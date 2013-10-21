Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 21, 2013 | 1:30pm BST

Editor's Choice

<p>Police fire teargas at opponents of same-sex rights in Podgorica October 20, 2013. Some 150 supporters of same-sex rights, guarded by almost 2,000 policemen, staged the first Pride March in the Montenegrin capital on Sunday and hailed it as a herald of better times in the small European Union candidate country. After the tense but incident-free march, scuffles broke out between police and anti-gay opponents in several locations in Podgorica and police used teargas to disperse them, a Reuters reported on the scene said. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic</p>

Police fire teargas at opponents of same-sex rights in Podgorica October 20, 2013. Some 150 supporters of same-sex rights, guarded by almost 2,000 policemen, staged the first Pride March in the Montenegrin capital on Sunday and hailed it as a herald...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Police fire teargas at opponents of same-sex rights in Podgorica October 20, 2013. Some 150 supporters of same-sex rights, guarded by almost 2,000 policemen, staged the first Pride March in the Montenegrin capital on Sunday and hailed it as a herald of better times in the small European Union candidate country. After the tense but incident-free march, scuffles broke out between police and anti-gay opponents in several locations in Podgorica and police used teargas to disperse them, a Reuters reported on the scene said. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Close
1 / 22
<p>Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing,...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Close
2 / 22
<p>An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister away during clashes after the funeral procession of Hossein Mahdi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama October 20, 2013. Hossein Mahdi's body was found on al-Malikiyah beach, west of Manama early Saturday, according to a Ministry of Interior statement. The statement said that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the death. Witnesses said that Mahdi had been shot by a bullet and stabbed several times, according to local media. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister away during clashes after the funeral procession of Hossein Mahdi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama October 20, 2013. Hossein Mahdi's body was found on al-Malikiyah beach, west of Manama...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister away during clashes after the funeral procession of Hossein Mahdi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama October 20, 2013. Hossein Mahdi's body was found on al-Malikiyah beach, west of Manama early Saturday, according to a Ministry of Interior statement. The statement said that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the death. Witnesses said that Mahdi had been shot by a bullet and stabbed several times, according to local media. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
3 / 22
<p>Investigators survey the site of a train derailment near the hamlet of Gainford, west of Edmonton October 20, 2013. The Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas derailed west of Edmonton, Alberta, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on October 19. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber</p>

Investigators survey the site of a train derailment near the hamlet of Gainford, west of Edmonton October 20, 2013. The Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas derailed west of Edmonton, Alberta, the...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Investigators survey the site of a train derailment near the hamlet of Gainford, west of Edmonton October 20, 2013. The Canadian National Railway train carrying petroleum crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas derailed west of Edmonton, Alberta, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on October 19. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Close
4 / 22
<p>Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 22
<p>Children pose for their parents photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. According to local media, Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg who said, "It's a sign of decay and loss of control" and that graffiti ruins property. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Children pose for their parents photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. According to local media, Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg who said, "It's a sign...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Children pose for their parents photo with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art, in New York October 20, 2013. According to local media, Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg who said, "It's a sign of decay and loss of control" and that graffiti ruins property. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 22
<p>A man waves a flag in front of Romania's parliament during a protest in Bucharest October 20, 2013 against plans by U.S. energy group Chevron to explore for shale gas in a poor eastern region and a Canadian company's project to set up Europe's biggest open cast gold mine in Romania. Plans by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta to approve the tapping of natural resources in the European Union's second-poorest state have triggered nationwide protests since the start of September, throwing together local communities, environmentalists, civic rights groups and the clergy. While the two projects are separate and in different stages of development, protesters have criticised a lack of transparency in approving both. They demand stronger safeguards to protect Romania's environment and national heritage. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A man waves a flag in front of Romania's parliament during a protest in Bucharest October 20, 2013 against plans by U.S. energy group Chevron to explore for shale gas in a poor eastern region and a Canadian company's project to set up Europe's...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

A man waves a flag in front of Romania's parliament during a protest in Bucharest October 20, 2013 against plans by U.S. energy group Chevron to explore for shale gas in a poor eastern region and a Canadian company's project to set up Europe's biggest open cast gold mine in Romania. Plans by the leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta to approve the tapping of natural resources in the European Union's second-poorest state have triggered nationwide protests since the start of September, throwing together local communities, environmentalists, civic rights groups and the clergy. While the two projects are separate and in different stages of development, protesters have criticised a lack of transparency in approving both. They demand stronger safeguards to protect Romania's environment and national heritage. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
7 / 22
<p>Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of Spain jumps into the air as he celebrates winning the Australian Grand Prix as team-mate Valentino Rossi (R) of Italy and Honda's Dani Pedrosa (2nd L) of Spain stand beside him on the podium at Phillip Island circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of Spain jumps into the air as he celebrates winning the Australian Grand Prix as team-mate Valentino Rossi (R) of Italy and Honda's Dani Pedrosa (2nd L) of Spain stand beside him on the podium at Phillip Island...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of Spain jumps into the air as he celebrates winning the Australian Grand Prix as team-mate Valentino Rossi (R) of Italy and Honda's Dani Pedrosa (2nd L) of Spain stand beside him on the podium at Phillip Island circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
8 / 22
<p>A man swings a child, on a hill in Capilano Park in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A man swings a child, on a hill in Capilano Park in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, October 21, 2013

A man swings a child, on a hill in Capilano Park in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 22
<p>Yuriy Yuferov, 31, a member of the "Exit Point" amateur rope-jumping group dressed in a fancy dress costume of a pirate and Father Frost (the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus) reacts after taking a rope jump from a 120-metre (394 feet) high rock down to a man-made crater called "Tuimsky Proval" (Tuimsky cavity), outside the town of Tuim in Khakassia region, October 19, 2013. The cavity was formed at the site of wolframium, molybdenum and copper underground mines due to numerous explosive works in the middle of the 20th century which influenced the fall of the hilltop. Fans of rope-jumping, a kind of extreme sport involving a jump from a high point using an advanced system of amortization including mountaineering and rope safety equipment, arrive at Tuimsky Proval for about a 5-second-long free flight with speeds of up to 180 km (93 miles) per hour. Picture taken October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Yuriy Yuferov, 31, a member of the "Exit Point" amateur rope-jumping group dressed in a fancy dress costume of a pirate and Father Frost (the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus) reacts after taking a rope jump from a 120-metre (394 feet) high rock...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Yuriy Yuferov, 31, a member of the "Exit Point" amateur rope-jumping group dressed in a fancy dress costume of a pirate and Father Frost (the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus) reacts after taking a rope jump from a 120-metre (394 feet) high rock down to a man-made crater called "Tuimsky Proval" (Tuimsky cavity), outside the town of Tuim in Khakassia region, October 19, 2013. The cavity was formed at the site of wolframium, molybdenum and copper underground mines due to numerous explosive works in the middle of the 20th century which influenced the fall of the hilltop. Fans of rope-jumping, a kind of extreme sport involving a jump from a high point using an advanced system of amortization including mountaineering and rope safety equipment, arrive at Tuimsky Proval for about a 5-second-long free flight with speeds of up to 180 km (93 miles) per hour. Picture taken October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 22
<p>Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms "attack" one another during a re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. The east German city of Leipzig commemorated the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars on Sunday by reenacting the Battle of Nations, with 6,000 military-historic association enthusiasts from all over Europe. The decisive encounter in which tens of thousands of soldiers were killed, took place from October 17-19, 1813, just outside of Leipzig. At the height of the hostilities Napoleon fielded more than 200,000 men against an Allied force of some 360,000 soldiers which included troops from Russia, Austria, Prussia and Sweden. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms "attack" one another during a re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. The east German city of...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Performers wearing 19th century Allied forces and French military uniforms "attack" one another during a re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in a field in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig October 20, 2013. The east German city of Leipzig commemorated the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars on Sunday by reenacting the Battle of Nations, with 6,000 military-historic association enthusiasts from all over Europe. The decisive encounter in which tens of thousands of soldiers were killed, took place from October 17-19, 1813, just outside of Leipzig. At the height of the hostilities Napoleon fielded more than 200,000 men against an Allied force of some 360,000 soldiers which included troops from Russia, Austria, Prussia and Sweden. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 22
<p>A ferry sails past the Sydney Opera House as smoke from bushfires can be seen above at sunset, in Sydney October 20, 2013. Thousands of people gathered outside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday to mark 40 years since the official opening ceremony of the iconic building in 1973. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A ferry sails past the Sydney Opera House as smoke from bushfires can be seen above at sunset, in Sydney October 20, 2013. Thousands of people gathered outside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday to mark 40 years since the official opening ceremony of...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

A ferry sails past the Sydney Opera House as smoke from bushfires can be seen above at sunset, in Sydney October 20, 2013. Thousands of people gathered outside the Sydney Opera House on Sunday to mark 40 years since the official opening ceremony of the iconic building in 1973. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 22
<p>Isabella Tobias and Deividas Stagniunas of Lithuania skate their free dance program at Skate America 2013 in Detroit, Michigan October 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook</p>

Isabella Tobias and Deividas Stagniunas of Lithuania skate their free dance program at Skate America 2013 in Detroit, Michigan October 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Monday, October 21, 2013

Isabella Tobias and Deividas Stagniunas of Lithuania skate their free dance program at Skate America 2013 in Detroit, Michigan October 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Close
13 / 22
<p>Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet before the presentation of the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian and actress Carol Burnett at the Kennedy Center in Washington, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet before the presentation of the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian and actress Carol Burnett at the Kennedy Center in Washington, October 20, 2013. ...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Actor Tim Conway poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet before the presentation of the 2013 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian and actress Carol Burnett at the Kennedy Center in Washington, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 22
<p>Riot police officers gather in front of Al-Azhar University during clashes in Cairo October 20, 2013. Egyptian security forces fired bird shot and tear gas to prevent supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from marching on Sunday to the site of a protest camp at Rabaa al-Adaweya mosque that was destroyed two months ago, a Reuters witness said. The crowd of about 500 people were students from Al-Azhar University. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot police officers gather in front of Al-Azhar University during clashes in Cairo October 20, 2013. Egyptian security forces fired bird shot and tear gas to prevent supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from marching on Sunday to...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Riot police officers gather in front of Al-Azhar University during clashes in Cairo October 20, 2013. Egyptian security forces fired bird shot and tear gas to prevent supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from marching on Sunday to the site of a protest camp at Rabaa al-Adaweya mosque that was destroyed two months ago, a Reuters witness said. The crowd of about 500 people were students from Al-Azhar University. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
15 / 22
<p>A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 22
<p>Kalex Moto2 rider Julian Simon of Spain crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

Kalex Moto2 rider Julian Simon of Spain crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, October 21, 2013

Kalex Moto2 rider Julian Simon of Spain crashes during the Australian Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 race at Phillip Island Circuit October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
17 / 22
<p>The hand of an Orangutan named Hang Lipo, aged 1 year and 6 months, is seen as blood samples are taken from him by Orangutan Island staff at a blood collection centre at the Bukit Merah island foundation in Perak, 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, October 20, 2013. The island's primate population has increased to 24 Orangutans that are from Borneo and Sumatra. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

The hand of an Orangutan named Hang Lipo, aged 1 year and 6 months, is seen as blood samples are taken from him by Orangutan Island staff at a blood collection centre at the Bukit Merah island foundation in Perak, 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

The hand of an Orangutan named Hang Lipo, aged 1 year and 6 months, is seen as blood samples are taken from him by Orangutan Island staff at a blood collection centre at the Bukit Merah island foundation in Perak, 300 kilometres (186 miles) north of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, October 20, 2013. The island's primate population has increased to 24 Orangutans that are from Borneo and Sumatra. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
18 / 22
<p>Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (C) talks to a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the force she had to defy her father, forego marriage and pay for her own basic training. During the next 19 years, Gillani and her faithful sidekick Rizwana Zafar, brought up as a boy after becoming her frustrated father's ninth daughter, have battled bandits, earthquakes and militants. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (C) talks to a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (C) talks to a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the force she had to defy her father, forego marriage and pay for her own basic training. During the next 19 years, Gillani and her faithful sidekick Rizwana Zafar, brought up as a boy after becoming her frustrated father's ninth daughter, have battled bandits, earthquakes and militants. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
19 / 22
<p>Soldiers and members of the civil protection unit recover parts of a tourist plane which crashed in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 20, 2013. The small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board despite the attempts of several to jump to safety, local authorities said. REUTERS/Eric Vidal</p>

Soldiers and members of the civil protection unit recover parts of a tourist plane which crashed in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 20, 2013. The small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

Soldiers and members of the civil protection unit recover parts of a tourist plane which crashed in Marchovelette, eastern Belgium October 20, 2013. The small Pilatus plane carrying a group of skydivers crashed in Belgium on Saturday, killing all 11 people on board despite the attempts of several to jump to safety, local authorities said. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Close
20 / 22
<p>A firefighter runs as he extinguishes fires at Theingyi Market, one the biggest markets in Yangon, October 20, 2013. There were no deaths or injuries, according to an official. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A firefighter runs as he extinguishes fires at Theingyi Market, one the biggest markets in Yangon, October 20, 2013. There were no deaths or injuries, according to an official. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, October 21, 2013

A firefighter runs as he extinguishes fires at Theingyi Market, one the biggest markets in Yangon, October 20, 2013. There were no deaths or injuries, according to an official. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
21 / 22
<p>A still image taken from CCTV footage, obtained by Reuters on October 19, 2013, shows what appears to be soldiers carrying plastic shopping bags (top L and R) as they leave the Nakumatt supermarket in the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. Security camera footage of soldiers appearing to loot goods during Nairobi shopping mall siege on September 21, 2013 has infuriated Kenyans who had initially praised troops for their courage in battling the Somali attackers. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A still image taken from CCTV footage, obtained by Reuters on October 19, 2013, shows what appears to be soldiers carrying plastic shopping bags (top L and R) as they leave the Nakumatt supermarket in the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. Security...more

Monday, October 21, 2013

A still image taken from CCTV footage, obtained by Reuters on October 19, 2013, shows what appears to be soldiers carrying plastic shopping bags (top L and R) as they leave the Nakumatt supermarket in the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi. Security camera footage of soldiers appearing to loot goods during Nairobi shopping mall siege on September 21, 2013 has infuriated Kenyans who had initially praised troops for their courage in battling the Somali attackers. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Oct 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Oct 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Oct 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos