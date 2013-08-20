Editor's choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits near sandbags inside a damaged room in Deir al-Zor, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Police scuffle with a demonstrator outside a drill site run by Cuadrilla Resources, near Balcombe in southern England, August 19, 2013. Anti-fracking protesters scuffled with police outside an oil exploration site in rural England and broke into the...more
The casket of a policeman killed early Monday morning near the north Sinai town of Rafah is placed in a vehicle after arriving at Almaza military airport in Cairo, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A boy rides a bicycle in between home-made rice noodles in Changting county, Fujian province, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Competitors Claudio Siufe (R) and Esteban Mioni from Argentina rehearse before the Salon Tango style qualifier round at the 10th edition of the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, August 19, 2013. A total of 556 couples from 37 countries have...more
A Malaysian of Chinese ethnicity prays after burning joss paper money during Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2013. The Hungry Ghost Festival is celebrated during the seventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar, when prayers...more
Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 1345 lbs and is...more
Brianna Goodwin, 9, reaches out to touch Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper as he greets children from a summer camp in Hay River, Northwest Territories, August 19, 2013. Harper is on the second day of his annual tour of Northern Canada....more
A general view of the Arena de Sao Paulo Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera, August 19, 2013. The Arena de Sao Paulo Stadium will host the opening match of the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Paulo...more
A boy rides his tricycle as others play inside a slum alley in Mumbai, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bo (L) and Sunny, the Obama family's new puppy, are pictured on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, August 19, 2013. The White House announced a new resident on Monday. Sunny, a one-year-old Portuguese Water Dog, moved into the...more
Olympic and Paralympic running star Oscar Pistorius holds hands with his sister Aimee (R) and brother Carl ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A member of an international religious movement called the White Brotherhood looks on as others perform a ritual dance near Babreka lake, in Rila Mountain, south of Sofia, August 19, 2013, as part of celebration of their New Year. REUTERS/Stoyan...more
An activist dressed in costume waves in front of riot police officers after a political meeting organized by Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) to present a proposal to the energy reform bill outside the Senate of the Republic building in...more
U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald walks with his partner David Miranda in Rio de Janeiro's International Airport, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Syrian refugees cross the border into the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, August 19, 2013. More than 20,000 Syrian refugees have entered northern Iraq since Thursday in one of the largest crossings in the more than two-year-old conflict...more
Former Argentina captain and coach Diego Maradona is lifted by players of Deportivo Riestra after they defeated San Miguel in a Primera D championship soccer match in Buenos Aires, August 19, 2013. Maradona made his debut as a part-time consultant...more
Employee Petra Kottova checks the sound quality of a pressed vinyl record at the GZ Media factory in Lodenice, August 1, 2013. With 7 million records made in 2012 and an expected 10 million this year, GZ Media says it is the world's biggest vinyl...more
Newcastle United's Tim Krul saves a header from Manchester City's Edin Dzeko (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman wades in floodwaters brought by monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Kawit town of Cavite city, south of Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Ruth Johnson (R) , a supporter of San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, states her point of view to Rob Schick who wants the mayor to resign during a pro Filner rally in San Diego, California August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Palestinian boy sleeps amidst suitcases at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, after the crossing's closure August 19, 2013. Egyptian authorities closed the Rafah crossing on Monday until a further notice following recent...more
People walk past a car stranded in mud after heavy rainfalls hit Fushun, Liaoning province, August 17, 2013. Another 12 people were reported killed by floods in Liaoning province on Sunday, bringing the death toll in northeast China floods to 37,...more
Activists (R) of the Svoboda (Freedom) Ukrainian nationalist party attempt to break through a riot police cordon and get into the mayoral office in Kiev, August 19, 2013. Ukrainian opposition supporters scuffled with police on Monday as they demanded...more
