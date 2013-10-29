An employee takes pictures as a giant platform carrying a 1450-ton-heavy hydrocracking reactor arrives at the Rosneft's Achinsk refinery after a 2-month-long trip along the "Baikal" federal highway outside the town of Achinsk, some 188 km (117 miles) west of Krasnoyarsk, October 28, 2013. One of four reactors, made in Italy for the modernization of the Rosneft Achinsk oil refining factory, was transported to the town of Achinsk after crossing the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, then sailing about 3,000 kilometers upwards the Yenisei River and then about 180 kilometers along the M53 federal highway from Krasnoyarsk to Achinsk to make the total distance of about 12,500 kilometers. The platform on 384 rubber tyres was moving with an average speed of 2 kilometers per hour, according to local media. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin