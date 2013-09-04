Edition:
<p>A protester waves signs as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey, John Kerry, U.S. Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, arrive to present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged quick congressional action authorizing the use of military force against Syria and won the support of leaders from both parties in the House of Representatives for limited strikes against President Bashar al-Assad's forces. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon peeks through the curtains of a bedroom in Deir al-Zor September 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Somali policeman runs from the scene of an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States residential housing in capital Mogadishu, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Female Jewish worshippers pray in front of the men's section at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City September 3, 2013 ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year which starts at sundown on Wednesday. Leading up to Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, which follows Rosh Hashanah, Jews offer prayers of repentance and ask God to forgive their sins in daily prayer service called Slichot. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Police are reflected in the window of a shop displaying traditional nesting dolls with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) and French President Francois Hollande at the sea port in St. Petersburg September 3, 2013. Russia's second city will host the G20 summit this week. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>University freshmen pretend to be dead in a simulated battle during their military training at a campus in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Ovidiu Carstina, director of the local museum, points to bullet holes at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. The former cavalry barracks, used during the communist era as a military headquarters, has been transformed into a museum and opened to the public. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

<p>A woman gestures in support of demonstrators during a protest against signs in Serb Cyrillic script placed in the city of Vukovar September 3, 2013. Several hundred Croat protesters tore down the signs that were put up on Monday in the Croatian city devastated during the independence war with Serb-dominated Yugoslavia, state radio said. The signs were put up in Vukovar in line with a law in the newest European Union member that makes bilingual signs mandatory in any area where more than one third of the local population belongs to an ethnic minority group. Vukovar was reduced to rubble during a three-month siege by Yugoslav and Serbian forces in late 1991. Though rebuilt, the town remains poor, with high unemployment and ethnic tensions. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>People smoke during a break outside an office building in midtown New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Local resident Kip Parker demonstrates as police escort a lorry to the drill entrance of a site run by Cuadrilla Resources, in the village of Balcombe in southern England September 3, 2013. Caudrilla Resources's site in the village of Balcombe in rural West Sussex has become a focal point for protesters who oppose fracking, a technique the company has pioneered in the search for shale gas in Britain. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Labourers work at a coal dump site outside Kabul September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London September 3, 2013. The developers of a London skyscraper that reflects sunlight at such intense levels that it warped panels and melted mirrors on a parked car will not need to break the bank to fix the problem, a project source told Reuters. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Governor Chris Christie stands on the tape that designates his position on stage as he listens to an announcement event about more funding to the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, September 3, 2013. Christie is the Republican front-runner for the November 5, 2013 governors' election. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani girl who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, reacts after speaking at the opening of Birmingham Library in central England September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>A man is silhouetted against a video screen with as he poses with a Nokia Lumia 820 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, September 3, 2013. Two years after hitching its fate to Microsoft's Windows Phone software, a withered Nokia collapsed into the arms of the U.S. software giant, agreeing to sell its main handset business for 5.44 billion euros ($7.2 billion). Nokia, which will continue as a maker of networking equipment and holder of patents, was once the world's dominant handset manufacturer but was long since overtaken by Apple and Samsung in the highly competitive market for more powerful smartphones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Christian volunteer stands with her child in a vineyard during grape harvest in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Har Bracha, near Nablus September 3, 2013. Coming from various countries, the volunteers, who belong to a Christian organisation that supports farmers in West Bank Jewish settlements, take part in harvests every year. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>An aerial view of the image of Pope Francis by Italian artist Dario Gambarin is seen in a threshed wheat field in Castagnaro, near Verona, released on September 3, 2013. Gambarin used a tractor with a plow and a harrow to create the image on a 25,000 square meters field. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover as he watches forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad near Hanano Barracks in Aleppo, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>An Afghan man attends a gathering launched by a political party ahead of an election campaign in Kabul September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (L) avoids a hard sliding St. Louis Cardinals' Jon Jay but is unable to turn the double play during the third inning of their MLB National League baseball game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey (L), John Kerry, Secretary of State (C), and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, September 3, 2013. President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged quick congressional action authorizing the use of military force against Syria and won the support of leaders from both parties in the House of Representatives for limited strikes against President Bashar al-Assad's forces. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

