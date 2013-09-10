Editor's Choice
Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A man touches the wall at the 9-11 Empty Sky memorial across from New York's One World Trade Center at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 9, 2013. New York will mark the 12th anniversary of the 9-11 attack on the World Trade...more
An Indian policeman walks past as a government employee (L) shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he has been detained by police during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. Indian police on Monday in Srinagar detained over a...more
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Guarani Kaiowa Indians gather at the cross marking the place where fellow Indian, 15-year-old Denilson Barbosa, was killed by farmer Orlandino Carneiro who was occupying the ancestral land they call Tekoha Pindo Roky, in Caarapo, Mato Grosso do Sul...more
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Free Syrian Army fighter works as he prepares a rocket in a makeshift weapon factory in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. ...more
People watch the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance in Abbots Bromley, central England September 9, 2013. The dance comprising of six Deer-men, a Fool, Hobby Horse, Bowman, Maid Marian and a melodian player, parade around the parish holding Reindeer antlers...more
A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. The small, but fast-growing brush fire threatens about 50 to 75 homes according to a California...more
An employee monitors molten iron being poured into a container at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province September 9, 2013. China's average daily crude steel output stood almost unchanged at 2.119 million tonnes between Aug. 21-31, compared with...more
Washington Redskins' DeAngelo Hall celebrates a touchdown while on his knees during the first-half of their NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, Maryland, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at...more
Acrobats on a tightrope cycle towards a telecommunications tower during the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Indian police detain a government employee during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. Indian police on Monday in Srinagar detained over a hundred protesting government employees as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which...more
Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) march during a strike in Cape Town September 9, 2013. NUMSA, which represents fuel pump attendants, is the latest union to embark on a nationwide strike action. REUTERS/Mike...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays pool as his fellow fighter jokes around by aiming his weapon towards the balls as they rest in the old city of Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts during his joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London September 9, 2013. Kerry said on Monday Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could...more
Children play on a forklift in Aleppo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C, front) addresses supporters during a rally in Moscow, September 9, 2013. Navalny called on supporters to rally in protest on Monday against the results of a Moscow election which he says was rigged in...more
A model presents a creation during the Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Buddhist devotee spins prayer wheels as she walks around the Swayambhunath Stupa while offering prayer in Kathmandu September 9, 2013. The Swayambhunath Stupa, which is a collection of shrines and temples located on a hilltop, is considered to be...more
Rescuers look at the bodies of two babies at a bus crash site in San Martin Jilotepeque, Chimaltenango region September 9, 2013. At least 38 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when the bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural...more
North Korea's Worker-Peasant Red Guard members attend a parade marking the 1948 establishment of North Korea, in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo September 9, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Kyodo
