Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul, August 11, 2013.At least 22 people in Afghanistan were killed and farmland was damaged when flash floods hit a plain near the capital, officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the West African nation after more than a year of turmoil. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, August 11, 2013. Lightning set fire to a storage tank at Venezuela's Puerto La Cruz oil refinery on Sunday, the president said, and residents were moved out of the immediate area while local media showed images of thick black smoke rising from the facility. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian couple from Ramallah walk next to an Israeli surfer near the shore of the Mediterranean sea at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
The son of Palestinian Huseen Awad mourns during his funeral in central Gaza Strip, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Police stand guard by burning debris after shops were set afire by a mob in Jammu August 10, 2013. Authorities imposed a curfew and deployed army in Rajouri district of India's Kashmir on Sunday as tension escalated in the valley in wake of recent clashes between two communities. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Willem Coertzen of South Africa competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A flower grower, known as a silletero, carries a garland as he participates in the annual flower parade in Medellin, Colombia, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
South Sudanese models prepare backstage during the second edition of Festival for Fashion and Arts for Peace, featuring three South Sudanese designers, in the capital Juba, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
England's Ian Bell avoids a delivery from Australia's Ryan Harris during their fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
The unfinished InTempo apartment towers, Europe's tallest residential building at 200 metres (650 ft) high when finished, is seen in the Spanish eastern coastal village of Benidorm near Alicante, August 11, 2013. According to Spanish local media, an alleged planning error left the 47-floor towers with lifts for 20 floors, and the construction firm's 92 million Euro credit was taken over by Spain's bad bank Sareb. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line ahead of Michael Rodgers of the U.S. (R) and Aaron Brown of Canada in the men's 100 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A travelling bank bus drives down the road after making its monthly call on customers in the village of Maderuelo, central Spain, June 4, 2013. A queue of pensioners waits to board a brown and green bus in the medieval village of Maderuelo on Spain's arid central plains. It only comes once a month and won't take them anywhere, but they're mostly happy with the service. The bus, parked up alongside a van selling frozen fish, is a mobile bank run by bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia to serve remote areas with no branches. Inside it looks much like any other small branch, but for the elastic bands that keep the furniture in place when it's on the move. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Artist Robert Greenwood, dressed in an outfit made of Post-it notes, promotes an art exhibition called "cARTographies", in Trafalgar Square in central London, August 11, 2013. The exhibition, at the Gallery of St Martin's in the Fields in Trafalgar Square, involves Post-it notes and audience participation. At the end of the exhibition eight visitors will be offered the opportunity to purchase one of the full size original artworks for eight pounds ($12). REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A symbolic grave, laid where other supporters said protesters were killed in clashes with security forces last week, while marching during a rally near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier towards Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, is seen in Cairo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The Riverside cricket ground is reflected in the sunglasses of Australia's Nathan Lyon during their fourth Ashes test against England in Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Residents crowd at a beach to escape from the summer heat in Dalian, Liaoning province, August 11, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) said on Sunday that persisting heat was still forecast in eastern and central China and parts of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a Russian-made helicopter that belonged to the Syrian Army at the Minnig Military Airport, after it was seized by the rebels, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Brittney Reese of the U.S. competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista (L) is backed off by a pitch Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt catches on the inside of the plate, in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Supporters cheer as they watch on a giant screen Usain Bolt competing in the men's 100 metres final at Moscow's IAAF World Athletics Championships, at Half-Way-Tree in Kingston August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
