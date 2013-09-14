Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Philippine Red Cross personnel react after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels, near the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police bus carrying four men who were found guilty of the fatal gang-rape of a young woman on a bus, arrives at a court in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People look at the remnants of the boardwalk after a massive fire in Seaside Park in New Jersey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), U.N. Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi (C) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov make a statement to the press after a meeting discussing the ongoing problems in Syria at the United Nations offices in Geneva September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Afghan security forces inspect a damaged car, which was used during a suicide bomb attack, outside the U.S. consulate in Herat province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Peasants dance in their underwear during a demonstration to demand an audience with the Federal District authorities in Mexico City September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates as he wins his Davis Cup tennis match against Poland's Lukasz Kubot in Warsaw September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Protesters clash with riot police as striking members of the teachers' union CNTE are evicted from Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
New York Yankees Hiroki Kuroda pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ian Neale of Newport poses with his first prize giant marrow weighing 50.5 kilos during the first day at the Autumn flower show in Harrogate,northern England, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sunni women react during the funeral of a victim who was killed in a Sunni mosque after two roadside bombs attacks in Baquba, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Baghdad, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan
A policeman shows a paper bearing a registration photo of a Hyundai Coupe car which was later refitted into a knockoff Lamborghini (L) parked on a pedestrian street in Chongqing municipality, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indian policeman falls after throwing a piece of stone towards supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest in Srinagar September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez sprays champagne on the podium after winning the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta, Tour of Spain cycling race from San Vicente de la Barquera to Alto del Naranco, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
An Israeli medical clown performs for a wounded Syrian girl who is receiving treatment at the Western Galilee Hospital in the northern city of Nahariya September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Carolyn Hornung stands in running water in front of her house calling friends to let them know she is alright after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Rafael Hilario Gomez Garcia, 41, who came from Peru, takes a rest with anti-eviction activists from the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) inside his house as they wait for the judicial commission to decide about his eviction, in Madrid September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a position as he aims his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
