A woman gestures in support of demonstrators during a protest against signs in Serb Cyrillic script placed in the city of Vukovar September 3, 2013. Several hundred Croat protesters tore down the signs that were put up on Monday in the Croatian city devastated during the independence war with Serb-dominated Yugoslavia, state radio said. The signs were put up in Vukovar in line with a law in the newest European Union member that makes bilingual signs mandatory in any area where more than one third of the local population belongs to an ethnic minority group. Vukovar was reduced to rubble during a three-month siege by Yugoslav and Serbian forces in late 1991. Though rebuilt, the town remains poor, with high unemployment and ethnic tensions. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic