Fri Aug 16, 2013

<p>Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

1 / 23
<p>Families affected by floods caused by heavy rains in Khartoum wait to receive aid in North Khartoum, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

2 / 23
<p>Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

3 / 23
<p>People hold onto their umbrellas as they encounter strong winds near the coast as Typhoon Utor hits Yangjiang, Guangdong province, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

4 / 23
<p>Residents gather as an unidentified man holds a gun and talks with a woman in Islamabad, August 15, 2013. The armed man demanding the establishment of Islamic rule in Pakistan opened fire in the heavily policed heart of Islamabad after slipping past the capital's many checkpoints. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

5 / 23
<p>The shadows of a mother and child are cast on a shack in Marikana's Nkaneng township in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

6 / 23
<p>A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

7 / 23
<p>A car drives past next a partially demolished building in the middle of a street in Xi'an, August 14, 2013. A family of 7 still lived in the three-storey building without electricity and water after a demolition project in the region took place in 2010. According to local media, the owner of the house refused to move as a protest against a land dispute lawsuit between him and his brother, which he lost. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

8 / 23
<p>A passenger inside a taxi argues with a group of protesters who have blocked off an avenue during a demonstration against State Governor Sergio Cabral in downtown Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

9 / 23
<p>People look skywards as they fly kites from the roofs of their houses during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi, August 15, 2013. Many people in India fly kites to mark the country's Independence Day. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

10 / 23
<p>Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris, July 23, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

11 / 23
<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds up his photo while standing at the top of lamp posts during a march to show solidarity with his supporters in Egypt, in Sanaa August 15, 2013. The poster reads "We are all with legitimacy". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi (YEMEN - Tags: TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

12 / 23
<p>Jehue Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago (2L) falls after winning ahead of Javier Culson of Puerto Rico, Omar Cisneros of Cuba and Felix Sanchez of Dominican Republic (L-R) in the men's 400 metres hurdles final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

13 / 23
<p>A man sprays air freshener over the bodies of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

14 / 23
<p>Los Angeles Angels second baseman Grant Green throws over New York Yankees runner Alex Rodriguez (bottom) for a double-play on batter Vernon Wells in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

15 / 23
<p>Bolivian Muslim women attend a session at the Islamic association Ahlul-Bait in La Paz, August 13, 2013. Some 30 members and sympathizers of Ahlul-Bait gather in an apartment in La Paz to study the holy Quran and learn Arabic. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

16 / 23
<p>People walk inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

17 / 23
<p>Erik Kynard of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's high jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

18 / 23
<p>People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

19 / 23
<p>Sean Tucker spirals downward in the Oracle stunt plane before the 55th Chicago Air and Water Show, near Gary, Indiana, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

20 / 23
<p>Tina K. (foreground), joint plaintiff and sister of German-Vietnamese victim Jonny K. sits in the courtroom in front of defendant Bilal K. (background) before the announcement of the verdict in Berlin August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

21 / 23
<p>Fishermen pull nets in the seaside village of Sesimbra, south of Lisbon, July 25, 2013. To support their pensions the retired fishermen work through the night, with some support from relatives and neighbours, in the village between the tourist hotspots of the Golden Beach and the California Beach that attract holiday makers and swimmers during the day. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

22 / 23
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he takes a defensive position inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Friday, August 16, 2013

23 / 23
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Aug 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Aug 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Aug 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Aug 2013

