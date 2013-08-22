Editor's choice
A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen, Syria, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar
A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen, Syria, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar
Policemen remove a petitioner outside the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held on Thursday in Jinan, Shandong province, China, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Policemen remove a petitioner outside the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held on Thursday in Jinan, Shandong province, China, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Alberta, a Tawny Owl, perches on a scale during a photocall to publicize the annual measuring of all the animals at the London Zoo, in central London, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alberta, a Tawny Owl, perches on a scale during a photocall to publicize the annual measuring of all the animals at the London Zoo, in central London, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Civilians carrying their purchases run for cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood,...more
Civilians carrying their purchases run for cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Residents eat in a flooded "carinderia", a local restaurant, after monsoon rains reinforced by tropical storm Trami, in Masantol, Pampanga, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents eat in a flooded "carinderia", a local restaurant, after monsoon rains reinforced by tropical storm Trami, in Masantol, Pampanga, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Pakistani religious student reads the Koran at the Ganj Madrassa in Peshawar, August 21, 2013. Students and teachers at the Pakistani Islamic school designated as a "terrorist training center" by the United States furiously rebutted the charges on...more
A Pakistani religious student reads the Koran at the Ganj Madrassa in Peshawar, August 21, 2013. Students and teachers at the Pakistani Islamic school designated as a "terrorist training center" by the United States furiously rebutted the charges on Wednesday and said they had not had a chance to defend themselves against the accusations. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Medics are evacuated after an earthquake outside a private hospital in Mexico City, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Medics are evacuated after an earthquake outside a private hospital in Mexico City, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Thai officers destroy counterfeit watches with hammers at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, August 21, 2013. Thai customs and police officials destroyed 90 tons of counterfeit goods worth over 1,480 million baht ($49 million) by running a...more
Thai officers destroy counterfeit watches with hammers at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, August 21, 2013. Thai customs and police officials destroyed 90 tons of counterfeit goods worth over 1,480 million baht ($49 million) by running a steamroller over piles of DVDs, handbags, clothing and watches. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Compagnie Retouramont performs "Vertical Extraction" on the facade of the Singapore National Museum during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Compagnie Retouramont performs "Vertical Extraction" on the facade of the Singapore National Museum during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People who lost their relatives hold each other after downpours hit Nankouqian township in Fushun, Liaoning province, China, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People who lost their relatives hold each other after downpours hit Nankouqian township in Fushun, Liaoning province, China, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Australia's Shane Watson is hit on the leg and was given out lbw before a decision review in his favour meant he could continue his innings during the fifth Ashes cricket test match against England at The Oval cricket ground, London, August 21, 2013....more
Australia's Shane Watson is hit on the leg and was given out lbw before a decision review in his favour meant he could continue his innings during the fifth Ashes cricket test match against England at The Oval cricket ground, London, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A labourer unloads coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer unloads coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Angelica Maribel Murillo, 37, poses for a photograph at her home in the La Nueva Australia neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, August 21, 2013. Angelica's husband attacked her in 2008, accusing her of having an affair, and cut off her two hands...more
Angelica Maribel Murillo, 37, poses for a photograph at her home in the La Nueva Australia neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, August 21, 2013. Angelica's husband attacked her in 2008, accusing her of having an affair, and cut off her two hands with a machete while trying to kill her. He is on the run since then, while she raises their four children by making and selling tortillas. Some 225 women have been killed during the first six months of 2013, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Pattanachat Monkhatha and Vitaya Saeng-Aroon (R) shop in a supermarket in Bangkok, August 16, 2013. The couple have been together for 5 years. A new civil partnership law currently in the works now aims to give lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender...more
Pattanachat Monkhatha and Vitaya Saeng-Aroon (R) shop in a supermarket in Bangkok, August 16, 2013. The couple have been together for 5 years. A new civil partnership law currently in the works now aims to give lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples the same rights as heterosexuals. Picture taken August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Paulo Magalhaes (L) and Isaac Diaz of Chile's Universidad de Chile jump for the ball with Jefferson Orejuela (18) of Ecuador's Independiente J.T. during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Santiago, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Paulo Magalhaes (L) and Isaac Diaz of Chile's Universidad de Chile jump for the ball with Jefferson Orejuela (18) of Ecuador's Independiente J.T. during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Santiago, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A mother and her daughter rest beneath a statue of Jesus Christ inside a church converted into an evacuation centre for residents displaced by the floods in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Al Falcon
A mother and her daughter rest beneath a statue of Jesus Christ inside a church converted into an evacuation centre for residents displaced by the floods in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Al Falcon
A Boeing 767 plane casts a shadow above a bay near Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. Over half of Australia lies above the Tropic of Capricorn, but it is home to only five percent of the...more
A Boeing 767 plane casts a shadow above a bay near Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. Over half of Australia lies above the Tropic of Capricorn, but it is home to only five percent of the population. It is a frontier land with little infrastructure, populated by cattle barons, crocodile hunters and aboriginal tribes. REUTERS/David Gray
A Hindu priest ties a sacred thread on the hand of a devotee during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu priest ties a sacred thread on the hand of a devotee during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Atlanta Braves Andrelton Simmons breaks his bat on a single against the New York Mets during the tenth inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Atlanta Braves Andrelton Simmons breaks his bat on a single against the New York Mets during the tenth inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Isaac Diaz of Chile's Universidad de Chile reacts after scoring a goal against Ecuador's Independiente J.T. during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Santiago August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Isaac Diaz of Chile's Universidad de Chile reacts after scoring a goal against Ecuador's Independiente J.T. during their Copa Sudamericana soccer match in Santiago August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A policeman tries to stop a journalist from photographing as vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013....more
A policeman tries to stop a journalist from photographing as vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescuers work at the scene of a bus crash at Genting Highlands, 55 km (34 miles) from Kuala Lumpur, August 21, 2013. A bus travelling from the Malaysian hilltop gambling resort of Genting Highlands to the capital Kuala Lumpur plunged 200 feet (60...more
Rescuers work at the scene of a bus crash at Genting Highlands, 55 km (34 miles) from Kuala Lumpur, August 21, 2013. A bus travelling from the Malaysian hilltop gambling resort of Genting Highlands to the capital Kuala Lumpur plunged 200 feet (60 metres) into a ravine on Wednesday, killing as many as 32 people, officials said. Rescue workers had taken 17 survivors to hospital, but said 32 passengers were still in the wreckage. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. soldier Bradley Manning is escorted into court to receive his sentence at Fort Meade in Maryland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. soldier Bradley Manning is escorted into court to receive his sentence at Fort Meade in Maryland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.