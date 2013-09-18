Editor's Choice
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer
The damaged side of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour September 17, 2013. Salvage crews on the Italian island of Giglio raised the Costa Concordia cruise liner early on Tuesday, completing one of the most difficult and expensive wreck recovery projects ever performed. In a 19-hour operation which ended at 4.00 a.m. (0200 GMT), the 114,500 ship was pulled upright by a series of huge jacks and cables and left resting in 30 metres of water on underwater platforms drilled into the rocky sea bed. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Two women smile after they were rescued by a helicopter crew with the 2-4 GSAB 4th Infantry Division based in Ft. Carson near Jamestown, Colorado September 17, 2013. Colorado authorities coping with the aftermath of last week's deadly downpours stepped up the search for victims left stranded in the foothills of the Rockies and evacuations of prairie towns in danger of being swamped as the flood crest moved downstream. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Pictures hang on a wall stained with watermarks showing the level floodwaters rose to, inside a house in San Cristobal Sola de Vega in Oaxaca state, September 16, 2013. Heavy rains were spawned by two major storms that converged on Mexico from the Pacific and the Gulf, triggering flash floods that washed away homes and landslides in eastern Mexico. Since the weekend, the rains have killed at least 55 people in the states of Veracruz, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Michoacan and Oaxaca, according to regional emergency services. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
England centre Manu Tuilagi makes a gesture behind Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C), as he poses with the British and Irish Lions rugby squad in front of Number 10 Downing in London September 16, 2013. Lions rugby centre Tuilagi has apologised for making a 'bunny ears' gesture behind the head of Cameron at 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Chris Harris/pool
A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. Mount Sinabung threw more volcanic ash into air, covering the surrounding areas on Tuesday, as authorities prepared more temporary shelters for evacuees. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, stands in shooting position behind sandbags in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A woman uses her mobile phone to download books in a free mobile library in central Kiev September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Women dressed as sirens perform from inside a tank to school children (not pictured) at the Sao Paulo Aquarium September 17, 2013. According to the organizers, the performance aims to narrate school children about Myth and Legend of the Sirens. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Afghan President Hamid Karzai speaks during a gathering discussing youth and national issues in Kabul September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Julia, a neighbor of Amparo Amador Carbonell, (C) shows her grief during a protest called by members of the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH) in solidarity with the family of Amador Carbonell, who committed suicide in Madrid on Tuesday, outside the headquarters of Madrid's Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) September 17, 2013. Amparo Amador Carbonell, 45, her husband, six children and two grand-children were living at a social rent flat owned by the EMVS since 1989. According to a spokesperson from the PAH, the family had fallen behind with the payments and were served a notice saying that their tenancy agreement would not be renewed as of October 19, even though they had managed to collect the 900 euros they owed. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A security personnel (L) tackles a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base during the fifth inning of a MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Sergei Filin (C), artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, is surrounded by journalists during a meeting with dancers at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, September 17, 2013. Filin returned to Moscow from Germany following eight months and 22 operations on his eyes and face after an acid attack that nearly blinded him, the theatre's spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn listens to questions during a news conference in the Serbian government building in Belgrade September 17, 2013. Strauss-Kahn was unveiled on Tuesday as an economic adviser to the Serbian government, saying he would work 'pro bono' for three months in his latest incarnation since a sex scandal cost him his job and ruined his French presidential ambitions. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) react during the last day of a three-day protest at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 17, 2013. Cambodia's main opposition party said a deal to end the stalemate over July's disputed general election could be near and a rally by its supporters went ahead on Tuesday without the violence seen at the weekend, when one man was shot dead. Prime Minister Hun Sen met opposition leader Sam Rainsy for a second day of talks and officials said they had agreed to look at reforms to institutions, but the long-serving premier still rejected the idea of an independent inquiry into the July poll. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour September 17, 2013. Salvage crews on the Italian island of Giglio raised the Costa Concordia cruise liner early on Tuesday, completing one of the most difficult and expensive wreck recovery projects ever performed. In a 19-hour operation which ended at 4.00 a.m. (0200 GMT), the 114,500 ship was pulled upright by a series of huge jacks and cables and left resting in 30 metres of water on underwater platforms drilled into the rocky sea bed. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Real Madrid's Luka Modric (L) challenges Galatasaray's Wesley Sneijder during their Champions League Group B soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Firefighters try to put out a fire at the site of a car explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj
Models present creations at the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The audience watches the Boston premiere of the film "Letters to Jackie" at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts September 17, 2013. The documentary by Bill Couturie features archival footage and condolence letters to Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of former U.S. President Kennedy, and is based on the book by historian Ellen Fitzpatrick. This year will mark the 50th death anniversary of Kennedy, who was killed on November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Workers from the Bank of India watch from a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march 47th Street in New York September 17, 2013. Two years after getting its start in a downtown Manhattan park, Occupy Wall Street, the populist movement protesting economic inequality, marked its second anniversary on Tuesday with a protest near the New York Stock Exchange and a planned march near the United Nations. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Besieged residents pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. Activists are helping residents of Ashrafieh in Aleppo who are unable to get out of their homes, fearing snipers, by providing them with food through baskets pulled by a rope. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
First Nation dugout canoes arrive into False Creek during a gathering of All Nations canoes for a welcoming ceremony in Vancouver, British Columbia September 17, 2013. The ceremony was part of a week-long gathering of Aboriginal peoples taking part in the Truth and Reconciliation Canada meetings. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Models present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
