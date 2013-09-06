A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly being plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, September 5, 2013. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbor as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water. Those who succeed in pulling the neck off get to keep the goose. REUTERS/Vincent West