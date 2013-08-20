A Malaysian of Chinese ethnicity prays after burning joss paper money during Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Kuala Lumpur, August 19, 2013. The Hungry Ghost Festival is celebrated during the seventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar, when prayers are offered to the dead and offerings of food and paper-made models of items such as televisions, refrigerators and sport cars are burnt to appease wandering spirits. It is believed that the gates of hell are opened during the month and dead ancestors return to visit their relatives. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad