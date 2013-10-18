Editor's Choice

Rescued migrants sit on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 17, 2013. A U.S. Navy ship rescued 128 men from a raft after it was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea by a Maltese patrol aircraft, U.S. authorities said, the latest incident in the growing migrant crisis. The USS San Antonio, an amphibious transport dock ship, was called to the scene in the central Mediterranean late on Tuesday as high winds and seas were rocking the boat, U.S. Navy authorities in Italy said in a statement. The men were offered food, water and medical assistance and are due to be transferred to Maltese vessels later in the day, authorities in Malta said. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi