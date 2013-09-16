Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 16, 2013 | 12:50pm BST

Editor's Choice

<p>A man rides a motorcycle carrying his children along the top of a dam which is flooded by an overflowing river near Junyue township of Pengzhou, Sichuan province September 12, 2013. Residents have been crossing the river along the top of the dam to save on travel time, after fresh floods crushed a bridge near the dam in July, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man rides a motorcycle carrying his children along the top of a dam which is flooded by an overflowing river near Junyue township of Pengzhou, Sichuan province September 12, 2013. Residents have been crossing the river along the top of the dam to...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

A man rides a motorcycle carrying his children along the top of a dam which is flooded by an overflowing river near Junyue township of Pengzhou, Sichuan province September 12, 2013. Residents have been crossing the river along the top of the dam to save on travel time, after fresh floods crushed a bridge near the dam in July, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. Ganesh idols are taken...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Babu

Close
2 / 24
<p>A member of the 'Ansar Dimachk' Brigade, part of the 'Asood Allah' Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, uses an iPad during preparations to fire a homemade mortar at one of the battlefronts in Jobar, Damascus September 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A member of the 'Ansar Dimachk' Brigade, part of the 'Asood Allah' Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, uses an iPad during preparations to fire a homemade mortar at one of the battlefronts in Jobar, Damascus September 15, 2013....more

Monday, September 16, 2013

A member of the 'Ansar Dimachk' Brigade, part of the 'Asood Allah' Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, uses an iPad during preparations to fire a homemade mortar at one of the battlefronts in Jobar, Damascus September 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah

Close
3 / 24
<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a magnifying glass to check an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 15, 2013. The citrus fruit is used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins at sundown Wednesday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a magnifying glass to check an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 15, 2013. The citrus fruit is used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot,...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a magnifying glass to check an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 15, 2013. The citrus fruit is used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins at sundown Wednesday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 24
<p>Flower girls wait next to the bride's carriage before a wedding ceremony on Paqueta island in Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2013. The island, which located about 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Rio de Janeiro in Guanabara Bay, is an auto-free zone where residents are able to live in a relax environment away from the intense urban life of the city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Flower girls wait next to the bride's carriage before a wedding ceremony on Paqueta island in Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2013. The island, which located about 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Rio de Janeiro in Guanabara Bay, is an auto-free zone...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Flower girls wait next to the bride's carriage before a wedding ceremony on Paqueta island in Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2013. The island, which located about 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Rio de Janeiro in Guanabara Bay, is an auto-free zone where residents are able to live in a relax environment away from the intense urban life of the city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
5 / 24
<p>A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, September 16, 2013

A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
6 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters sit in front of a closed shop with anti-government graffiti sprayed on it during a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, September 15, 2013. Dozens of protesters clashed with the riot police by throwing stones and molotov cocktails. Riot police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protest. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Anti-government protesters sit in front of a closed shop with anti-government graffiti sprayed on it during a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, September 15, 2013. Dozens of protesters clashed with the riot police by throwing stones...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Anti-government protesters sit in front of a closed shop with anti-government graffiti sprayed on it during a protest in the village of Sanabis, west of Manama, September 15, 2013. Dozens of protesters clashed with the riot police by throwing stones and molotov cocktails. Riot police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protest. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
7 / 24
<p>Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown (L) eludes the grasp of Cleveland Browns defensive back Chris Owens to score a touchdown in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore September 15, 2013. Brown caught a Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco (not pictured) pass for the score. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown (L) eludes the grasp of Cleveland Browns defensive back Chris Owens to score a touchdown in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore September 15, 2013. Brown caught a Ravens' quarterback Joe...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown (L) eludes the grasp of Cleveland Browns defensive back Chris Owens to score a touchdown in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore September 15, 2013. Brown caught a Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco (not pictured) pass for the score. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
8 / 24
<p>A NATO supply convoy burns after it was attacked in Hub, about 25 km (16 miles) from Karachi, September 15, 2013. More than a dozen oil tankers and containers carrying NATO supplies caught fire after the convoy was attacked by rockets, police said, according to Pakistan's newspaper The News. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A NATO supply convoy burns after it was attacked in Hub, about 25 km (16 miles) from Karachi, September 15, 2013. More than a dozen oil tankers and containers carrying NATO supplies caught fire after the convoy was attacked by rockets, police said,...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

A NATO supply convoy burns after it was attacked in Hub, about 25 km (16 miles) from Karachi, September 15, 2013. More than a dozen oil tankers and containers carrying NATO supplies caught fire after the convoy was attacked by rockets, police said, according to Pakistan's newspaper The News. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 24
<p>Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town in this September 14, 2013 handout photo. Colorado residents are beginning to assess the damage after torrential downpours unleashed flash flooding that killed five people and forced thousands to flee to higher ground as rising water toppled buildings and stranded motorists. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares/Handout via Reuters</p>

Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town in this September 14, 2013 handout photo. Colorado residents...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town in this September 14, 2013 handout photo. Colorado residents are beginning to assess the damage after torrential downpours unleashed flash flooding that killed five people and forced thousands to flee to higher ground as rising water toppled buildings and stranded motorists. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares/Handout via Reuters

Close
10 / 24
<p>Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic returns the ball to Canada's Vasek Pospisil during their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic returns the ball to Canada's Vasek Pospisil during their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 16, 2013

Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic returns the ball to Canada's Vasek Pospisil during their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
11 / 24
<p>Water lanterns float as the Supertrees of the Gardens by the Bay are reflected in the water during festivities ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore September 15, 2013. The Mid-Autumn Festival, a Chinese harvest festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the lunar calendar during a full moon, which falls on September 19 this year. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Water lanterns float as the Supertrees of the Gardens by the Bay are reflected in the water during festivities ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore September 15, 2013. The Mid-Autumn Festival, a Chinese harvest festival, is celebrated on...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Water lanterns float as the Supertrees of the Gardens by the Bay are reflected in the water during festivities ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore September 15, 2013. The Mid-Autumn Festival, a Chinese harvest festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the lunar calendar during a full moon, which falls on September 19 this year. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
12 / 24
<p>Suzann Pettersen of Norway (L) is sprayed with champagne on the 18th green after winning the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Suzann Pettersen of Norway (L) is sprayed with champagne on the 18th green after winning the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 16, 2013

Suzann Pettersen of Norway (L) is sprayed with champagne on the 18th green after winning the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
13 / 24
<p>A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lying surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbour September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lying surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbour September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, September 16, 2013

A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia lying surrounded by cranes outside Giglio harbour September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
14 / 24
<p>Secretary of State John Kerry (L) leans towards Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while speaking to the media at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem September 15, 2013. Kerry briefed Netanyahu on Sunday on a U.S.-Russian deal to remove Syria's chemical weapons, an accord that drew a guarded response from the Israeli leader. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry (L) leans towards Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while speaking to the media at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem September 15, 2013. Kerry briefed Netanyahu on Sunday on a U.S.-Russian deal to remove...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Secretary of State John Kerry (L) leans towards Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while speaking to the media at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem September 15, 2013. Kerry briefed Netanyahu on Sunday on a U.S.-Russian deal to remove Syria's chemical weapons, an accord that drew a guarded response from the Israeli leader. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
15 / 24
<p>Police officers use water cannons during clashes with protesters near the Royal Palace in central Phnom Penh September 15, 2013. The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) are protesting to continue with their demand for an independent probe into the July elections which they say were rigged to prolong the rule of the prime minister. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Police officers use water cannons during clashes with protesters near the Royal Palace in central Phnom Penh September 15, 2013. The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) are protesting to continue with their demand for an independent...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Police officers use water cannons during clashes with protesters near the Royal Palace in central Phnom Penh September 15, 2013. The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) are protesting to continue with their demand for an independent probe into the July elections which they say were rigged to prolong the rule of the prime minister. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
16 / 24
<p>Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. Around 1,000 people from six villages have been evacuated from their homes to a safety area after the volcano erupted and no casualties are reported, local media said on Sunday. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. Around 1,000 people from six villages have been evacuated from their homes to a safety area after the volcano...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. Around 1,000 people from six villages have been evacuated from their homes to a safety area after the volcano erupted and no casualties are reported, local media said on Sunday. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
17 / 24
<p>The spire of Saint Wojciech church collapses as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the church in Bialystok, eastern Poland, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Agieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta</p>

The spire of Saint Wojciech church collapses as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the church in Bialystok, eastern Poland, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Agieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta

Monday, September 16, 2013

The spire of Saint Wojciech church collapses as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the church in Bialystok, eastern Poland, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Agieszka Sadowska/Agencja Gazeta

Close
18 / 24
<p>Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Canada's Milos Raonic after their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Canada's Milos Raonic after their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, September 16, 2013

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Canada's Milos Raonic after their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match in Belgrade September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
19 / 24
<p>The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. A week of violence in the southern Philippines has undercut hopes of lasting peace in the resource-rich region and exposed the government to criticism for underestimating rogue Muslim rebels who feel ignored by a landmark deal last year. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. A week of violence in the southern...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. A week of violence in the southern Philippines has undercut hopes of lasting peace in the resource-rich region and exposed the government to criticism for underestimating rogue Muslim rebels who feel ignored by a landmark deal last year. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
20 / 24
<p>Tee pegs are pictured in the hair of New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the second hole during the third and final round of the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Tee pegs are pictured in the hair of New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the second hole during the third and final round of the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 16, 2013

Tee pegs are pictured in the hair of New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the second hole during the third and final round of the women's Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
21 / 24
<p>Visitors walk past a full-scale replica of a ZTZ-99 tank, a main battle tank of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), made of bullet shells during an industrial exhibition in Shenyang, Liaoning province September 15, 2013. The replica, which weighs 6.5 tons, is made of a total of 48,356 different types of bullet shells, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors walk past a full-scale replica of a ZTZ-99 tank, a main battle tank of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), made of bullet shells during an industrial exhibition in Shenyang, Liaoning province September 15, 2013. The replica, which weighs...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Visitors walk past a full-scale replica of a ZTZ-99 tank, a main battle tank of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), made of bullet shells during an industrial exhibition in Shenyang, Liaoning province September 15, 2013. The replica, which weighs 6.5 tons, is made of a total of 48,356 different types of bullet shells, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 24
<p>Pakistani religious students attend a lesson at Darul Uloom Haqqania, an Islamic seminary and alma mater of several Taliban leaders, in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province September 14, 2013. The seminary, founded in 1947, is now one of biggest and most respected Islamic institutions in South Asia. It propagates a hard-line curriculum based on the radical Deobandi strain of Sunni Islam. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Pakistani religious students attend a lesson at Darul Uloom Haqqania, an Islamic seminary and alma mater of several Taliban leaders, in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province September 14, 2013. The seminary, founded in 1947, is now one of...more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Pakistani religious students attend a lesson at Darul Uloom Haqqania, an Islamic seminary and alma mater of several Taliban leaders, in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province September 14, 2013. The seminary, founded in 1947, is now one of biggest and most respected Islamic institutions in South Asia. It propagates a hard-line curriculum based on the radical Deobandi strain of Sunni Islam. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 24
<p>Free Syrian army fighters run down the stairs in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Free Syrian army fighters run down the stairs in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, September 16, 2013

Free Syrian army fighters run down the stairs in Old Aleppo, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

13 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

12 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures