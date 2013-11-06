Edition:
<p>Trainees lie outside next to each other as they participate in a cold resistance exercise during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. bodyguard training camp in Beijing, November 1, 2013. Trainees include former soldiers, college graduates and retired athletes. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask stands in front of a line of riot police officers during a protest against budget cuts and energy prices in Westminster, central London, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>A Christian man fixes a picture of Jesus Christ on the wall of his damaged house near the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Olympiakos Piraeus' goalkeeper Roberto (L) and his teamate Giannis Maniatis celebrate after beating Benfica during their Champions League soccer match at Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus near Athens, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A Palestinian man leaves his house, which is lit by a lamp powered by a mobile generator, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A protester waves a Thai national flag in front of the democracy monument as he joins others in a rally in central Bangkok, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

<p>Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

<p>A Union Jack flag flutters on the roof of the British embassy next to a German national flag in Berlin, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Relatives react as a police van carrying prisoners arrives at the gate of the central jail after the verdict of a 2009 mutiny was announced, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmud Opu</p>

<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) scores past Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Devotees play after offering prayers in the river Yamuna on the occasion of the Hindu festival "Bhai Dooj" in the northern Indian city of Mathura, India, November 5, 2013. The festival is celebrated by the Hindu community to mark the bond between brothers and sisters. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Juventus Fernando Llorente (L) celebrates with his teammate Paul Pogba after scoring against Real Madrid during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine holds his hat as U.S. President Barack Obama (unseen) lands inside Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, November 5, 2013. Obama will visit with wounded military personnel at the hospital before returning to the White House later this afternoon REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>A Palestinian man pushes his grandmother in a wheelchair through a patch of light coming from a lamp powered by a mobile generator in a house across the street, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A man stands next to the wreckage of burnt vehicles outside the Guadalupe Victoria town hall in the Mexican state of Puebla, Mexico, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Imelda Medina</p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain arrives for his men's singles tennis match against compatriot David Ferrer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Natanel, a teacher, plays with a boy at a kindergarten in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Paris St-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during their Champions League soccer match against Anderlecht at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2013. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>The ash from Sinabung volcano covers trees and houses at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

<p>A woman looks at turned down garbage containers on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Girls attend a class at their primary school in a village in the Yemeni capital Sanaa November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Russian servicemen take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow, November 5, 2013. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines at World War Two. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford pauses as he speaks to the media at Toronto City Hall November 5, 2013. Ford admitted Tuesday that he has smoked crack cocaine, probably "in one of my drunken stupors", but insisted he's not an addict. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

