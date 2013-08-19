Editor's choice
Debris from Friday’s disaster is seen as rescuers searching for victims depart from Talisay fish port in central Philippines August 18, 2013. A ferry sank on Friday, killing 38 people and leaving 82 missing, after a collision just outside the...more
Debris from Friday’s disaster is seen as rescuers searching for victims depart from Talisay fish port in central Philippines August 18, 2013. A ferry sank on Friday, killing 38 people and leaving 82 missing, after a collision just outside the central port of Cebu with a cargo vessel owned by a company involved in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster nearly 30 years ago. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Juventus players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Italian Super Cup match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Juventus players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Italian Super Cup match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against the military and interior ministry during a protest in front of Al Istkama mosque at Giza Square, south of Cairo, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against the military and interior ministry during a protest in front of Al Istkama mosque at Giza Square, south of Cairo, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar at sunrise from La Atunara port before Spanish fishermen sail in their fishing boats with their relatives to take part in a protest at an area of the sea where an...more
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar at sunrise from La Atunara port before Spanish fishermen sail in their fishing boats with their relatives to take part in a protest at an area of the sea where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar using concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ajee Wilson of the U.S. speaks to her compatriot Alysia Johnson Montano (L) after the women's 800 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ajee Wilson of the U.S. speaks to her compatriot Alysia Johnson Montano (L) after the women's 800 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man jumps off a bridge into the Soca river during a traditional jumping competition in Kanal ob Soci, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man jumps off a bridge into the Soca river during a traditional jumping competition in Kanal ob Soci, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Crystal Palace's Marouane Chamakh (R) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Etienne Capoue during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthISING CAMPAIGNS
Crystal Palace's Marouane Chamakh (R) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Etienne Capoue during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthISING CAMPAIGNS
A Dominican boy practices baseball at a park in Guerram, Dominican Republic, August 10, 2013. The Caribbean nation is a powerhouse in world baseball, winning the World Classic championship this year and when it comes to talent on the baseball...more
A Dominican boy practices baseball at a park in Guerram, Dominican Republic, August 10, 2013. The Caribbean nation is a powerhouse in world baseball, winning the World Classic championship this year and when it comes to talent on the baseball diamond, there is nowhere like the Dominican Republic, which accounts for almost 40 percent of all foreign-born players in the U.S. major leagues. Picture taken August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. Firefighters readied for a massive ground and air attack on Sunday against a wildfire in central Idaho that has forced the...more
A helicopter tanker drops fire retardant near a home at the Beaver Creek wildfire outside Ketchum, Idaho August 18, 2013. Firefighters readied for a massive ground and air attack on Sunday against a wildfire in central Idaho that has forced the evacuation of some 2,250 homes and threatens the posh Sun Valley ski resort. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating John Isner of the U.S. in two sets to win the championship match at the Men's Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio August 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating John Isner of the U.S. in two sets to win the championship match at the Men's Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio August 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Rescuers carry a woman across a flooded street after Typhoon Utor hit Jiangyong county, Hunan province August 17, 2013. Severe rain-triggered floods have buffeted many areas in south Hunan province since Thursday. At least one person was killed and...more
Rescuers carry a woman across a flooded street after Typhoon Utor hit Jiangyong county, Hunan province August 17, 2013. Severe rain-triggered floods have buffeted many areas in south Hunan province since Thursday. At least one person was killed and 13 others were buried by landslides and collapsed houses, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Gold medallists team Russia kiss and celebrate at the women's 4x400 metres relay victory ceremony during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. From left: Yulia Gushchina, Kseniya Ryzhova, Tatyana...more
Gold medallists team Russia kiss and celebrate at the women's 4x400 metres relay victory ceremony during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. From left: Yulia Gushchina, Kseniya Ryzhova, Tatyana Firova and Antonina Krivoshapka. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A member of the Rajput community shouts slogans as police use water cannon during a protest in New Delhi August 18, 2013. Thousands of Rajput community members on Sunday held a protest against TV serial "Jodhaa Akbar" which they say is historically...more
A member of the Rajput community shouts slogans as police use water cannon during a protest in New Delhi August 18, 2013. Thousands of Rajput community members on Sunday held a protest against TV serial "Jodhaa Akbar" which they say is historically inaccurate. The serial tells the story of the love and marriage between Akbar, the 16th century Mughal emperor and the Hindu princess Jodhaa. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Christian Taylor of the U.S. competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Christian Taylor of the U.S. competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. Human rights activist Son has publicly said he wants to return to North Korea....more
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. Human rights activist Son has publicly said he wants to return to North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a new approach to defectors who have fled his impoverished and repressive state, promising they will not be harmed if they come home, and even offering cash rewards, according to some in the exile community. North Korean security agents have been visiting families in the reclusive state for at least the past year, telling them it would be safe for their loved ones in the South to come back, several defectors in Seoul told Reuters. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The fingernails of Sweden's Emma Green-Tregaro painted in different colours, are seen as she competes in the women's high jump qualification heats at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow in this picture taken...more
The fingernails of Sweden's Emma Green-Tregaro painted in different colours, are seen as she competes in the women's high jump qualification heats at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow in this picture taken August 15, 2013. Swedish high jumper Green-Tregaro, who painted her fingernails in the colours of the rainbow flag in support of Russia's gay community, has been told not to repeat the gesture in Saturday's world championship final. REUTERS/Erik Martensson/Scanpix
Members of 'Free Men of Syria' (Ahrar Suriya) brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, head in a convoy to Sadd al-Shouhadaa on the Euphrates river in the eastern countryside of Aleppo to declare the formation of the Eastern Front August 18,...more
Members of 'Free Men of Syria' (Ahrar Suriya) brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, head in a convoy to Sadd al-Shouhadaa on the Euphrates river in the eastern countryside of Aleppo to declare the formation of the Eastern Front August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Ludovic Lucas, director and instructor of professional flyboarding school SeaSky, conducts a demonstration on a Flyboard in Harchies August 18, 2013. The Flyboard is an ingenious invention which consists of a board fitted with shoes that the user...more
Ludovic Lucas, director and instructor of professional flyboarding school SeaSky, conducts a demonstration on a Flyboard in Harchies August 18, 2013. The Flyboard is an ingenious invention which consists of a board fitted with shoes that the user wears and is attached to a jet ski on the other end that powers up the board to propel the user upwards into the air and dive in and out of the water. Flyboarding is inspired from a mix of extreme sports such as jet-skiing, snowboarding and acrobatic diving. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Britain's Prince Harry speaks with HALO Trust CEO Guy Willoughby (L), HALO provincial manager Tony Jose Antonio (C), and HALO senior managers Colin Watson and Gerhard Zank (R), as they discuss clearance techniques of a Russian TM57 anti-tank mine, in...more
Britain's Prince Harry speaks with HALO Trust CEO Guy Willoughby (L), HALO provincial manager Tony Jose Antonio (C), and HALO senior managers Colin Watson and Gerhard Zank (R), as they discuss clearance techniques of a Russian TM57 anti-tank mine, in Angola, in this undated handout photograph released in London August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Halo Trust/Handout via Reuters
Free Syrian Army fighters carry the remains of ammunition as they walk on rubble of a damaged building in the village of Dourit, in Latakia countryside August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khattab Abdulaa
Free Syrian Army fighters carry the remains of ammunition as they walk on rubble of a damaged building in the village of Dourit, in Latakia countryside August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khattab Abdulaa
A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask arrives on a taxi during a protest against Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, as Leung attends a town hall meeting in Hong Kong's Kwun Tong August 18, 2013. This is the second meet-the-public session attended...more
A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask arrives on a taxi during a protest against Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, as Leung attends a town hall meeting in Hong Kong's Kwun Tong August 18, 2013. This is the second meet-the-public session attended by Leung since he took office last year. Five people were detained by the police during rallies held by Leung's supporters and opponents outside the venue, according to local media. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Gondoliers raise their oars as a sign of respect in front of the place near Rialto bridge where a German tourist was killed in Venice August 18, 2013. The man appeared to have been crushed between the two boats, when the gondola carrying him and his...more
Gondoliers raise their oars as a sign of respect in front of the place near Rialto bridge where a German tourist was killed in Venice August 18, 2013. The man appeared to have been crushed between the two boats, when the gondola carrying him and his daughter on Venice's Grand Canal collided with a ferry on Saturday, a spokesman for Venice's fire brigade said. The man's three-year-old daughter was seriously injured during the incident. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A performer sings at a "Getai", Mandarin for song stage, in Singapore August 15, 2013. The song stages, featuring animated singers in glittering costumes belting out Hokkien, Cantonese and Mandarin hits, are held in many neighbourhoods throughout...more
A performer sings at a "Getai", Mandarin for song stage, in Singapore August 15, 2013. The song stages, featuring animated singers in glittering costumes belting out Hokkien, Cantonese and Mandarin hits, are held in many neighbourhoods throughout Singapore during the "Hungry Ghost month" on the seventh lunar month, when spirits are believed to freely roam the earth, to entertain the living and the dead. Picture taken August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch in the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch in the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.