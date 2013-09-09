Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony in Bangkok September 8, 2013. The event was part of the project of alms offering to 2,000,000 monks in 77 provinces across Thailand. The project was initiated in 2008 with the cooperation of the Thai Sangha (monastic community), Buddhist organizations, as well as many public and private sectors. Food and funding received from the project will be given to monks from 323 temples as well as soldiers, policemen and people in the four Southern provinces and natural disasters victims and the ceremony was a great opportunity for the people of Bangkok to make merit by offering alms to 10,000 monks and promoting Buddhist culture for future generations. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom