Editors Choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a rocket towards forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a rocket towards forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A Free Syrian Army fighter launches a rocket towards forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

<p>Protesters chant slogans as they gather outside a local police station during a protest in Diepsloot October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Protesters chant slogans as they gather outside a local police station during a protest in Diepsloot October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Protesters chant slogans as they gather outside a local police station during a protest in Diepsloot October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Malala Yousafzai gives a copy of her book "I am Malala", to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a Reception for youth, education and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in London October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Malala Yousafzai gives a copy of her book "I am Malala", to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a Reception for youth, education and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in London October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Malala Yousafzai gives a copy of her book "I am Malala", to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a Reception for youth, education and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in London October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>People suffering from physical disabilities sit in their wheelchairs during an anti-austerity rally opposing cost cuts related to their pensions and medical treatment, outside the Labour Ministry in Athens October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

People suffering from physical disabilities sit in their wheelchairs during an anti-austerity rally opposing cost cuts related to their pensions and medical treatment, outside the Labour Ministry in Athens October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis more

People suffering from physical disabilities sit in their wheelchairs during an anti-austerity rally opposing cost cuts related to their pensions and medical treatment, outside the Labour Ministry in Athens October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Nice's Nemanja Pejcinovic (L) fights for the ball with Olympique Marseille's Saber Khalifa during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Nice's Nemanja Pejcinovic (L) fights for the ball with Olympique Marseille's Saber Khalifa during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Nice's Nemanja Pejcinovic (L) fights for the ball with Olympique Marseille's Saber Khalifa during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Soldiers guard a platform to prevent it from falling apart while newlyweds have their group photo taken, during a military mass wedding ceremony in Taipei October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Soldiers guard a platform to prevent it from falling apart while newlyweds have their group photo taken, during a military mass wedding ceremony in Taipei October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Soldiers guard a platform to prevent it from falling apart while newlyweds have their group photo taken, during a military mass wedding ceremony in Taipei October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Adili Wuxor (front), who is known as "Prince of the Tightrope", and his apprentice walk on a tightrope above the Great Wall in Tianjin October 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Adili Wuxor (front), who is known as "Prince of the Tightrope", and his apprentice walk on a tightrope above the Great Wall in Tianjin October 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Adili Wuxor (front), who is known as "Prince of the Tightrope", and his apprentice walk on a tightrope above the Great Wall in Tianjin October 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Children play with fireworks in Sanaa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Children play with fireworks in Sanaa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Children play with fireworks in Sanaa October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>A demonstrator carries a sign in a picket line in support of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) workers strike, outside Lake Merritt Station in Oakland, California October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A demonstrator carries a sign in a picket line in support of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) workers strike, outside Lake Merritt Station in Oakland, California October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator carries a sign in a picket line in support of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) workers strike, outside Lake Merritt Station in Oakland, California October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located in a forest some 55 km (34 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located in a forest some 55 km (34 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located in a forest some 55 km (34 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays volleyball as she attends a SportsAid athlete workshop at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park in London October 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Bebber/pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays volleyball as she attends a SportsAid athlete workshop at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park in London October 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Bebber/pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays volleyball as she attends a SportsAid athlete workshop at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park in London October 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Bebber/pool

<p>A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>The Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

The Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

The Indian Air Force (IAF) advanced light helicopters display team "Sarang" performs during an air show organised by the IAF at the airport in Srinagar October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Red cross workers place a sheet over the dead body of a man lying on a sidewalk in the historic center of Oaxaca October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Red cross workers place a sheet over the dead body of a man lying on a sidewalk in the historic center of Oaxaca October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Red cross workers place a sheet over the dead body of a man lying on a sidewalk in the historic center of Oaxaca October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

<p>Believers, dressed in purple, carry a replica of the painting of the "Lord of Miracles", Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in a major procession through central Lima October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Believers, dressed in purple, carry a replica of the painting of the "Lord of Miracles", Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in a major procession through central Lima October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Believers, dressed in purple, carry a replica of the painting of the "Lord of Miracles", Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in a major procession through central Lima October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (R) saves a goal during their Serie A soccer match against Napoli at Olympic stadium in Rome October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (R) saves a goal during their Serie A soccer match against Napoli at Olympic stadium in Rome October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (R) saves a goal during their Serie A soccer match against Napoli at Olympic stadium in Rome October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Greenpeace activists protest inside a mock prison cell, in support of fellows activists who were detained on the boat Arctic Sunrise, during a rally at the Mahatma Gandhi monument in Mexico City October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Greenpeace activists protest inside a mock prison cell, in support of fellows activists who were detained on the boat Arctic Sunrise, during a rally at the Mahatma Gandhi monument in Mexico City October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Greenpeace activists protest inside a mock prison cell, in support of fellows activists who were detained on the boat Arctic Sunrise, during a rally at the Mahatma Gandhi monument in Mexico City October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Kiefer Racing Moto3 rider Luca Grunwald of Germany crashes during a free practice session ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, at Phillip Island Circuit October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Kiefer Racing Moto3 rider Luca Grunwald of Germany crashes during a free practice session ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, at Phillip Island Circuit October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Kiefer Racing Moto3 rider Luca Grunwald of Germany crashes during a free practice session ahead of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, at Phillip Island Circuit October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

<p>People run along the Pan-American Highway, which has been blocked by indigenous protestors, in Mondomo, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

People run along the Pan-American Highway, which has been blocked by indigenous protestors, in Mondomo, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

People run along the Pan-American Highway, which has been blocked by indigenous protestors, in Mondomo, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

<p>Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighbourhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 17, 2013. Picture taken October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighbourhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 17, 2013. Picture taken October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighbourhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, October 17, 2013. Picture taken October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Jeh Johnson (C) looks on after U.S. President Barack Obama introduced him as his nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Jeh Johnson (C) looks on after U.S. President Barack Obama introduced him as his nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jeh Johnson (C) looks on after U.S. President Barack Obama introduced him as his nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Maria Alyokhina, jailed member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, looks out from a defendants' box as she attends a court hearing in Nizhny Novgorod, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roman Yarovitsyn</p>

Maria Alyokhina, jailed member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, looks out from a defendants' box as she attends a court hearing in Nizhny Novgorod, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roman Yarovitsyn

Maria Alyokhina, jailed member of Russian punk band Pussy Riot, looks out from a defendants' box as she attends a court hearing in Nizhny Novgorod, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roman Yarovitsyn

<p>A gunman points his rifle near an injured man (top, L) as he walks around during an attack, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. Chilling video footage obtained by Reuters show the moment gunmen entered the Nairobi Westgate mall on September 21, 2013 and randomly shot down shoppers in the supermarket. In the four day siege that followed, about 60 people died and more are still missing, with reports on October 17, 2013 that some body parts were recovered from the collapsed section of the mall. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A gunman points his rifle near an injured man (top, L) as he walks around during an attack, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on...more

A gunman points his rifle near an injured man (top, L) as he walks around during an attack, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. Chilling video footage obtained by Reuters show the moment gunmen entered the Nairobi Westgate mall on September 21, 2013 and randomly shot down shoppers in the supermarket. In the four day siege that followed, about 60 people died and more are still missing, with reports on October 17, 2013 that some body parts were recovered from the collapsed section of the mall. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

