Members of MINUSMA and MNLA inspect the vehicle believed to have been ferrying two French journalists just after they were abducted in Kidal, November 2, 2013. France said on Sunday two French journalists, Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont, found dead in the northern Mali region of Kidal had been "coldly assassinated" by militants and vowed to step up security measures in the area. REUTERS/Stringer