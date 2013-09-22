Editors Choice
Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 15 people in what...more
Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 15 people in what Kenya's government said might be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. Some local television stations reported hostages had been taken, but there was no official confirmation. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. singer Bruce Springsteen and the Street Band perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
U.S. singer Bruce Springsteen and the Street Band perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riders run to their motorbikes at the start of the 36th Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycling endurance race in Le Mans, western France September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riders run to their motorbikes at the start of the 36th Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycling endurance race in Le Mans, western France September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An aerial view shows a collapsed bridge on the outskirts of Acapulco September 20, 2013. Acapulco has suffered some of the worst of the flooding that began when two tropical storms, Ingrid and Manuel, bore down on Mexico from the Pacific and the Atlantic, cutting a trail of destruction that has affected more than a million people. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
An aerial view shows a collapsed bridge on the outskirts of Acapulco September 20, 2013. Acapulco has suffered some of the worst of the flooding that began when two tropical storms, Ingrid and Manuel, bore down on Mexico from the Pacific and the Atlantic, cutting a trail of destruction that has affected more than a million people. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could...more
Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police and soldiers combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. Some local television stations reported hostages had been taken, but there was no official confirmation. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. The court sentenced former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party...more
Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. The court sentenced former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo to life in jail on Sunday after finding him guilty on all counts following his dramatic five-day trial last month on charges of corruption, taking bribes and abuse of power.REUTERS/Aly Song
Sunderland's Steven Fletcher (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sunderland's Steven Fletcher (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Lower Manhattan skyline is seen in the distance during a weekly evening yoga class in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey June 11, 2013. New York City is iconic in any weather, but the warm season adds a special flavour to its...more
The Lower Manhattan skyline is seen in the distance during a weekly evening yoga class in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey June 11, 2013. New York City is iconic in any weather, but the warm season adds a special flavour to its bustling streets, leafy parks and world-famous skyline. The summer is about to draw to a close, as fall begins in the northern hemisphere with the Autumnal Equinox on September 22. Picture taken June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files
A man takes pictures of U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets the audience at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man takes pictures of U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets the audience at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
North Korean soldiers stand along the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean soldiers stand along the bank of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday killing at least 15 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets seeking safety. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday killing at least 15 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets seeking safety. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores...more
Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed the shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police and soldiers combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Celtic's Derk Boerrigter (L) challenges St Johnstone's Frazer Wright during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Celtic's Derk Boerrigter (L) challenges St Johnstone's Frazer Wright during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Residents watch as two men walk amidst rubble after Boko Haram militants raided the town of Benisheik, west of Borno State capital Maiduguri September 19, 2013. Islamist Boko Haram militants killed 159 people in two roadside attacks in northeast...more
Residents watch as two men walk amidst rubble after Boko Haram militants raided the town of Benisheik, west of Borno State capital Maiduguri September 19, 2013. Islamist Boko Haram militants killed 159 people in two roadside attacks in northeast Nigeria this week, officials said, far more than was originally reported and a sign that a four-month-old army offensive has yet to stabilise the region. Picture taken September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman shows off her finished tattoos done in the Chadian style at henna tattoo artist Salimatou Lamidou's house and studio in Niamey September 20, 2013. In Niger, women pay up to $30 for henna tattoos on their hands and feet. Henna tattoos are...more
A woman shows off her finished tattoos done in the Chadian style at henna tattoo artist Salimatou Lamidou's house and studio in Niamey September 20, 2013. In Niger, women pay up to $30 for henna tattoos on their hands and feet. Henna tattoos are generally done before attending baptisms and marriages, and it is one of the few businesses dominated by women in the Sahel country. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert (C) is tackled by Texas A&M linebacker Tyrone Taylor (L) as SMU's offensive lineman Sam Rice watches in the second half of their NCAA football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert (C) is tackled by Texas A&M linebacker Tyrone Taylor (L) as SMU's offensive lineman Sam Rice watches in the second half of their NCAA football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Garment workers listen to speakers during a rally demanding an increase to their minimum wage in Dhaka September 21, 2013. About 50,000 garment industry workers held their largest protest so far in the Bangladeshi capital to demand an increase of more than 1-1/2 times in the minimum wage, police and labour officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Garment workers listen to speakers during a rally demanding an increase to their minimum wage in Dhaka September 21, 2013. About 50,000 garment industry workers held their largest protest so far in the Bangladeshi capital to demand an increase of more than 1-1/2 times in the minimum wage, police and labour officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Chelsea's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Fulham's Scott Parker during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Chelsea's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Fulham's Scott Parker during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters during clashes in the village of Maqusha, west of Manama September 21, 2013. Dozens of anti-government protesters answered the call from the opposition group, the February 14...more
A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters during clashes in the village of Maqusha, west of Manama September 21, 2013. Dozens of anti-government protesters answered the call from the opposition group, the February 14 Coalition, to protest against the arrest of al-Wefaq deputy secretary Khalil al-Marzouq by Bahraini authorities. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at riot police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their fellow fighter after he was wounded on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their fellow fighter after he was wounded on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine jumps as they perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal areas, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Picture taken September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal areas, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Picture taken September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
