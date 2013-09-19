Editor's Choice
A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. Mount Sinabung threw more volcanic ash into air, covering the...more
A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. Mount Sinabung threw more volcanic ash into air, covering the surrounding areas, as around 13,000 people were moved to temporary shelters, local media reported on Wednesday. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco September 17, 2013. Looting broke out in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco as the government struggled to reach tens of thousands of people cut off by flooding that had claimed...more
An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood is seen in Acapulco September 17, 2013. Looting broke out in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco as the government struggled to reach tens of thousands of people cut off by flooding that had claimed at least 80 lives by Wednesday. Stores were ransacked by looters who carried off everything from televisions to Christmas decorations after floodwaters wreaked havoc in the Pacific port that has experienced some of the worst storm damage to hit Mexico in years. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers detain protesters after clashes in the northern Greek town of Thessaloniki between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right...more
Riot police officers detain protesters after clashes in the northern Greek town of Thessaloniki between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. The wind turbine powers the MWRA waste water pumping station at that site and the...more
A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. The wind turbine powers the MWRA waste water pumping station at that site and the power plant uses natural gas and oil. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference will be held in Stockholm September 23 to 26. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Tamil Tiger (LTTE) female rebel fighters and brides Nadarasa Sukirtha (L) and Premarathnam Sugandhini (C) look on as Jayarasa Merry Babila, an ethnic Tamil, gets ready before the start of a mass wedding in Kilinochchi, about 334 km (208 miles)...more
Former Tamil Tiger (LTTE) female rebel fighters and brides Nadarasa Sukirtha (L) and Premarathnam Sugandhini (C) look on as Jayarasa Merry Babila, an ethnic Tamil, gets ready before the start of a mass wedding in Kilinochchi, about 334 km (208 miles) northeast of Colombo, September 18, 2013. Three ex-rebel couples who have been rehabilitated by the Sri Lankan Civil Defence Force were married in a mass wedding ceremony as part of the government's rehabilitation program. Sri Lanka's government troops defeated the LTTE after a 25-year civil struggle on May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Resident Kohei Jinno, 79, shows a photograph of himself (2nd L wearing suit) taken on January 2, 1957 in front of his previous home, at his shop inside Kasumigaoka apartment complex which is located near the National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo...more
Resident Kohei Jinno, 79, shows a photograph of himself (2nd L wearing suit) taken on January 2, 1957 in front of his previous home, at his shop inside Kasumigaoka apartment complex which is located near the National Olympic Stadium in Tokyo September 18, 2013. Jinno fans out the black and white photos of his family posing proudly in front of their central Tokyo home, a house they were forced to leave ahead of the 1964 Olympic Games to make way for construction of the main stadium. Now Jinno has to move again. The public housing complex where he and his wife live, close by the stadium and the site of his former home - currently a parking lot - is slated to be destroyed to build a new stadium for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which Tokyo won the right to host again earlier this month. "Fate has not been kind to me. It may be great fortune for the nation, but having to leave this place fills me with sadness," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. A passenger train collided with a double-decker city bus on the outskirts of Ottawa and derailed on Wednesday, killing at least five people, an...more
Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. A passenger train collided with a double-decker city bus on the outskirts of Ottawa and derailed on Wednesday, killing at least five people, an emergency official said. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nigerian Obabiyi Aishah Ajibola (C) reacts after being named World Muslimah 2013 during the third Annual Award of World Muslimah in Jakarta September 18, 2013. Twenty Muslim women from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Nigeria competed on...more
Nigerian Obabiyi Aishah Ajibola (C) reacts after being named World Muslimah 2013 during the third Annual Award of World Muslimah in Jakarta September 18, 2013. Twenty Muslim women from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Nigeria competed on Wednesday in the finals of the pageant, held exclusively for Muslim women, which assessed not only the contestants' appearances but also their piety and religious knowledge. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Palestinian man speaks on the phone as he waits at Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, with hopes of crossing into Egypt, September 18, 2013. Egypt partially reopened its border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, a week...more
A Palestinian man speaks on the phone as he waits at Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, with hopes of crossing into Egypt, September 18, 2013. Egypt partially reopened its border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, a week after it was closed in response to a deadly attack on an Egyptian military headquarters near the frontier. Officials of the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank-based rival of Gaza's Hamas Islamist rulers, said Cairo agreed to open the crossing for four hours on Wednesday and Thursday at Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's request to address the humanitarian needs of patients seeking treatment in Egypt and of students studying there. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Dancers perform during a rehearsal of "Prey", a dance choreographed by Yvette Bozsik, in Budapest, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Dancers perform during a rehearsal of "Prey", a dance choreographed by Yvette Bozsik, in Budapest, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holding flowers walks past a ritual booth, known as sukkah, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 18, 2013. A sukkah is used during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins at sundown on...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holding flowers walks past a ritual booth, known as sukkah, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 18, 2013. A sukkah is used during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins at sundown on Wednesday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Business entrepreneur Richard Branson arrives in a vintage U.S. Army jeep to attend a Virgin Mobile news conference to launch a new service in Paris September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Business entrepreneur Richard Branson arrives in a vintage U.S. Army jeep to attend a Virgin Mobile news conference to launch a new service in Paris September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Phillip Duggan, one of the directors of Boss Design group, checks his phone as he sits inside an acoustic modular meeting room at the 100% Design Exhibition at Earl's Court, London September 18, 2013. The acoustic meeting rooms are designed to afford...more
Phillip Duggan, one of the directors of Boss Design group, checks his phone as he sits inside an acoustic modular meeting room at the 100% Design Exhibition at Earl's Court, London September 18, 2013. The acoustic meeting rooms are designed to afford some privacy for meetings in open plan office space. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco September 18, 2013. Looting broke out in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco as the government on Wednesday struggled to reach tens of thousands of people cut...more
Tourists camp out at a convention centre before being airlifted out of Acapulco September 18, 2013. Looting broke out in the flooded Mexican beach resort of Acapulco as the government on Wednesday struggled to reach tens of thousands of people cut off by some of the worst storm damage in decades. Stores were ransacked by looters who carried off everything from televisions to Christmas decorations, after floodwaters wreaked havoc in the Pacific port that has borne the brunt of torrential rains that have killed at least 57 people across Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. Ganesh idols are taken through...more
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off for his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mexican low-cost air carrier Volaris Inc. CEO, Enrique Beltranena (C) celebrates his company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 18, 2013. Shares of Mexico's low-cost airline Volaris rose as much as 13 percent on the New York...more
Mexican low-cost air carrier Volaris Inc. CEO, Enrique Beltranena (C) celebrates his company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 18, 2013. Shares of Mexico's low-cost airline Volaris rose as much as 13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange in their U.S. debut on Wednesday, after the company raised about $350 million through an initial public offering. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Borussia Dortmund's supporters cheer for their team during their Champions League Group F soccer match against Napoli at San Paolo stadium in Naples September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Borussia Dortmund's supporters cheer for their team during their Champions League Group F soccer match against Napoli at San Paolo stadium in Naples September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Zenit St.Petersburg's Igor Smolnikov (L) jumps for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Adrian Lopez during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Zenit St.Petersburg's Igor Smolnikov (L) jumps for the ball against Atletico Madrid's Adrian Lopez during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Austria Wien's Kaja Rogulj (L) jumps for the ball with Porto's Eliaquim Mangala (R) and Nicolas Otamendi during their Champions League Group G soccer match in Vienna September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Austria Wien's Kaja Rogulj (L) jumps for the ball with Porto's Eliaquim Mangala (R) and Nicolas Otamendi during their Champions League Group G soccer match in Vienna September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.