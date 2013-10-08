Editor's choice
Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc runs outside the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A commuter looks out of the window of a 60-year-old cable car in the town of Chiatura, northwest of Tbilisi, Georgia, September 12, 2013. Dating to the Soviet era, Chiatura's public cable cars were built to facilitate the manganese mining industry, which formed the bedrock of the town's economy. Sixty years later, 15 of Chiatura's 21 cable car routes are still running, covering a total length of over 6000 meters, and they are still the quickest and most convenient way of getting around, despite their advanced years. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Tourists ride camels during National Day Golden Week, a seven-day national holiday, at the Mingsha Shan oasis in Dunhuang, Gansu province, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he arrives for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit official dinner in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dita Alangkara/Pool
A view of a sign stand at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Miley Cyrus poses with fans before her show on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez sits in a car as she arrives at hospital in Buenos Aires, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Pablo Molina-DyN
Workers put up a sign on a newly constructed office and apartment building in the heart of London, October 7, 2013. The government will launch their "Help to Buy" scheme on Tuesday, unveiling details of 95% mortgages which will be available to existing homeowners and first-time buyers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man shaves his monkey with a razor before it performs tricks for money in Lahore, Pakistan, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A security official uses a metal detector to survey the site of a bomb blast in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Members of Bolivia's CONAMAQ (National Council of Ayllus and Markas of Qullasuyu), a confederation to politically represent certain indigenous communities, sit outside the congress building as they keep vigil for their leaders who have been on a hunger strike for the last four days, in La Paz, Bolivia, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/David Mercado
Widows sing and dance inside a marquee where an idol of Hindu goddess Durga is installed ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 7, 2013. Most of the widows who live in ashrams in Vrindavan, located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have been abandoned by their families REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts upon hearing news about the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual mentor of the ultra-religious Shas political party, in Jerusalem, October 7, 2013. Yosef, an Iraqi-born sage who turned an Israeli underclass of Sephardic Jews of Middle Eastern heritage into a powerful political force, died on Monday at the age of 93, plunging masses of followers into mourning. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A combination picture shows family photos and mementos (L) on a grave stone of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Quadi Hudgins, who died in Iraq, which were later removed (R) at the Arlington National Cemetery. The cemetery has recently begun enforcing a policy that forbids the placing of mementos on graves, notably in Section 60, which contains graves from those killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. The cleanup has outraged many families of those buried here. Pictures taken March 13 and October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rashaad Gomez practices parkour in a park in New York October 7, 2013. Parkour, the free-wheeling outdoor sport of vaulting, bouncing, jumping and flipping through the urban jungle, has inspired a new breed of indoor fitness centers where buildings are boxes, sidewalks are mats and caverns are foam pits. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Artist JR poses with his public art installation "Actions" on the Terrace at Somerset House in London, October 7, 2013. The art installation includes a photo booth where the public can get their photos taken and printed onto poster paper which are immediately posted onto the surrounding walls and pavement. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Transceiver equipment for mobile communication is mounted on top of an artificial palm tree near a venue of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Transceiver equipment for mobile communication is mounted on top of an artificial palm tree near a venue of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Britain's Prince William trains in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, in central London, October 7, 2013.REUTERS/Toby Melville
People take pictures of a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A Palestinian refugee waits to receive food supplies at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency food distribution center in Gaza City, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Police cordon lies on the ground near the site where a monster truck ploughed into a crowd of spectators during a show at El Rejon park, on the outskirts of Chihuahua, Mexico, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A volunteer from the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, wearing a cap showing a broom, the party's election symbol, campaigns in the old quarters of Delhi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
