, holds on to her daughter Offir Hernandez (center R), during Israel's vigil in Miami Beach, Florida August 10, 2013. The vigil was held in front of a former McDonald's restaurant building, where police officers reportedly caught Hernandez-Llach spray-painting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed in an interview on Friday that it would conduct an independent review of the death of 18-year-old Hernandez-Llach, who died early Tuesday morning after being electroshocked by a Taser during a police chase in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
White House press members line up after flying in a U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey which was used for the first time by the HMX-1 squadron in support of U.S. President Barack Obama in Edgartown, Massachusetts, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mo Farah of Britian (R) sprints to the finish line to win the men's 10,000 metres final ahead of Ibrahim Jeilan of Ethiopia (L) and Timothy Toroitich of Uganda during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A Palestinian woman stands in the shallow water of the Mediterranean at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 10, 2013. The Israeli Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) responsible for implementing Israel's civilian policy in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, eased permit restrictions for thousands of Palestinians wanting to enter Israel following a security assessment, allowing many to enjoy the beaches along Israel's Mediterranean shoreline during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria competes in the women's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Volunteers gather flamingo chicks before tagging them at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain August 10, 2013. Around 500 flamingos are tagged and measured before being placed in the lagoon, one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the natural reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spectators wave Swedish flags in support of Artemis as the team finishes a Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final in San Francisco, California August 10, 2013. Italy's Luna Rossa sailed into the final of the America's Cup challenger series on Saturday, completing a 4-0 sweep over the grief-stricken Swedish syndicate Artemis. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas waves next to his wife U.S. actress Melanie Griffith after their arrival for the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, southern Spain August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A couple embraces as they enjoy sunset on the Pont des Arts with its fence covered with padlocks clipped by lovers over the River Seine in Paris, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. According to organizers, more than 85,000 participants entered the race that covers 14 km (8.7 miles) from Sydney's central business district to Bondi Beach, and supports several charities around the country. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A boy holds an electoral campaign poster for Malian presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (known as IBK) in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. Mali will hold a second round run-off presidential election between IBK and Soumaila Cisse on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men fish in the Xolotlan lake, or Lake Managua, in Momotombo town August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Athletes compete in the men's 100 metre heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man passes a traditional sweetshop in central London August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, newly-signed player for French Ligue 1 soccer club AS Monaco fights for the ball with Girondins Bordeaux's Cedric Carrasso (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People pray on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Sale, northwest Morocco August 9, 2013. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Stringer
A competitor crawls through mud water during a Fighters' Run competition in Zanka, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Men search for survivors amid debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
