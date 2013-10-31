Jose Manuel Abel (L), 47, and his wife Oliva, 47, laugh as they sit on a train after she arrived from Spain to spend a week in Munich October 11, 2013. In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving in Munich with just 250 euros in his pocket. A year on, Abel has found a permanent job in a fruit and vegetable warehouse and hopes that his family will be able to join him in Munich in the near future. German joblessness unexpectedly rose in October to its highest level since June 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis, but the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago. The number of people out of work increased by 2,000 to 2.973 million, data from the Labour Office showed on October 30, 2013. But the jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent, making it the envy of struggling euro zone peers like Greece and Spain, where more than one in four people are out of work. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo