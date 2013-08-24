Editor's Choice
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
A helicopter drops water over a forest fire in Adsamu village, near Vouzela August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A reporter tries to interview a protester detained by riot police during clashes in the municipality of La Calera, near Bogota, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Supporters of Republican Party of India (RPI) shout slogans during a protest against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Free Syrian Army fighter prays inside a room in Deir al-Zor August 22, 2013. Picture taken August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R), accompanied by president of the motorcycling club Night Wolves Alexander Zaldostanov (2nd L), attends a ceremony to open a restored fountain, one of the symbols of Stalingrad of the World War Two era, in...more
San Diego Mayor Bob Filner steps away from the podium after addressing a special meeting of the San Diego City Council following his resignation as the city's mayor in San Diego, California August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Living goddess Kumari is kept outside her house during the parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Thousands of South Koreans take part in a candle-light demonstration demanding an apology from South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to take responsibility for a spy agency scandal, reform of the national spy agency and organize a special prosecution...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Hospital staff move a man to a hospital for treatment after he was injured in a fire at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) refinery at Vizag in the southern Indian state of Andhra...more
A girl cries as her mother leads her past riot police standing guard at the perimeter of the Benito Juarez international airport after striking teachers blocked the main access in Mexico City August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A labourer unloads bags filled with cabbage from a supply truck at a vegetable wholesale market in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A relative of one of 12 people abducted in May cries outside the Attorney General building in Mexico City August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A hotel employee turns up a light next to a wax figure of Martin Luther King Jr., on loan from the Madame Tussauds D.C. museum, as it stands in the lobby of the Willard Hotel in Washington, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A devotee smokes a cigarette as he swims during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon as he stands on a ladder during what activists say were clashes between the Free Syrian Army and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad near Aleppo's historical citadel in the old city of Aleppo...more
U.S. astronaut Michael Hopkins (L) and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov (C) and Sergey Ryazanskiy put on space suits before a training session at the Star City space centre outside Moscow, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A man stands near supporters of Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they shout slogans against the military and the interior ministry during a protest in front of Al Tawheed mosque which leads to Ramses Square in Cairo...more
Firefighter Dave Beck rakes embers away from a road on the rim fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Journalists watch and take pictures of a screen displaying a court's microblog page showing a video of Gu Kailai, wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai at a media room near the court where Bo's trial is being held in Jinan,...more
