Editor's Choice
John Childs, who lost his home in the New Dorp Beach section of Staten Island in Hurricane Sandy holds the American flag as he stands on the edge of the beach on the south shore of the island during an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of...more
John Childs, who lost his home in the New Dorp Beach section of Staten Island in Hurricane Sandy holds the American flag as he stands on the edge of the beach on the south shore of the island during an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York City, October 29, 2013. On October 29, 2012 Hurricane Sandy, also known as Superstorm Sandy, left more then 100 people dead and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A paramilitary policeman detains a woman who threw what are believed to be petition papers near the main entrance of the Forbidden City, where a car incident killed five pedestrians on Monday, in Beijing October 29, 2013. Chinese police are looking...more
A paramilitary policeman detains a woman who threw what are believed to be petition papers near the main entrance of the Forbidden City, where a car incident killed five pedestrians on Monday, in Beijing October 29, 2013. Chinese police are looking for two suspects from its restive Xinjiang region in connection with Monday's "major incident", after five people were killed when a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians and caught fire in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. At least 38 people were injured in the incident, but there has been no official word whether it was an accident or an attack. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian woman stands near furniture removed from her house as it is being demolished in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina October 29, 2013. A statement from the Jerusalem Municipality said there was a court order for the...more
A Palestinian woman stands near furniture removed from her house as it is being demolished in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina October 29, 2013. A statement from the Jerusalem Municipality said there was a court order for the demolition of the house, which was built without a permit. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A model gets ready backstage before the Sheguang Hu Haute Couture Collection by designer Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model gets ready backstage before the Sheguang Hu Haute Couture Collection by designer Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. Hurricane Sandy, also known as Superstorm Sandy,...more
Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. Hurricane Sandy, also known as Superstorm Sandy, left more then 100 people dead and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Nabila Rehman, 9, holds up a picture she drew depicting the U.S. drone strike on her Pakistan village which killed her grandmother Mammana Bibi, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2013. Nabila and her father and brother...more
Nabila Rehman, 9, holds up a picture she drew depicting the U.S. drone strike on her Pakistan village which killed her grandmother Mammana Bibi, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2013. Nabila and her father and brother attended the news conference on Monday to highlight the personal costs in collateral damage for civilians killed and injured in the U.S. drone strike program. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) sailors disembark a would-be immigrant child from an AFM offshore patrol vessel at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 29, 2013. 41 immigrants, claiming to be Syrians and...more
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) sailors disembark a would-be immigrant child from an AFM offshore patrol vessel at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 29, 2013. 41 immigrants, claiming to be Syrians and Palestinians, were rescued from a boat in distress 89 nautical miles south of Malta in a joint operation between Maltese and Italian forces, according to army sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman with an umbrella walks opposite the Peter and Paul fortress during strong storm winds and rain in central St. Petersburg October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman with an umbrella walks opposite the Peter and Paul fortress during strong storm winds and rain in central St. Petersburg October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman undergoes an eye examination using a smartphone at a temporary clinic by International Centre for Eye Health at Olenguruone in the Mau Summit 350km (217 miles) west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 29, 2013. The organisation is running...more
A woman undergoes an eye examination using a smartphone at a temporary clinic by International Centre for Eye Health at Olenguruone in the Mau Summit 350km (217 miles) west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 29, 2013. The organisation is running clinics for 5000 eye patients using a new application "Peek Vision" that enables doctors to give patients a full eye examination using smartphones. The phone diagnoses and conducts cataract scans, basic eye tests, and uses the phone's flash to illuminate the back of the eye for signs of disease. It also sends all recorded data of a patient along with their location to a doctor for analysis. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo have been...more
The disused bobsleigh track from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics is seen on Mount Trebevic, near Sarajevo September 19, 2013. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. The bobsleigh and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying objects are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsleigh and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. The clock is now ticking towards the 2014 Winter Olympics, with October 29 marking 100 days to the opening of the Games in the Russian city of Sochi. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A member of the Brazilian Navy Marines sits inside an armored vehicle during a military training exercise called Operation Formosa 2013 at the field of instruction of Formosa, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Brasilia October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
A member of the Brazilian Navy Marines sits inside an armored vehicle during a military training exercise called Operation Formosa 2013 at the field of instruction of Formosa, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Brasilia October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man runs with a dog at a mass grave in Kuropaty on the outskirts of Minsk, October 26, 2013. More than 100 Belarussians including 22 writers and poets were executed by the NKVD secret service, predecessor of the present-day Belarussian KGB secret...more
A man runs with a dog at a mass grave in Kuropaty on the outskirts of Minsk, October 26, 2013. More than 100 Belarussians including 22 writers and poets were executed by the NKVD secret service, predecessor of the present-day Belarussian KGB secret service, overnight on October 29, 1937. October 29 is marked as an unofficial day of commemoration for victims of political repression. Between 600,000 and 1.5 million people fell victim to Stalin's repressions in Belarus, according to various estimates. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Muhannad Imad, 19, performs a somersault from a wall as he practises parkour in the city of Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, October 28, 2013. Parkour is the free-wheeling outdoor sport of vaulting, bouncing, jumping and flipping through...more
Muhannad Imad, 19, performs a somersault from a wall as he practises parkour in the city of Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, October 28, 2013. Parkour is the free-wheeling outdoor sport of vaulting, bouncing, jumping and flipping through an urban landscape. Picture taken October 28. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
President Barack Obama sits with Speaker of the House John Boehner during a memorial service for former Speaker Tom Foley in the Capitol in Washington October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama sits with Speaker of the House John Boehner during a memorial service for former Speaker Tom Foley in the Capitol in Washington October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A resident kisses the hand of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in Union Beach, New Jersey on October 29, 2013. Hurricane Sandy, also known as Superstorm Sandy, left more than 100 people dead and caused...more
A resident kisses the hand of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in Union Beach, New Jersey on October 29, 2013. Hurricane Sandy, also known as Superstorm Sandy, left more than 100 people dead and caused tens of billions of dollars in damage. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. China's Health Ministry will set up a national network within five years to provide a way of monitoring the long-term impact of chronic air...more
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. China's Health Ministry will set up a national network within five years to provide a way of monitoring the long-term impact of chronic air pollution on human health, state media said on Monday. Picture taken October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) arrives for a meeting with Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (not seen) in Moscow October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetov/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) arrives for a meeting with Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (not seen) in Moscow October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetov/Pool
People are seen in an abandoned house near a polling station located in a school, during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 29, 2013. Tens of thousands of residents in the remote and disputed Abyei border region voted on Monday in a...more
People are seen in an abandoned house near a polling station located in a school, during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 29, 2013. Tens of thousands of residents in the remote and disputed Abyei border region voted on Monday in a non-binding referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan despite fears it could trigger violence. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (seated, L) and Deputy Attorney General James Cole prepare to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as protesters hold up signs in the audience on Capitol Hill in Washington, October...more
U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (seated, L) and Deputy Attorney General James Cole prepare to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as protesters hold up signs in the audience on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 29, 2013. The hearing was on the potential changes to the foreign intellience surveillance act (FISA). Clapper said on Tuesday that foreign allies regularly conduct espionage activities against American leaders and intelligence services. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The nieces of Palestinian prisoner Omar Massoud (pictured on the wall), who has been held by Israel since 1993, look outside a window as his family members react after hearing news on his expected release, at his family's house in Gaza City October...more
The nieces of Palestinian prisoner Omar Massoud (pictured on the wall), who has been held by Israel since 1993, look outside a window as his family members react after hearing news on his expected release, at his family's house in Gaza City October 29, 2013. Israelis say Massoud was convicted of killing an Israeli in 1993. Israel is to release 26 Palestinian prisoners in a second stage of a deal brokered by the United States in July that brought a resumption of peace talks. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Ko Min, 26 manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. Everyday Ko Min makes around $30 extracting crude oil from three small wells after he bought rights to...more
Ko Min, 26 manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. Everyday Ko Min makes around $30 extracting crude oil from three small wells after he bought rights to use them for close to $1000 from a farmer who owns the land. In Myanmar, an impoverished country rich with natural resources, people from poor communities find ways to supplement their income by exploiting such resources often using primitive and dangerous methods. Picture taken October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez (C) heads towards the Norwich City goal during their English League Cup fourth round soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez (C) heads towards the Norwich City goal during their English League Cup fourth round soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed New Zealand's James Neesham as he made a hattrick during their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after he dismissed New Zealand's James Neesham as he made a hattrick during their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Dhaka October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Edtior's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.