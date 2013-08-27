Editor's Choice
A man, whose last name is Hou (L), climbs outside a window with a knife, as his mother (C) and a plain clothes policeman look on, in Anshan, Liaoning province, China, August 26, 2013. Hou held his mother captive in his apartment before climbing out...more
A man, whose last name is Hou (L), climbs outside a window with a knife, as his mother (C) and a plain clothes policeman look on, in Anshan, Liaoning province, China, August 26, 2013. Hou held his mother captive in his apartment before climbing out of the window and threatening to cut himself. After several hours, he was controlled by policemen who managed to enter the house from another window with the help of his mother, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians carry the body of Jihad Aslan during his funeral at Qalandiya Refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2013. Israeli troops shot dead three Palestinians, including Aslan, and wounded about a dozen in an early morning...more
Palestinians carry the body of Jihad Aslan during his funeral at Qalandiya Refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2013. Israeli troops shot dead three Palestinians, including Aslan, and wounded about a dozen in an early morning raid on Monday to arrest a suspected militant in a refugee camp near Jerusalem, Palestinian medical sources told Reuters. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honoured their late...more
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honoured their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Bishop-General Macarius, a Coptic Orthodox leader, walks around the burnt and damaged Evangelical Church in Minya governorate, about 245 km (152 miles) south of Cairo, August 26, 2013. Egypt's Coptic Christians, who make up 10 percent of its 85...more
Bishop-General Macarius, a Coptic Orthodox leader, walks around the burnt and damaged Evangelical Church in Minya governorate, about 245 km (152 miles) south of Cairo, August 26, 2013. Egypt's Coptic Christians, who make up 10 percent of its 85 million people, have coexisted with the majority Sunni Muslims for centuries. Violence erupted periodically, especially in the impoverished south, but the attacks on churches and Christian properties earlier this month are the worst in years. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A former Maoist rebel is offered tika by his family members as they celebrate his integration as a lieutenant into the national army, as part of the peace deal, at Nepal Military Academy in Kharipati in Bhaktapur August 26, 2013. This is the final...more
A former Maoist rebel is offered tika by his family members as they celebrate his integration as a lieutenant into the national army, as part of the peace deal, at Nepal Military Academy in Kharipati in Bhaktapur August 26, 2013. This is the final step for the integration process of Maoist rebels into the national army. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Performers dance with a police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers dance with a police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Players chase the ball during the river soccer match in Bourton-on-the-Water, central England, August 26, 2013. Played annually for over a century, two teams of six made from the local side Bourton Rovers play a thirty minute soccer game in the River...more
Players chase the ball during the river soccer match in Bourton-on-the-Water, central England, August 26, 2013. Played annually for over a century, two teams of six made from the local side Bourton Rovers play a thirty minute soccer game in the River Windrush. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Relatives mourn the deaths of two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2013. Israeli troops on Monday shot dead two Palestinians and wounded more than a dozen in an early morning raid to...more
Relatives mourn the deaths of two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2013. Israeli troops on Monday shot dead two Palestinians and wounded more than a dozen in an early morning raid to arrest a suspected militant in a refugee camp near Jerusalem, Palestinian medical sources told Reuters. An Israeli police spokesman said a clash erupted when border police carrying out an arrest raid were confronted by Palestinians who threw firebombs and rocks at them. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Workers demolish a privately-built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential building in Beijing August 26, 2013. A Chinese property owner has started dismantling the elaborate villa built illegally, complete...more
Workers demolish a privately-built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential building in Beijing August 26, 2013. A Chinese property owner has started dismantling the elaborate villa built illegally, complete with a garden, on top of a Beijing apartment block after complaints from his neighbors and a government warning to tear it down. On August 12 authorities demanded that Zhang Biqing, the villa's builder, demolish it within 15 days, calling it an illegal structure after residents complained to the local government. REUTERS/Stringer
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich August 26, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city...more
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich August 26, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city centre in a bid to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers, the sex drive-in will be officially opened later today. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Russian newspaper in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on August 26, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Russian newspaper in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on August 26, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A fish jumps near where a pelican is swimming on Narrabeen Lake on a winters day in Sydney August 26, 2013. Sydney is experiencing one of the warmest winters on records with average maximum temperatures of 19.5 degrees Celsius (35 degrees...more
A fish jumps near where a pelican is swimming on Narrabeen Lake on a winters day in Sydney August 26, 2013. Sydney is experiencing one of the warmest winters on records with average maximum temperatures of 19.5 degrees Celsius (35 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. REUTERS/David Gray
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) challenges Chelsea's John Terry during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) challenges Chelsea's John Terry during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lady Gaga (2nd R) dances to Justin Timberlake's performance during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lady Gaga (2nd R) dances to Justin Timberlake's performance during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya August 26, 2013. The United Nations said on Monday it was still possible for the U.N. team of...more
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya August 26, 2013. The United Nations said on Monday it was still possible for the U.N. team of chemical weapons experts to gather evidence necessary to investigate last week's alleged gas attack despite the lapse of time. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
Palestinian tunnel workers rest inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2013. Egyptian security forces have stepped up a crackdown campaign on smuggling tunnels between Egypt and the Gaza...more
Palestinian tunnel workers rest inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2013. Egyptian security forces have stepped up a crackdown campaign on smuggling tunnels between Egypt and the Gaza Strip since July, Hamas officials said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A civilian is comforted at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighborhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A civilian is comforted at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighborhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Real Madrid's Isco (R) battles for the ball with Granada's Pape Diakhate during their Spanish first division match at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Real Madrid's Isco (R) battles for the ball with Granada's Pape Diakhate during their Spanish first division match at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A worker pastes up an election poster showing Rainer Bruederle, the top candidate of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the upcoming German general elections, in Berlin, August 26, 2013. German voters will take to the polls in a general...more
A worker pastes up an election poster showing Rainer Bruederle, the top candidate of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the upcoming German general elections, in Berlin, August 26, 2013. German voters will take to the polls in a general election on September 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Venus Williams celebrates after her victory over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the U.S. Open in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Venus Williams celebrates after her victory over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the U.S. Open in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army's guard of honour hold flags in front of Beijing's Tiananmen Square during the official welcoming ceremony for Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 26,...more
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army's guard of honour hold flags in front of Beijing's Tiananmen Square during the official welcoming ceremony for Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 26, 2013. Nikolic is on a five-day visit to China. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A Waura Indian woman and child walk in front of a vehicle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. This year the...more
A Waura Indian woman and child walk in front of a vehicle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honoured their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.