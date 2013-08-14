Editor's choice
A long exposure shot shows a plane flying over the sea during a lightning storm on the last day of the annual Perseid meteor shower, near the popular tourist destination of Cancun, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a hose to help a fellow fighter wash his face in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighbourhood August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Melhem Barakat
27-year-old Hang Cheng waits backstage during the recording of an episode of "Meet you on Saturday", a matchmaking television programme, at a local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Steel barrel vendor Lassiney Diarra poses for a picture in front of barrels in Bamako August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An actress splashes red paint on herself during a protest by Grupo Fazendo Certo (Group Doing Right) and non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in support of victims of violence, in front of the Rio de Janeiro State Assembly...more
Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia bows to thank the spectators as she celebrates with her national flag after winning gold in the women's pole vault final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013....more
A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, southern England August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists lies on the floor outside the archaeological museum in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Piotr Malachowski of Poland jumps after finishing second in the men's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Boys huddle in front of graffiti painted on a building near a local stadium as they wait for a rugby practice session in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Relatives of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh pray as they wait outside the Israeli prison of Ofer near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A privately built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, is pictured on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential block in Beijing, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman walks at a water park during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Serpong district, on the outskirts of Jakarta August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Andrelina Maria de Jesus, an ethnic Kiriri from northern Bahia, wears eye frames crafted by indigenous crafts, during a protest against ongoing projects in National Congress to alter policies on demarcation of indigenous lands, at the Planalto Palace...more
Rohingya Muslim women look out from the front of their home at Aung Mingalar quarter in Sittwe August 13, 2013. Sittwe's last remaining Muslim-dominated quarter, Aung Mingalar, is locked down by police and soldiers who patrol all streets leading in...more
Verde holds a framed portrait of her relative, Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh, ahead of his release from an Israeli prison, in the West Bank city of Hebron August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Men are silhouetted as they work to illuminate the Balochistan Assembly building in celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day in Quetta, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez reacts as he struck out against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
The Department of Lands building is lit by the sun in the central business district of Sydney August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Participants react at the backstage before competing in the Hong Kong Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness International Bodybuilding and Fitness Invitation Championship in Hong Kong August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
German Chancellor Angela Merkel conducts a lecture, after writing her name on a board, at a classroom in Heinrich Schliemann Gymnasium, a secondary school in Berlin, August 13, 2013. Merkel delivered a lecture to a 12th grade class on the building of...more
A woman holds a cluster of U.S. flags during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony in Oakland, California August 13, 2013. A total of 1,225 new citizens representing 96 countries took the oath. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more
