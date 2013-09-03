Editor's choice
Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks after a Taliban attack at Torkham district, in Jalalabad province, September 2, 2013. Taliban fighters attacked part of a U.S. military outpost in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Monday, officials said, less than a week after targeting a Polish base in a nearby province. REUTERS/ Stringer
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Xu Haifeng poses at a construction site area where her house stood in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2013. When Xu's home was razed three years ago, she went to China's capital Beijing to complain about the city and county governments that ordered the demolition. Since then she says family members have been kidnapped at least 18 times, typically having black bags thrust over their heads before being taken to a hotel-turned-illegal jail in the eastern city of Wuxi and locked for weeks in a tiny, windowless room. Xu's story is shocking even in a country that has become used to tales of arbitrary and sometimes violent land expropriations. It illustrates how the stresses from the deep indebtedness of China's local governments extend beyond banks into the lives of ordinary Chinese, as hard-up authorities resort to any means they can in a desperate scramble for funds. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pair of silver heels is seen in a locker backstage at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, September 2, 2013. United States' first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club shuts its doors on September 2 after its landlord refused to negotiate on a lower rent, local media reported. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad (front R), 64, is welcomed ashore after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. Nyad has become the first person to swim from Cuba without a shark cage. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Gareth Bale of Wales kisses his new Real Madrid club jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, September 2, 2013. Thousands of Real Madrid fans flocked to the Bernabeu to welcome Gareth Bale on Monday after the nine-times European champions sealed the purchase of the Wales winger from Tottenham Hotspur for what the London club said was a world record fee. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Congolese soldier guards suspected rebels arrested during an operation against M23 rebels in Goma, September 2, 2013. Fighting erupted between eastern Congolese rebels and the army, which said it would push on with an offensive to recapture all territory controlled by insurgents despite their call for a ceasefire. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after losing in three sets to Tommy Robredo of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker cleans the exterior of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Uruguay's Mathias Calfani blocks Brazil's Larry Taylor (L) at the FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Two Spanish tourists walk past a broken traffic signal lying on the ground as they try to find the correct direction to the Spanish border to enter the British territory of Gibraltar in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, September 1, 2013.REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes (L) fields a throw from catcher Josh Thole as Arizona Diamondbacks' Tony Campana steals second during the seventh inning of their MLB interleague baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso
France's Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrives to deliver a statement at the Hotel Matignon offices in Paris, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters inspect the remains of a jet fighter, which FSA said belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after it crashed in Deir al- Zor, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alfarati
Siert Bruins, a suspected Nazi war criminal, gestures before the start of his trial in the western German city of Hagen, September 2, 2013. A 92-year-old who served in the Waffen-SS, Adolf Hitler's elite Nazi troops, went on trial on Monday on charges of having shot in the back and killed a Dutch resistance fighter at the end of World War Two. In an televised interview with broadcaster Das Erste, Bruins says he was present at the murder of Aldert Klaas Dijkema but says another soldier, now dead, shot him. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Roberta Vinci of Italy hits a return to compatriot Camila Giorgi at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A Burning Man participant kneels as she pays homage to the Temple of Whollyness while it burns at the conclusion of the 2013 Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A herdsman leads goats and sheep along a road in Hejing county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous region, August 30, 2013.
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen sleeping as a fellow fighter walks through a hole in a wall in Kafr Naboudeh in Hama countryside, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Barbie collector Jian Yang stands on a stool as he arranges part of his collection at his home in Singapore, September 2, 2013. The white exterior and spartan grey staircase of Jian Yang's tidy rowhouse give no hint of the shock that lies within - a pink living room floor and his collection of more than 6,000 Barbie dolls. The 33-year-old Singaporean favours minimalist decor but the Barbies and 3,000 dolls of other kinds dominate three sides of the main room and spill over to fill nine mirrored cabinets in his dressing room and the shelves of his study. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters kick a police officer on the ground during a march in Mexico City, September 1, 2013. Thousands of protesters took to the streets against the government of President Enrique Pena Nieto who has pinned his hopes of ramping up lackluster growth in Latin America's second largest economy on attracting more investment into the oil industry, and improving Mexico's meager tax revenues. REUTERS/Stringer
The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. Anthropologists from the University of South Florida removed the first remains from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Li Na of China celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
