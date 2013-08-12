Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013 | 1:25pm BST

Editor's choice

<p>Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul, August 11, 2013.At least 22 people in Afghanistan were killed and farmland was damaged when flash floods hit a plain near the capital, officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul, August 11, 2013.At least 22 people in Afghanistan were killed and farmland was damaged when flash floods hit a plain near the capital, officials said on Sunday....more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul, August 11, 2013.At least 22 people in Afghanistan were killed and farmland was damaged when flash floods hit a plain near the capital, officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
1 / 24
<p>Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the West African nation after more than a year of turmoil. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the West African nation after more than a year of turmoil. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 24
<p>Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, August 11, 2013. Lightning set fire to a storage tank at Venezuela's Puerto La Cruz oil refinery on Sunday, the president said, and residents were moved out of the immediate area while local media showed images of thick black smoke rising from the facility. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, August 11, 2013. Lightning set fire to a storage tank at Venezuela's Puerto La Cruz oil refinery on Sunday, the president said, and residents were moved out of the immediate...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, August 11, 2013. Lightning set fire to a storage tank at Venezuela's Puerto La Cruz oil refinery on Sunday, the president said, and residents were moved out of the immediate area while local media showed images of thick black smoke rising from the facility. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 24
<p>A Palestinian couple from Ramallah walk next to an Israeli surfer near the shore of the Mediterranean sea at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/ Nir Elias</p>

A Palestinian couple from Ramallah walk next to an Israeli surfer near the shore of the Mediterranean sea at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Monday, August 12, 2013

A Palestinian couple from Ramallah walk next to an Israeli surfer near the shore of the Mediterranean sea at a beach in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
4 / 24
<p>The son of Palestinian Huseen Awad mourns during his funeral in central Gaza Strip, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

The son of Palestinian Huseen Awad mourns during his funeral in central Gaza Strip, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, August 12, 2013

The son of Palestinian Huseen Awad mourns during his funeral in central Gaza Strip, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
5 / 24
<p>Police stand guard by burning debris after shops were set afire by a mob in Jammu August 10, 2013. Authorities imposed a curfew and deployed army in Rajouri district of India's Kashmir on Sunday as tension escalated in the valley in wake of recent clashes between two communities. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Police stand guard by burning debris after shops were set afire by a mob in Jammu August 10, 2013. Authorities imposed a curfew and deployed army in Rajouri district of India's Kashmir on Sunday as tension escalated in the valley in wake of recent...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Police stand guard by burning debris after shops were set afire by a mob in Jammu August 10, 2013. Authorities imposed a curfew and deployed army in Rajouri district of India's Kashmir on Sunday as tension escalated in the valley in wake of recent clashes between two communities. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
6 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, August 12, 2013

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 24
<p>Willem Coertzen of South Africa competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Willem Coertzen of South Africa competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, August 12, 2013

Willem Coertzen of South Africa competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 24
<p>A flower grower, known as a silletero, carries a garland as he participates in the annual flower parade in Medellin, Colombia, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

A flower grower, known as a silletero, carries a garland as he participates in the annual flower parade in Medellin, Colombia, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Monday, August 12, 2013

A flower grower, known as a silletero, carries a garland as he participates in the annual flower parade in Medellin, Colombia, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
9 / 24
<p>South Sudanese models prepare backstage during the second edition of Festival for Fashion and Arts for Peace, featuring three South Sudanese designers, in the capital Juba, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

South Sudanese models prepare backstage during the second edition of Festival for Fashion and Arts for Peace, featuring three South Sudanese designers, in the capital Juba, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Monday, August 12, 2013

South Sudanese models prepare backstage during the second edition of Festival for Fashion and Arts for Peace, featuring three South Sudanese designers, in the capital Juba, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
10 / 24
<p>A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Monday, August 12, 2013

A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
11 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, August 12, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 24
<p>England's Ian Bell avoids a delivery from Australia's Ryan Harris during their fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

England's Ian Bell avoids a delivery from Australia's Ryan Harris during their fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, August 12, 2013

England's Ian Bell avoids a delivery from Australia's Ryan Harris during their fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
13 / 24
<p>The unfinished InTempo apartment towers, Europe's tallest residential building at 200 metres (650 ft) high when finished, is seen in the Spanish eastern coastal village of Benidorm near Alicante, August 11, 2013. According to Spanish local media, an alleged planning error left the 47-floor towers with lifts for 20 floors, and the construction firm's 92 million Euro credit was taken over by Spain's bad bank Sareb. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

The unfinished InTempo apartment towers, Europe's tallest residential building at 200 metres (650 ft) high when finished, is seen in the Spanish eastern coastal village of Benidorm near Alicante, August 11, 2013. According to Spanish local media, an...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

The unfinished InTempo apartment towers, Europe's tallest residential building at 200 metres (650 ft) high when finished, is seen in the Spanish eastern coastal village of Benidorm near Alicante, August 11, 2013. According to Spanish local media, an alleged planning error left the 47-floor towers with lifts for 20 floors, and the construction firm's 92 million Euro credit was taken over by Spain's bad bank Sareb. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
14 / 24
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line ahead of Michael Rodgers of the U.S. (R) and Aaron Brown of Canada in the men's 100 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line ahead of Michael Rodgers of the U.S. (R) and Aaron Brown of Canada in the men's 100 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013....more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line ahead of Michael Rodgers of the U.S. (R) and Aaron Brown of Canada in the men's 100 metres semi-final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 24
<p>A travelling bank bus drives down the road after making its monthly call on customers in the village of Maderuelo, central Spain, June 4, 2013. A queue of pensioners waits to board a brown and green bus in the medieval village of Maderuelo on Spain's arid central plains. It only comes once a month and won't take them anywhere, but they're mostly happy with the service. The bus, parked up alongside a van selling frozen fish, is a mobile bank run by bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia to serve remote areas with no branches. Inside it looks much like any other small branch, but for the elastic bands that keep the furniture in place when it's on the move. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

A travelling bank bus drives down the road after making its monthly call on customers in the village of Maderuelo, central Spain, June 4, 2013. A queue of pensioners waits to board a brown and green bus in the medieval village of Maderuelo on Spain's...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

A travelling bank bus drives down the road after making its monthly call on customers in the village of Maderuelo, central Spain, June 4, 2013. A queue of pensioners waits to board a brown and green bus in the medieval village of Maderuelo on Spain's arid central plains. It only comes once a month and won't take them anywhere, but they're mostly happy with the service. The bus, parked up alongside a van selling frozen fish, is a mobile bank run by bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia to serve remote areas with no branches. Inside it looks much like any other small branch, but for the elastic bands that keep the furniture in place when it's on the move. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
16 / 24
<p>Artist Robert Greenwood, dressed in an outfit made of Post-it notes, promotes an art exhibition called "cARTographies", in Trafalgar Square in central London, August 11, 2013. The exhibition, at the Gallery of St Martin's in the Fields in Trafalgar Square, involves Post-it notes and audience participation. At the end of the exhibition eight visitors will be offered the opportunity to purchase one of the full size original artworks for eight pounds ($12). REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Artist Robert Greenwood, dressed in an outfit made of Post-it notes, promotes an art exhibition called "cARTographies", in Trafalgar Square in central London, August 11, 2013. The exhibition, at the Gallery of St Martin's in the Fields in Trafalgar...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Artist Robert Greenwood, dressed in an outfit made of Post-it notes, promotes an art exhibition called "cARTographies", in Trafalgar Square in central London, August 11, 2013. The exhibition, at the Gallery of St Martin's in the Fields in Trafalgar Square, involves Post-it notes and audience participation. At the end of the exhibition eight visitors will be offered the opportunity to purchase one of the full size original artworks for eight pounds ($12). REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
17 / 24
<p>A symbolic grave, laid where other supporters said protesters were killed in clashes with security forces last week, while marching during a rally near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier towards Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, is seen in Cairo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A symbolic grave, laid where other supporters said protesters were killed in clashes with security forces last week, while marching during a rally near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier towards Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, is seen in...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

A symbolic grave, laid where other supporters said protesters were killed in clashes with security forces last week, while marching during a rally near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier towards Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, is seen in Cairo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 24
<p>The Riverside cricket ground is reflected in the sunglasses of Australia's Nathan Lyon during their fourth Ashes test against England in Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

The Riverside cricket ground is reflected in the sunglasses of Australia's Nathan Lyon during their fourth Ashes test against England in Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, August 12, 2013

The Riverside cricket ground is reflected in the sunglasses of Australia's Nathan Lyon during their fourth Ashes test against England in Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
19 / 24
<p>Residents crowd at a beach to escape from the summer heat in Dalian, Liaoning province, August 11, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) said on Sunday that persisting heat was still forecast in eastern and central China and parts of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residents crowd at a beach to escape from the summer heat in Dalian, Liaoning province, August 11, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) said on Sunday that persisting heat was still forecast in eastern and central China and parts of the...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Residents crowd at a beach to escape from the summer heat in Dalian, Liaoning province, August 11, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) said on Sunday that persisting heat was still forecast in eastern and central China and parts of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a Russian-made helicopter that belonged to the Syrian Army at the Minnig Military Airport, after it was seized by the rebels, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a Russian-made helicopter that belonged to the Syrian Army at the Minnig Military Airport, after it was seized by the rebels, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Monday, August 12, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a Russian-made helicopter that belonged to the Syrian Army at the Minnig Military Airport, after it was seized by the rebels, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Close
21 / 24
<p>Brittney Reese of the U.S. competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Brittney Reese of the U.S. competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, August 12, 2013

Brittney Reese of the U.S. competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
22 / 24
<p>Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista (L) is backed off by a pitch Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt catches on the inside of the plate, in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista (L) is backed off by a pitch Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt catches on the inside of the plate, in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista (L) is backed off by a pitch Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt catches on the inside of the plate, in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
23 / 24
<p>Supporters cheer as they watch on a giant screen Usain Bolt competing in the men's 100 metres final at Moscow's IAAF World Athletics Championships, at Half-Way-Tree in Kingston August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy</p>

Supporters cheer as they watch on a giant screen Usain Bolt competing in the men's 100 metres final at Moscow's IAAF World Athletics Championships, at Half-Way-Tree in Kingston August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Monday, August 12, 2013

Supporters cheer as they watch on a giant screen Usain Bolt competing in the men's 100 metres final at Moscow's IAAF World Athletics Championships, at Half-Way-Tree in Kingston August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Aug 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Aug 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Aug 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures