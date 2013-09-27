Editor's choice
A general view shows central Moscow during sunset, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
U.S. President Barack Obama waves to supporters as he arrives to speak about the Affordable Care Act at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A sheet covers a damaged road from snipers in Sheikh Maksoud, Aleppo, Syria, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Iran's President Hassan Rohani laughs as he speaks during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society in New York, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. Picture taken on July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) prays with Rev. Rob Schenck (L) of the Christian Defense Coalition in front of the White House in Washington September 26, 2013. The event marked the one year anniversary of Saeed Abedini, an Iranian American pastor who is serving eight years in an Iranian prison. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A devotee leaps in trance while dancing with others to the beat of the drum at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif, in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant sits in a MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An employee takes a nap in a shutdown electrolysis plant in Montenegro's Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica (KAP) aluminium factory in Podgorica September 9, 2013. In its heyday in the late 1970s, KAP supported the families of 5,000 workers. Now, with its workforce cut to a fifth, huge parts of the complex resemble a ghost town, blanketed in dust and suffocated by debts of more than 380 million euros ($513 million). Montenegro is now torn between a pressing need for economic stability and the political and social cost of closing down KAP. It's a choice faced by others in the Balkans: giving up a cherished, but ultimately unprofitable business model, spurred by financial necessity and hope of renewed prosperity within the European Union. The former Yugoslavia is littered with such industrial dinosaurs, deprived of the largesse of the late socialist leader Josip Broz Tito but kept on life-support by governments too scared to pull the plug. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
People practice free climbing on the wall of Belgrade's fortress Kalemegdan, Serbia, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. The hostel was opened in August this year in a former storage facility, consists of 15 various camping caravans in vintage style, two former railway Pullman coaches and four U.S. Airstream trailers all with shared washrooms. The prices of the 120 beds in the 1600 square meter indoor complex range from 22 to 69 euros per night. Each trailer was individually designed by film and TV outfitter Marion Seul. Picture taken September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soldiers stand on the remains of a house that was burnt down during pre-election communal violence in the Taouyah neighbourhood of Guinea's capital Conakry, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
A member of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) helps a fellow rebel drink water after they surrendered to the government soldiers, as they wait to be fingerprinted at a police station in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines, September 26, 2013. The death toll from more than two weeks of fighting between the government soldiers and the rebels reached 173 people and the fighting displaced more than 109,000 people, according to the police. REUTERS/Stringer
An earthquake survivor searches for their belongings in the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Pakistan, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Jay Grey (L), 21, and his sister Vicky, 22, wait outside their roadside double-decker cafe, the Red Bus Cafe, along the A64 near Thorner, northern England August 23, 2013. Snack vans can be found in lay-bys along main roads across Britain, offering motorists and other passers-by a cheap, independent alternative to conventional service stations. They can take the form of trailers, little vans, caravans or even converted buses, which tempt customers with hearty food including traditional "Full English" breakfasts, burgers and cups of tea. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Relatives of Haj pilgrims wave in the rain, as they see off their relatives who are leaving Ahmedabad for Mecca in Saudi Arabia to take part in the annual religious Haj pilgrimage, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Free Syrian Army fighters run away from an explosion from what activists say was an airstrike from warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Abo Bakr (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Malala Yousafzai (R) waves as she receives the "Leadership in Civil Society" award from Rania Al Abdullah, the Queen of Jordan at the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Indian police officer crouches next to the body of a man killed in a militant attack against a police station in Hiranagar, Kathua district September 26, 2013. Militants dressed in Indian army uniforms killed at least eight people in attacks on an Indian police station and army camp near the Pakistan border on Thursday, triggering calls to cancel talks between the rival nations' leaders. REUTERS/Stringer
The signature reading "Napoleon" written by the aide of late French Emperor Napoleon weeks before his death is seen on documents coming from a private collection of eight codicils dictated by the incapacitated Emperor and displayed in Paris, September 26, 2013. Following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, Napoleon was exiled to the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena where he lived out his days and died on May 5, 1821. The documents to be auctioned come from a private collection and are two of eight codicils to the emperor's will, most of which are kept at the French national archives. The documents themselves are currently being housed in a book shop in central Paris but will go under the hammer on November 6th and are expected to fetch between 80,000 and 120,000 euros. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are seated during a meeting of the foreign ministers representing the permanent five member countries of the United Nations Security Council, including Germany, at UN Headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in the wall in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy plays in a Chinese traditional pavilion next to an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at the Summer Palace in Beijing September 26, 2013. The 18-metre-high (59 ft.) inflatable sculpture will be displayed at the historic tourist attraction for a month, local media reported. REUTERS/Jason Lee
