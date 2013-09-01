Editors Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
People of Liberty party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi (C) talks with reporters as he signs a referendum on justice reforms and human rights in downtown Rome August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People of Liberty party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi (C) talks with reporters as he signs a referendum on justice reforms and human rights in downtown Rome August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Rescuers walk on rocks as they carry an injured person with a stretcher after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Deqen county, Yunnan Province August 31, 2013. Four people died and 10 others were injured after the earthquake struck southwest China on...more
Rescuers walk on rocks as they carry an injured person with a stretcher after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Deqen county, Yunnan Province August 31, 2013. Four people died and 10 others were injured after the earthquake struck southwest China on Saturday morning, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with his national security staff to discuss the situation in Syria in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, in this photo taken August 30, 2013, courtesy of the White House. Others in the picture...more
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with his national security staff to discuss the situation in Syria in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington, in this photo taken August 30, 2013, courtesy of the White House. Others in the picture include (from L-R) National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of State John Kerry and Vice President Joe Biden. Obama's top advisers were to make their case for limited military strikes against Syria to the full Senate on Saturday, presenting evidence of a chemical weapons attack last week that the White House says killed more than 1,400 people. Picture taken August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout via Reuters
A Syrian living in Bulgaria shouts slogans during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in front of the European Parliament office in Sofia August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
A Syrian living in Bulgaria shouts slogans during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in front of the European Parliament office in Sofia August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
Immigration enforcement officers detain suspected illegal migrant workers (2nd L, 2nd R) from Indonesia, before checking for documentation, during a crackdown on illegal migrant workers in Nilai, outside Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2013. Malaysia on...more
Immigration enforcement officers detain suspected illegal migrant workers (2nd L, 2nd R) from Indonesia, before checking for documentation, during a crackdown on illegal migrant workers in Nilai, outside Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2013. Malaysia on Sunday launched a campaign to round up and expel an estimated half a million illegal immigrants, reported local media. Malaysia is a destination for workers from neighbouring countries like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Myanmar, due to the country's high wages and safe working conditions. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A cosplay enthusiast poses at the Singapore Toy, Game and Comic Convention August 31, 2013. The convention featuring 157 exhibitors from 12 countries, is popular with gamers, collectors and cosplay enthusiasts. The convention opens on Saturday and...more
A cosplay enthusiast poses at the Singapore Toy, Game and Comic Convention August 31, 2013. The convention featuring 157 exhibitors from 12 countries, is popular with gamers, collectors and cosplay enthusiasts. The convention opens on Saturday and will run until September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Swiss Alpine wrestlers Christian Stucki (top) fights with Martin Koch during the Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival (Eidgenoessisches Schwing- und Aelplerfest) in Burgdorf August 31, 2013. Swiss Alpine wrestling, called "Schwingen", is the oldest...more
Swiss Alpine wrestlers Christian Stucki (top) fights with Martin Koch during the Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival (Eidgenoessisches Schwing- und Aelplerfest) in Burgdorf August 31, 2013. Swiss Alpine wrestling, called "Schwingen", is the oldest sport in Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. Six children, aged between one and nine, all either siblings or cousins, died when the house they were in...more
A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. Six children, aged between one and nine, all either siblings or cousins, died when the house they were in collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains in northern Honduras, emergency services said on Thursday. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Youths rest after mounting their cars on stones in the Saudi city of Duba August 31, 2013. This new art form trending in Saudi Arabia is called 'Tahjir' or 'Stoning', in which cars are raised atop stacked piles of rocks and bricks. REUTERS/Mohamed Al...more
Youths rest after mounting their cars on stones in the Saudi city of Duba August 31, 2013. This new art form trending in Saudi Arabia is called 'Tahjir' or 'Stoning', in which cars are raised atop stacked piles of rocks and bricks. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Boston Red Sox's Mike Napoli (R) has his beard tugged by teammate Jarrod Saltalamacchia after scoring in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl more
Boston Red Sox's Mike Napoli (R) has his beard tugged by teammate Jarrod Saltalamacchia after scoring in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Protesters demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government in central London August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Protesters demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government in central London August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Cuban team's Elrequito Diaz signs autographs handed down to him from people atop his team's dugout, during the rain delay in Ft Lauderdale, Florida August 31, 2013, in which former members of one of Cuba's most famous baseball teams faced off for...more
The Cuban team's Elrequito Diaz signs autographs handed down to him from people atop his team's dugout, during the rain delay in Ft Lauderdale, Florida August 31, 2013, in which former members of one of Cuba's most famous baseball teams faced off for an exhibition between retired players living in Cuba and those now in exiled in Florida. The reunion game brought together members of Cuba's famed Havana-based Industriales baseball team which is celebrating its 50th anniversary after its founding in the wake of the Cuban revolution. The game was washed out by heavy rain in the 3rd inning with the Cubans leading by two runs. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
College students march in formation during a massive performance to mark the opening ceremony of the 12th Chinese National Games at the Olympic Sports Center in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 31, 2013. The National Games will be held in the city...more
College students march in formation during a massive performance to mark the opening ceremony of the 12th Chinese National Games at the Olympic Sports Center in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 31, 2013. The National Games will be held in the city from August 31 to September 12. REUTERS/Stringer
Kevin Prince Boateng (C), new striker of Schalke 04, challenges Stefan Reinartz (R) of Bayer Leverkusen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kevin Prince Boateng (C), new striker of Schalke 04, challenges Stefan Reinartz (R) of Bayer Leverkusen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. The federal government issued a permit for 68,000 people from all over the world to gather at the sold out festival, which is...more
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2013. The federal government issued a permit for 68,000 people from all over the world to gather at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 27th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Federal police surround the Congress building in Mexico City August 31, 2013. According to local media, Mexican government authorities sealed off Congress within the framework of opening a new year of legislative session as well as the sending of the...more
Federal police surround the Congress building in Mexico City August 31, 2013. According to local media, Mexican government authorities sealed off Congress within the framework of opening a new year of legislative session as well as the sending of the first government annual report by President Pena Nieto on September 1. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Tavoy Moore (15) falls over BC Lions cornerback Joshua Bell during the second half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Tavoy Moore (15) falls over BC Lions cornerback Joshua Bell during the second half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.