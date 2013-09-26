Edition:
<p>Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

September 25, 2013

Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line after winning Race 19 and the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Aaron Alexis moves through the hallways of Building #197 carrying a Remington 870 shotgun. Over the course of an hour-long shooting incident at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC on September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and wounded four others before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. REUTERS/FBI</p>

Aaron Alexis moves through the hallways of Building #197 carrying a Remington 870 shotgun. Over the course of an hour-long shooting incident at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC on September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and wounded four others before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. REUTERS/FBI

September 25, 2013

Aaron Alexis moves through the hallways of Building #197 carrying a Remington 870 shotgun. Over the course of an hour-long shooting incident at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC on September 16, 2013, Aaron Alexis killed 12 people and wounded four others before he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. REUTERS/FBI

<p>A United Nations flag is seen in a boardroom in the Secretariat building during the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A United Nations flag is seen in a boardroom in the Secretariat building during the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

September 25, 2013

A United Nations flag is seen in a boardroom in the Secretariat building during the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

September 25, 2013

The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

<p>Two boys look at a crime scene with the body of a woman killed in the zone of Villalobos, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 25, 2013. According to the police officers in the zone, the woman who was about 17 years old was shot to death by a gang member of the criminal group known as "Mara 18". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Two boys look at a crime scene with the body of a woman killed in the zone of Villalobos, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 25, 2013. According to the police officers in the zone, the woman who was about 17 years old was shot to death by a gang member of the criminal group known as "Mara 18". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

September 25, 2013

Two boys look at a crime scene with the body of a woman killed in the zone of Villalobos, in the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 25, 2013. According to the police officers in the zone, the woman who was about 17 years old was shot to death by a gang member of the criminal group known as "Mara 18". REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

September 25, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

September 25, 2013

Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, Brazil, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

September 25, 2013

Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Fresh graves of Westgate Shopping Centre shooting victims are pictured in a cemetery in Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Fresh graves of Westgate Shopping Centre shooting victims are pictured in a cemetery in Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

September 25, 2013

Fresh graves of Westgate Shopping Centre shooting victims are pictured in a cemetery in Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

September 25, 2013

A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A woman sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A woman sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

September 25, 2013

A woman sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A South Korean soldier stands guard inside of the Military Armistice Commission building at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, north of Seoul, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

A South Korean soldier stands guard inside of the Military Armistice Commission building at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, north of Seoul, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

September 25, 2013

A South Korean soldier stands guard inside of the Military Armistice Commission building at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, north of Seoul, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A ship travels past a building in the shape of concentric circles under construction on the banks of Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A ship travels past a building in the shape of concentric circles under construction on the banks of Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

September 24, 2013

A ship travels past a building in the shape of concentric circles under construction on the banks of Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Newcastle United's Mathieu Debuchy (top) challenges Leeds United's Matt Smith during their English League Cup soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Newcastle United's Mathieu Debuchy (top) challenges Leeds United's Matt Smith during their English League Cup soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

September 25, 2013

Newcastle United's Mathieu Debuchy (top) challenges Leeds United's Matt Smith during their English League Cup soccer match at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Police exchange smiles with a woman while standing guard on a street in Mexico City, September 25, 2013. Groups of demonstrators interrupted traffic in different areas of Mexico City in protest against Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reforms, according to local media. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Police exchange smiles with a woman while standing guard on a street in Mexico City, September 25, 2013. Groups of demonstrators interrupted traffic in different areas of Mexico City in protest against Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reforms, according to local media. REUTERS/Henry Romero

September 25, 2013

Police exchange smiles with a woman while standing guard on a street in Mexico City, September 25, 2013. Groups of demonstrators interrupted traffic in different areas of Mexico City in protest against Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reforms, according to local media. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

September 25, 2013

A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Former U.S. President Bill Clinton does an impression of artist Bono during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton does an impression of artist Bono during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

September 25, 2013

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton does an impression of artist Bono during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>One of the European Commission officials (3rd R) walks with Gibraltar representatives as they check the border of the British territory of Gibraltar with Spain, in Gibraltar, September 25, 2013. A team of European Union inspectors was in Gibraltar on Wednesday to investigate a border dispute that has strained relations between Britain and Spain. In a row which began over fishing waters, Britain and Gibraltar complained to the EU that Spain was applying overly zealous border controls, causing long lines for workers and tourists entering and leaving the British territory, a rocky outcrop near the tip of southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

One of the European Commission officials (3rd R) walks with Gibraltar representatives as they check the border of the British territory of Gibraltar with Spain, in Gibraltar, September 25, 2013. A team of European Union inspectors was in Gibraltar on...more

September 25, 2013

One of the European Commission officials (3rd R) walks with Gibraltar representatives as they check the border of the British territory of Gibraltar with Spain, in Gibraltar, September 25, 2013. A team of European Union inspectors was in Gibraltar on Wednesday to investigate a border dispute that has strained relations between Britain and Spain. In a row which began over fishing waters, Britain and Gibraltar complained to the EU that Spain was applying overly zealous border controls, causing long lines for workers and tourists entering and leaving the British territory, a rocky outcrop near the tip of southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Family members peek through the gates of a juvenile center in Tonacatepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, September 24, 2013. Six youths were killed in a fight at a prison for juvenile offenders outside the capital of El Salvador on Tuesday in what authorities attributed to battles between rival gangs as a year-old truce falls apart. The six were strangled during a brawl at the prison in Tonacatepeque, which holds about 700 people, and preliminary evidence suggested they were members of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, gang, police officials said. Picture taken September 24, 2013 REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Family members peek through the gates of a juvenile center in Tonacatepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, September 24, 2013. Six youths were killed in a fight at a prison for juvenile offenders outside the capital of El Salvador on Tuesday in...more

September 24, 2013

Family members peek through the gates of a juvenile center in Tonacatepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador, September 24, 2013. Six youths were killed in a fight at a prison for juvenile offenders outside the capital of El Salvador on Tuesday in what authorities attributed to battles between rival gangs as a year-old truce falls apart. The six were strangled during a brawl at the prison in Tonacatepeque, which holds about 700 people, and preliminary evidence suggested they were members of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, gang, police officials said. Picture taken September 24, 2013 REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (L), center fielder Andrew McCutchen (C) and right fielder Marlon Byrd (R) celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 8-2 during their MLB National League baseball game in Chicago, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (L), center fielder Andrew McCutchen (C) and right fielder Marlon Byrd (R) celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 8-2 during their MLB National League baseball game in Chicago, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

September 24, 2013

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (L), center fielder Andrew McCutchen (C) and right fielder Marlon Byrd (R) celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 8-2 during their MLB National League baseball game in Chicago, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan</p>

Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

September 25, 2013

Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

September 25, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare to launch an anti-tank missile in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Mary Italo mourns the death of her son Thomas Italo who was killed during the attack at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Mary Italo mourns the death of her son Thomas Italo who was killed during the attack at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the...more

September 25, 2013

Mary Italo mourns the death of her son Thomas Italo who was killed during the attack at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 25, 2013. As Kenya began three days of mourning on Wednesday for at least 67 people killed in the siege of a Nairobi mall, it was unclear how many more hostages may have died with the Somali Islamist attackers buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Graffiti is chalked onto a hoarding in front of a disused building in London. The hoarding asks "Before I die I want to_." leaving pedestrians to finish off the sentence. Picture taken September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Graffiti is chalked onto a hoarding in front of a disused building in London. The hoarding asks "Before I die I want to_." leaving pedestrians to finish off the sentence. Picture taken September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

September 24, 2013

Graffiti is chalked onto a hoarding in front of a disused building in London. The hoarding asks "Before I die I want to_." leaving pedestrians to finish off the sentence. Picture taken September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

